See the 64 Lafayette Parish restaurants with no health code violations in June
The Daily Advertiser obtained food safety inspection information for June 2022 from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Sanitarians inspected about 286 addresses in the Lafayette Parish accounting for 353 permits.
Some chains have multiple locations, and several addresses are host to more than one permit, such as food courts or restaurants with separate bar, kitchen and grocery areas.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, uncorrected critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination or illness. Less serious violations are not directly related to food-borne illness but could become hazardous if uncorrected.
Complete inspection information for the month is included in a searchable database at the end of this story.
Sixty-four permits had no violations, and 204 permits had no critical violations.
Check eatsafe.la.gov for the most recent inspection information available and information on how to file a complaint.
See the 64 violation-free eateries
The following information about critical violations is listed by permit and address. Some permit holders might have multiple locations. Check the database below for additional information on food safety inspections.
Costco Wholesale - Grocery, 201 Meadow Farm Road, Lafayette
Who Dat Snack Shop #2, 1000 Cameron St., Lafayette
Grand Theatres 16 Daq Shack, 3141 Johnston St., Lafayette
Graze Acadiana Grocery, 113 Arnould Blvd., Lafayette
Lafayette General Orthopedic Hospital Kitchen, 2810 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette
La Pagua Mexican Restaurant Bar, 5423 Johnston St., Lafayette
ABC Daycare & Learning Center Kitchen, 2110 N. University Ave., Lafayette
Lafayette Parish Library Summer Feeding, 301 W. Congress St., Lafayette
Beau Sejour Kitchen, 125 Ola St., Carencro
Lift City Church Summer Feeding, 123 Carmel Drive, Lafayette
La Pizzeria Bar, 3730 NE Evangeline Throughway, Ste. F, Carencro
Living Life Church Summer Feeding, 2768 NE Evangeline Throughway, Lafayette
More For Less Deli, 5646 Cameron St., Scott
Luna Bar and Grill - 226, 533 Jefferson St., Lafayette
Years To Grow Daycare & Youth Camp, Inc Daycare Kitchen, 1206 Fortune Road, Youngsville
Mini Market El Ahorro Grocery, 211 Guilbeau Road, Ste. B, Lafayette
AFC Sushi @ Rouses #45 Deli, 601 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette
Mooney's Datfoodtruk, 1200 E. Simcoe St., Lafayette
Amis Grocery - Deli, 100 E. Vermilion St., Ste. 130, Lafayette
Pippi's Purpose, 201 E. Main St., Lafayette
Baskin Robbins, 4807 Johnston St., Ste. A, Lafayette
Planet Nutrition Grocery, 4660 Johnston St., Lafayette
Bliss Cocktail Lounge - Main Bar, 201 Jefferson St., Ste. B, Lafayette
Rincon Latino MFE, 211 Guilbeau Road, Ste. B, Lafayette
Bobalou's - Grocery, 815 Golden Grain Road, Duson
Rouse's #45 Bakery, 601 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette
Bourque's Specialties Meat Market, 3211 Johnston St., Lafayette
Rouse's #45 Seafood, 601 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette
Cheers And Beers Of Scott Bar, 5400 A Cameron St., Scott
Ruth's Chris Steak House Kitchen, 620 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette
Costco Wholesale - Seafood Market, 201 Meadow Farm Road, Lafayette
Safehouse Mobile Unit, 1610 W. Willow St., Scott
Emily House Kitchen, Lafayette
Spicy House Kitchen, 6699 Johnston St., A, Lafayette
Jeff Nellie Guidry Community Home Kitchen, 925 Center St., Lafayette
Stripes #41027H Grocery, 911 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette
First Baptist Church Kitchen, 1100 Lee Ave., Lafayette
Stripes #41028H Grocery, 3300 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette
Rosa's Infants & Toddlers Center Kitchen, 165 Champagne St., Lafayette
Swanky's Downtown Bar, 108 E. Saint Peter St., Carencro
Amis Grocery, 100 E. Vermilion St., Ste. 130, Lafayette
Target Store T-2377 Grocery, 3225 Louisiana Ave., Lafayette
Big D's Deli, 409 E. University Ave., Lafayette
Target Store T-2377 Snack Avenue, 3225 Louisiana Ave., Lafayette
Bon Frissons MFU, 535 Garfield St., Lafayette
The Hangout Sports Pub, 1004 Fortune Road, Ste. A, Youngsville
Classic Golden Pecans Grocery, 4303 Johnston St., Lafayette
The Jennings Room, 1120 Coolidge St., Ste. E, Lafayette
Who Dat Kitchen & Event Hall- Bar, 1404 N. University Ave., Lafayette
The Rolling Pin, 123 Ethel Lee Drive, Duson
Martial F. Billeaud Elementary, 500 East Fairfield Drive, Broussard
The V Reception Hall - Bar #1, 514 Rue De Belier, Lafayette
Antoni's Italian Cafe Kitchen, 1118 Coolidge Blvd., Ste. A, Lafayette
The V Reception Hall - Bar #2, 514 Rue De Belier, Lafayette
Candlewood Suites, 2105 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette
The V Reception Hall-Kitchen, 514 Rue De Belier, Lafayette
Archie's Abc Learning Center Site 311749, 518 Madeline St., Lafayette
Tipsy Cajun-Bar, 1600 Ridge Road, Duson
Bliss Cocktail Lounge - Upstairs Bar, 201 Jefferson St., Ste. B, Lafayette
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Kitchen, 458 Heymann Blvd., Ste. B, Lafayette
McDonald's Restaurant R3 - Kitchen, 6801 Johnston St., Lafayette
Veterans Of Foreign Wars Bar, 120 VFW Road, Duson
Duson Community Center Kitchen, 310 Avenue Aunord, Duson
Wal-Mart Supercenter 2938 Seafood Mkt, 2428 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette
See a database of inspections for Lafayette Parish
If the search box is missing, please refresh your web browser by hitting F5. The database search might not work on all mobile apps or web browsers.
