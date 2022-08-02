ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeFuniak Springs store sells Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million from Friday's drawing

 2 days ago
TALLAHASSEE — While the winning ticket worth $1.3 billion from Friday's Mega Millions lottery drawing was purchased in Illinois, a ticket for that drawing worth $2 million was bought in DeFuniak Springs.

The Florida Lottery recently announced that the state had five winning tickets worth $1 million to $2 million from the July 29 Mega Millions drawing.

Big Boss Stores at 2396 U.S. Highway 331 S. in Defuniak Springs sold one of the three tickets sold in Florida worth $2 million. Other $2 million-winning tickets were sold at a Publix in Kissimmee and a Winn-Dixie in Palm Harbor.

X marks the spot:Crestview man wins $2 million in $10 scratch-off game

Winner, winner!:Fort Walton Beach man wins $1 million in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Additionally, two lucky players each won $1 million. Those tickets were sold at a Cumberland Farms in Jensen Beach and Sebring Truck Stop at in Sebring.

The five winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.

In addition to the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot hit in Illinois, Friday’s drawing produced a total of 26 second-tier winners that were spread across Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Florida Mega Millions winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

Since joining Mega Millions in 2013, the game has generated more than $817.9 million for education and has awarded more than $806.2 million in prizes to 64 million players.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be at Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET, with an estimated $20 million jackpot. Tickets must be purchased by 10 p.m. ET to be eligible for the drawing.

Mega Millions drawings are broadcast on 17 carrier stations throughout the state. Drawings are also available for viewing on the Florida Lottery website and its official YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/floridalottery.

Winning numbers also are available on the Florida Lottery’s free mobile app, at retailers statewide and by phone at 850-921-PLAY.

