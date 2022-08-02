Marjory Stoneman Douglas Commission discusses Alyssa’s Law compliance among Florida school districts

Read on www.fox13news.com
'Stop WOKE Act': Federal judge will hear arguments regarding race-related workplace training
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A federal judge will hear arguments on a request for a preliminary injunction by businesses that are against a new law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and dubbed the "Stop WOKE Act." The governor signed House Bill 7 – or the "Stop Wrongs Against Our Kids and...
Indiana lawmaker pushed ban on erectile dysfunction drugs during abortion debate
INDIANAPOLIS - As Indiana lawmakers debated before becoming the first state to pass a near total abortion ban since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, one lawmaker proposed an amendment to outlaw the sale of drugs for erectile dysfunction and sexual impotence. "Some may think this is a joke,...
More than 300 Haitian migrants on makeshift ship run aground near Florida Keys
KEY LARGO, Fla. - Over two days, federal authorities say they have responded to 16 migrant landings in Florida and arrested 268 migrants. On Saturday, Border Patrol agents took 113 Haitian migrants into custody after their sailing-vessel ran aground off the coast of Key Largo, near the gated community of Ocean Reef, officials said.
Florida gas price averages drops more than $1 since record-high in June
TAMPA, Fla. - Gas prices continue to drop across the country, including Florida, with the Sunshine State's average price per gallon remaining below the national average. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular-unleaded rings in at $4.05, which is 16 cents less than this time last week. Drivers are paying 69 cents less than they were this time last month.
'It's a lifetime risk': Why parents should protect their kids eyes from the sun
TAMPA, Fla. - The three Lankford sisters love to race around the sidewalks of their neighborhood on scooters. When they do, their father, Mike, knows there's one thing they can't outrun in Florida: The sun. That's he why he has them grab a pair of sunglasses when they head outside.
CDC: Two more illnesses reported in listeria outbreak connected to Big Olaf
SARASOTA, Fla. - The CDC reports two more illnesses were reported in a listeria outbreak connected to Big Olaf Creamery in Sarasota. The latest data from the CDC shows as of August 2, a total of 25 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from 11 states. Thirteen sick people are residents of Florida and 10 reported traveling to Florida before getting sick. Illnesses started on dates ranging from January 24, 2021, to June 24, 2022.
Coast Guard crews rescue 8 people, recover 2 bodies off Florida Keys; 5 still missing
KEY WEST, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for several missing people in the waters off the Florida Keys. Coast Guard crews along with Customs and Border Protection agents and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers responded to the Lower Keys Friday afternoon after receiving multiple reports of people in the water.
Severe weather in Delaware sends beach umbrellas flying into ocean: 'Downright apocalyptic-looking'
BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Gusting winds hit coastal Delaware on Friday, with video showing dozens of beach umbrellas getting blown off the sand and swirling through the air. Beachgoer Shane Mannix captured video at Bethany Beach as rain and winds swept the coast. Visitors can be seen fleeing the beach...
