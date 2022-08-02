ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record-Courier

City Notes: Fireworks slated for Aug. 13 at Barrington Golf Club

By Staff Report
 2 days ago
The city wants to inform area residents that Barrington Golf Club is scheduled to have a fireworks display Aug. 13 at 10 p.m. after the conclusion of a fundraiser.

Officials say it will be a professional fireworks exhibit performed by an exhibitor who is in compliance with all safety and insurance requirements and who has obtained a permit from the city.

They said the purpose of this notice is to eliminate surprise and allow residents to take measures necessary to comfort family members or pets who may find the noise disturbing.

Contact the fire department at 330-562-7171 with any questions or concerns.

