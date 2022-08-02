ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

See the 64 Lafayette Parish restaurants with no health code violations in June

By William Taylor Potter and Bonnie Bolden, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 2 days ago
The Daily Advertiser obtained food safety inspection information for June 2022 from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Sanitarians inspected about 286 addresses in the Lafayette Parish accounting for 353 permits.

Some chains have multiple locations, and several addresses are host to more than one permit, such as food courts or restaurants with separate bar, kitchen and grocery areas.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, uncorrected critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination or illness. Less serious violations are not directly related to food-borne illness but could become hazardous if uncorrected.

RESTAURANTS WITH VIOLATIONS:Flies, roaches, putrid food and dirty ice machines found in Lafayette restaurants in June

Complete inspection information for the month is included in a searchable database at the end of this story.

Sixty-four permits had no violations, and 204 permits had no critical violations.

Check eatsafe.la.gov for the most recent inspection information available and information on how to file a complaint.

See the 64 violation-free eateries

The following information about critical violations is listed by permit and address. Some permit holders might have multiple locations. Check the database below for additional information on food safety inspections.

Costco Wholesale - Grocery, 201 Meadow Farm Road, Lafayette

Who Dat Snack Shop #2, 1000 Cameron St., Lafayette

Grand Theatres 16 Daq Shack, 3141 Johnston St., Lafayette

Graze Acadiana Grocery, 113 Arnould Blvd., Lafayette

Lafayette General Orthopedic Hospital Kitchen, 2810 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette

La Pagua Mexican Restaurant Bar, 5423 Johnston St., Lafayette

ABC Daycare & Learning Center Kitchen, 2110 N. University Ave., Lafayette

Lafayette Parish Library Summer Feeding, 301 W. Congress St., Lafayette

Beau Sejour Kitchen, 125 Ola St., Carencro

Lift City Church Summer Feeding, 123 Carmel Drive, Lafayette

La Pizzeria Bar, 3730 NE Evangeline Throughway, Ste. F, Carencro

Living Life Church Summer Feeding, 2768 NE Evangeline Throughway, Lafayette

More For Less Deli, 5646 Cameron St., Scott

Luna Bar and Grill - 226, 533 Jefferson St., Lafayette

Years To Grow Daycare & Youth Camp, Inc Daycare Kitchen, 1206 Fortune Road, Youngsville

Mini Market El Ahorro Grocery, 211 Guilbeau Road, Ste. B, Lafayette

AFC Sushi @ Rouses #45 Deli, 601 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette

Mooney's Datfoodtruk, 1200 E. Simcoe St., Lafayette

Amis Grocery - Deli, 100 E. Vermilion St., Ste. 130, Lafayette

Pippi's Purpose, 201 E. Main St., Lafayette

Baskin Robbins, 4807 Johnston St., Ste. A, Lafayette

Planet Nutrition Grocery, 4660 Johnston St., Lafayette

Bliss Cocktail Lounge - Main Bar, 201 Jefferson St., Ste. B, Lafayette

Rincon Latino MFE, 211 Guilbeau Road, Ste. B, Lafayette

Bobalou's - Grocery, 815 Golden Grain Road, Duson

Rouse's #45 Bakery, 601 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette

Bourque's Specialties Meat Market, 3211 Johnston St., Lafayette

Rouse's #45 Seafood, 601 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette

Cheers And Beers Of Scott Bar, 5400 A Cameron St., Scott

Ruth's Chris Steak House Kitchen, 620 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette

Costco Wholesale - Seafood Market, 201 Meadow Farm Road, Lafayette

Safehouse Mobile Unit, 1610 W. Willow St., Scott

Emily House Kitchen, Lafayette

Spicy House Kitchen, 6699 Johnston St., A, Lafayette

Jeff Nellie Guidry Community Home Kitchen, 925 Center St., Lafayette

Stripes #41027H Grocery, 911 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette

First Baptist Church Kitchen, 1100 Lee Ave., Lafayette

Stripes #41028H Grocery, 3300 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette

Rosa's Infants & Toddlers Center Kitchen, 165 Champagne St., Lafayette

Swanky's Downtown Bar, 108 E. Saint Peter St., Carencro

Amis Grocery, 100 E. Vermilion St., Ste. 130, Lafayette

Target Store T-2377 Grocery, 3225 Louisiana Ave., Lafayette

Big D's Deli, 409 E. University Ave., Lafayette

Target Store T-2377 Snack Avenue, 3225 Louisiana Ave., Lafayette

Bon Frissons MFU, 535 Garfield St., Lafayette

The Hangout Sports Pub, 1004 Fortune Road, Ste. A, Youngsville

Classic Golden Pecans Grocery, 4303 Johnston St., Lafayette

The Jennings Room, 1120 Coolidge St., Ste. E, Lafayette

Who Dat Kitchen & Event Hall- Bar, 1404 N. University Ave., Lafayette

The Rolling Pin, 123 Ethel Lee Drive, Duson

Martial F. Billeaud Elementary, 500 East Fairfield Drive, Broussard

The V Reception Hall - Bar #1, 514 Rue De Belier, Lafayette

Antoni's Italian Cafe Kitchen, 1118 Coolidge Blvd., Ste. A, Lafayette

The V Reception Hall - Bar #2, 514 Rue De Belier, Lafayette

Candlewood Suites, 2105 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette

The V Reception Hall-Kitchen, 514 Rue De Belier, Lafayette

Archie's Abc Learning Center Site 311749, 518 Madeline St., Lafayette

Tipsy Cajun-Bar, 1600 Ridge Road, Duson

Bliss Cocktail Lounge - Upstairs Bar, 201 Jefferson St., Ste. B, Lafayette

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Kitchen, 458 Heymann Blvd., Ste. B, Lafayette

McDonald's Restaurant R3 - Kitchen, 6801 Johnston St., Lafayette

Veterans Of Foreign Wars Bar, 120 VFW Road, Duson

Duson Community Center Kitchen, 310 Avenue Aunord, Duson

Wal-Mart Supercenter 2938 Seafood Mkt, 2428 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette

Food Finds:This food truck makes epic grilled cheese and loves its community

See a database of inspections for Lafayette Parish

If the search box is missing, please refresh your web browser by hitting F5. The database search might not work on all mobile apps or web browsers.

Comments / 0

The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

