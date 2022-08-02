ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Axcella's NASH Candidate Shows Favorable Action In Long COVID-Related Fatigue

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

FDA Asks For Additional Study For Acadia's Pimavanserin In Alzheimer's-Associated Delusions

The FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc ACAD regarding its supplemental marketing application for pimavanserin in hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer's disease psychosis (ADP). The CRL recommended that Acadia conduct an additional trial in ADP. The advisory committee voted 9-3 that Acadia's pimavanserin...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Fatigue#Covid#Price Action#Linus Business#General Health#Axcella Health Inc Axla
The Independent

10 best probiotic and prebiotic supplements to help improve gut health

Gut health, a domain once the reserve of nutritionists and alternative therapists, has gone mainstream. The trend can be seen playing out on supermarket shelves with an explosion in the number of foods with added good bacteria and on social media, #Guttok has more than 500 million views on TikTok.So, what is it all about, and how can we achieve good gut health? We asked an expert to find out. Dom Kristy, a nutritionist and the founder of Evolved Foods, tells us that our gut microbiome is made up of trillions of active microorganisms that help us stay happy and...
FOOD & DRINKS
Benzinga

Peloton Interactive Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Peloton Interactive. Looking at options history for Peloton Interactive PTON we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Recession Investing: 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks For a Downturn

As the healthcare industry absorbed enormous amounts of profits during the Covid-19 pandemic, many healthcare companies will be increasing shareholder distributions to entice investors to buy their stock. With the S&P 500 down roughly 13% year-to-date and the average dividend yield in the healthcare industry at 1.58%, there are many...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Benzinga

$1 Million Bet On This Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Is Yellow Trading Higher By 33%: Here Are 48 Stocks Moving Premarket

Missfresh Limited MF shares rose 112.9% to $0.2450 in pre-market trading after dropping 7% on Wednesday. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings GRNA shares rose 100.6% to $6.54 in pre-market trading after jumping over 25% on Wednesday. Samsung Biologics and the company recently announced the completion of the first commercial-scale engineering run for the companies' mRNA production partnership.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy