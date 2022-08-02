ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Coloradans can cash the check, savor the irony

By Email
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago

Colorado’s bountiful surplus revenue is soon to be refunded to its rightful owners — the state’s taxpayers — and not a moment too soon. Spiraling inflation and a slowdown in the state and national economies have put the squeeze on already-hard pressed Colorado consumers.

As reported Monday by The Gazette, checks have started going out in the mail this week to Coloradans from just about every walk of life. Individual tax filers can expect $750 while couples filing jointly will receive $1,500. It will be a boon to some 3.1 million state residents in total who will be getting a check sometime this month or next.

The refunds will be tonic for a lot of ailing household budgets, but they also come with a healthy dose of irony. The Democrats who wield all the levers of power in Colorado’s state government these days are taking credit for the seeming largesse. Yet, the refunds actually are required — by the state’s constitution, no less — thanks to a decades-old, voter-approved policy most Democrats bitterly opposed from the start.

Under Article X, Section 20 of the Colorado Constitution — aka the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, or TABOR — state and local governments in Colorado must limit annual budget increases to no more than the rates of growth and inflation combined. Any tax revenue collected above that must be returned to the public unless voters agree on the next ballot to let the government keep their money.

It’s an approach to fiscal policy that doesn’t fit well with the historic priorities of the party in power at the legislature and in the executive branch. Time and again, it has deprived them of play money with which to grow government and conjure up new programs. They and their like-minded predecessors in office have fought TABOR in the legislature and the courts.

Although the specific means and timing of refunding this latest surplus were authorized by legislation earlier this year, credit for the refunds rightly belongs not to our elected officials but to the Colorado voters who approved TABOR in 1992.

Yet, now, as the economy falters going into the fall midterm election, Colorado’s current crop of policy makers is only too happy to cherry-pick TABOR’s fruits and rebrand them “the Colorado Cash Back Rebate.” Democratic Gov. Jared Polis’ has led the chorus, touting the refunds almost from the rooftops.

”Gov. Polis believes the government should not unnecessarily hold onto your money for close to a year longer rather than get it back to people as quickly as possible, which is why he and the legislature took this action," a Polis spokesman said this week.

Last we checked, Polis was still a Democrat from Boulder. Of course, Republican lawmakers couldn’t resist pointing out how much he now sounds like a member of the GOP choir.

“We are glad to see our Democrat colleagues have finally come around to embrace TABOR, even if it comes as a response to the affordability crisis their overzealous policies have created,” said Joshua Bly, spokesman for the Colorado Senate Republicans. “Thanks to the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, the people of Colorado will once again be reunited with their hard-earned tax dollars.”

We’ll take the cash, but we’ll also savor the irony.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

Governor Polis renames TABOR refunds in election year maneuver: 'A rose is a rose'

Gov. Jared Polis is defending his branding of TABOR refunds as Colorado Cash Back."A rose is a rose," Polis said at a press conference Wednesday where he announced the checks were in mail. Polis is using TABOR refunds to his benefit in an election year even though he's railed against TABOR for years and pushed to pass Proposition CC, which would have eliminated the spending caps, right after he was elected governor. "The press is calling it Colorado Cash Back," Polis said at the event, where the press called him out for his duplicity. "You're caught up on accounting procedures when...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH: Update on TABOR checks going out to Colorado taxpayers

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis provided an update on “Colorado Cash Back” on Tuesday. You can watch a replay from the 11 Breaking News Center at the top of this article. Starting this week, the first round of physical checks were mailed out to Colorado taxpayers...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
CBS Denver

Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stage

The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group says it's not a matter of "if, but when" it will sue Boulder County, the latest locality to pass its own gun laws. It joins the city of Boulder, Louisville, Superior and Lafayette which may face legal action as well. Among other measures, Boulder County's gun laws now ban the sale of assault weapons. Taylor Rhodes, the executive director RMGO told CBS4 they will challenge newly-passed gun laws."Of course we are considering that. Frankly we need to keep our members engaged so we can carry on these legal fights." The Rocky Mountain...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Denver Metro Chamber leaders blast possible EPA rules that would hike gas prices

Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce officials and business leaders on Thursday singled out the biggest issues impacting businesses in 2022, including “economically damaging” Environmental Protection Agency rules that will come down on Colorado soon over air quality standards, construction defect laws that business leaders say are ineffective and don’t prevent lawsuits in condominium developments and the potential move of U.S. Space Command headquarters.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Polis should fight the EPA’s gas tax

As if the price at the pump weren’t high enough, Colorado motorists could wind up paying another half a buck per gallon thanks to a pending federal action. As The Gazette reported Wednesday, it was our own Gov. Jared Polis who actually had egged on the feds a couple of years ago. He wrote the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2019 shortly after taking office, urging the agency to proceed with more stringent ozone standards — which now stand to raise the already-stratospheric cost of...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

TABOR refund checks are in the mail for Coloradans

Coloradans will start seeing checks in the mail by next week, state officials say. The checks are part of the long-standing TABOR tax refund program. Gov. Jared Polis said at a news conference on Wednesday those checks are in the mail.Individuals who filed 2021 state taxes will get $750; Joint filers will get $1,500."I know the struggles many people are going through, and I see it everyday in my community in Colorado Springs. People are working harder to pay for critical necessities like housing and food, these Colorado give back checks will help people."People who have not filed their 2021...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coloradans#Legislature#Colorado Senate#Economy#Midterm Election#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Democrats
KJCT8

TABOR tax not for everyone?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Well, we’ve all been waiting for it and the time has finally come. TABOR tax refunds are finally getting mailed out to Colorado residents. Of course, that means single filers can get $750 and joint filers can get $1,500. But not everyone will be receiving a check.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Denver Gazette

NOONAN | Where 3 tight state races seem to stand

There’s an order to calculating which state House and Senate races are competitive. The first scan is voter registration. The second scan is money. Political principles and voter turnout come in at the next levels if registration and money are competitive. Based on voter registration, six state Senate races...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
The Denver Gazette

Recount completed: Tina Peters, Pam Anderson add 13 votes in recount for Secretary of State race

The completed statewide recount of the June 28 GOP primary for Secretary of State shows no major changes in the ballot totals, with Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters still losing the race by almost 89,000 votes. Jeffco Clerk and Recorder Pam Anderson, who won the GOP primary and Peters both added 13 votes, while third-place finisher Mike O’Donnell’s gained 11 votes, according to the Secretary of State's Office. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy