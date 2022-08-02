ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyatt Hotels opens first location in Panama City Beach. See the rooms, lazy river and more

By Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
 2 days ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH — With tourism booming on the Beach, travelers now have another great lodging option to choose from when visiting Bay County.

According to a Monday press release from OTO Development, a business management consultant based in South Carolina, Hyatt Place Panama City Beach is open, claiming the spot as the first beachfront Hyatt property on the Gulf of Mexico.

It also is the first Hyatt location in Bay County.

"We designed this hotel to allow guests to take full advantage of Panama City Beach's sugar-white sand and turquoise waters," OTO Development CEO Corry Oakes said in the release. "Whether visiting for business or leisure travel, guests will appreciate the relaxed beach vibe, resort-style amenities and our signature Coconut Charlie's Beach Bar & Grill."

Tourism as hot as the temps: PCB projected to experience booming tourism this summer, still slightly less than in 2021

Hungry on the beach? Panama City Beach looks at allowing Gulf-front restaurants to deliver directly to beachgoers

Located at 15727 Front Beach Road within walking distance to Pier Park, the 11-story hotel features 224 rooms, a swimming pool, lazy river, hot tub and fitness center. Each room has a sectional sleeper sofa, desk and mini fridge, and guests can enjoy a complimentary breakfast.

The hotel has more than 1,300 square feet of waterfront meeting and event space that stretches onto a covered balcony that overlooks the Gulf.

The PCB hotel is the third Hyatt property to boast a Coconut Charlie's restaurant.

The hotel was developed through a partnership between OTO Development and Hyatt Hotels. OTO was founded in 2004 and owns and operates about 70 hotels. It also has partnered with other popular hotel brands, including Hilton, IHG and Marriott.

Hyatt Place Panama City Beach is among the more than 400 Hyatt properties across the world. The next closest Hyatt hotel is in Walton County.

"We're excited to welcome guests to the first Hyatt Place hotel in Panama City Beach," Tyler Davies, general manager of the hotel, said in the release. "Our beachfront hotel puts visitors in a perfect location — steps away from the white sand and clear waters of the Gulf of Mexico, offering an uncomplicated experience in a casual atmosphere."

Those interested in booking a reservation can call 850-234-6100 or visit the hotel's website.

