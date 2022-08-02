Axcella's NASH Candidate Shows Favorable Action In Long COVID-Related Fatigue

Read on www.benzinga.com
Dr. Fauci: If you aren't up-to-date on Covid vaccines and boosters, you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
If you aren't up-to-date on your Covid vaccines or booster shots, Dr. Anthony Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those doses now, or prepare for a harsh Covid fall and winter. "If they don't get vaccinated or they don't get boosted, they're going to get into trouble," Fauci,...
Jim Cramer Says Falling Oil Prices Show Inflation Not Having Peaked Is A 'Lie'
Television personality and author Jim Cramer said the speed of decline in oil refutes the theory that inflation has not peaked yet. “The inflationistas simply refuse to believe it could have peaked regardless of the evidence,” Cramer tweeted. The speed of the decline in oil i think puts...
Dogecoin Daily: Price Flips Yet Again, Foundation Director Says Stop Investing In Meme Coin As A 'Speculative Asset'
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.8% lower at $0.07 in the early hours of Thursday morning. DOGE traded flat along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched down 0.3% to $1.07 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -0.8%. 24-hour against Bitcoin -0.4%. 24-hour against Ethereum...
FDA Asks For Additional Study For Acadia's Pimavanserin In Alzheimer's-Associated Delusions
The FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc ACAD regarding its supplemental marketing application for pimavanserin in hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer's disease psychosis (ADP). The CRL recommended that Acadia conduct an additional trial in ADP. The advisory committee voted 9-3 that Acadia's pimavanserin...
10 best probiotic and prebiotic supplements to help improve gut health
Gut health, a domain once the reserve of nutritionists and alternative therapists, has gone mainstream. The trend can be seen playing out on supermarket shelves with an explosion in the number of foods with added good bacteria and on social media, #Guttok has more than 500 million views on TikTok.So, what is it all about, and how can we achieve good gut health? We asked an expert to find out. Dom Kristy, a nutritionist and the founder of Evolved Foods, tells us that our gut microbiome is made up of trillions of active microorganisms that help us stay happy and...
Peloton Interactive Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Peloton Interactive. Looking at options history for Peloton Interactive PTON we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened...
U.S. Job Growth Might Slow To This Level In July, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Friday
U.S. stocks closed mixed on Thursday as Eli Lilly And Co LLY reported downbeat results for its second quarter and lowered its FY22 guidance. Below is a look at the major economic reports scheduled for release today. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at...
Recession Investing: 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks For a Downturn
As the healthcare industry absorbed enormous amounts of profits during the Covid-19 pandemic, many healthcare companies will be increasing shareholder distributions to entice investors to buy their stock. With the S&P 500 down roughly 13% year-to-date and the average dividend yield in the healthcare industry at 1.58%, there are many...
$1 Million Bet On This Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Why Is Yellow Trading Higher By 33%: Here Are 48 Stocks Moving Premarket
Missfresh Limited MF shares rose 112.9% to $0.2450 in pre-market trading after dropping 7% on Wednesday. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings GRNA shares rose 100.6% to $6.54 in pre-market trading after jumping over 25% on Wednesday. Samsung Biologics and the company recently announced the completion of the first commercial-scale engineering run for the companies' mRNA production partnership.
CVS Health Q2 Sales Up Across Insurance & Pharmacy, Lifts Annual Outlook
CVS Health Corp's CVS Q2 sales increased 11% Y/Y to $80.6 billion, beating the consensus of $76.37 billion. Prescriptions filled increased 1.6% on a 30-day equivalent basis, driven by increased utilization and the impact of an extended cough, cold, and flu season, partially offset by decreased COVID-19 vaccinations. Excluding the...
