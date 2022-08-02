ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool 2022/23 Season Preview: No Mane, No Problem As Reds Look Good For EPL Title

By Robert Summerscales
 3 days ago

Sadio Mane's move to Bayern Munich upset a lot of Liverpool fans but it is unlikely to upset the balance of the team as Jurgen Klopp's side eye EPL glory.

Liverpool came close to becoming the first ever English club to win the quadruple last season but ultimately ended up with only the EFL Cup and FA Cup for their remarkable efforts.

Jurgen Klopp's side won 92 Premier League points in 2021/22, which was the ninth highest total ever recorded by any club .

Liverpool had won 97 points in 2018/19 and 99 in 2019/20. So one has to fancy them to go above the 90-point mark again.

If they do, it could well be enough to see them top the table ahead of Manchester City, as tactical teething issues caused by the arrival of Erling Haaland may cost Pep Guardiola's team a few dropped points, especially early on.

Predicted Final EPL Position: 1st

Liverpool beat Manchester City to win the 2022 Community Shield and look well placed to beat their rivals in a Premier League title battle

Star Man: Mo Salah

No Premier League player scored more goals than Mo Salah last season, while he also topped the EPL assists chart.

Salah gave Liverpool a huge boost by signing a new contract this summer.

The Egyptian King only turned 30 in June. He is in his prime.

One To Watch: Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott started three of Liverpool's first four matches last season and was one of their most impressive performers before suffering a horrific injury.

Eleven months on, the 19-year-old appears to be fully recovered and is set to relaunch his bid to break into Klopp's first XI on a regular basis.

Elliott can play in central midfield or as part of Liverpool's front three.

Summer Transfer Business

Players In

  • Darwin Nunez from Benfica
  • Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen
  • Fabio Carvalho from Fulham

Players Out

  • Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich
  • Divock Origi to AC Milan
  • Takumi Minamino to Monaco
  • Neco Williams to Nottingham Forest
  • Ben Woodburn to Preston
  • Ben Davies to Rangers
  • Sheyi Ojo to Cardiff
  • Loris Karius to free agent
  • Elijah Dixon-Bonner to free agent
  • Luis Longstaff to free agent

No Mane, No Problem

Sadio Mane's move to Bayern Munich upset a lot of Liverpool fans but it is unlikely to upset the balance of the team.

Mane was a brilliant player for Liverpool but he has already been replaced.

Luis Diaz arrived in January and made the wide left position his own immediately. He is certainly no downgrade on Mane, while Elliott is a very able deputy.

Mane featured regularly as a central striker too but the arrival of Darwin Nunez means Liverpool are now also looking very heathy in that area, where Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota are other options.

Pre-Season Results

Man United 4-0 Liverpool
Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
RB Leipzig 0-5 Liverpool
RB Salzburg 1-0 Liverpool
Liverpool 3-1 Man City (Community Shield)
Liverpool 0-3 Strasbourg

Opening Six EPL Fixtures

  1. Fulham (a)
  2. Crystal Palace (h)
  3. Manchester United (a)
  4. Bournemouth (h)
  5. Newcastle United (h)
  6. Everton (a)

Community Policy