Here's how the UTEP football team plans to build depth at the receiver position in 2022

By Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times
 2 days ago
The offensive focus for the UTEP football team, the theme of fall camp, is a search for receiving depth.

So much has been made of what the Miners lost and what they have to replace — 70 percent of their yards and catches from last season at the wideout position departed — and how UTEP fills that will largely dictate what kind of season it has.

The top line there, Plan A, is for Tyrin Smith to make the step from third target to first, Kelly Akharaiya to become the latest instant-impact junior college transfer and Reynaldo Flores to be the reliable possession receiver.

The search has to go deeper, and that’s where two second-year players, Jostein Clarke and Jeremiah Ballard, have their opportunity.

For a year they’ve been stars at practice. If UTEP is going to reach its potential this season, Clarke and Ballard emerging as major options on Saturdays will be key.

"From those two, absolutely, I've seen a bunch, getting open, making plays," coach Dana Dimel said. "That's what I talk about, who's going to be our playmaker, who's going to do that. I've seen a lot from those two for sure.

"Our receiver position is so competitive right now. How do you strike differences between those guys? But if I had to say the guys are practicing (best) right now, it would be (Ballard and Clarke), after that it's a tight competition."

Instant impact

This time a year ago those two seemed to be playing their way into an instant impact territory, but ultimately the Miners received so much production from Jacob Cowing and Justin Garrett and enough from Smith at No. 3 that UTEP was able to redshirt Ballard, a freshman, and Clarke, a sophomore transfer.

Both played four games and Ballard caught a pass, but mostly they absorbed the offense in their first year in the system, setting them up for this year.

"I feel like I know the offense pretty well, like the back of my hand," said Clarke, who transferred in last season from Tyler Junior College. "I'm able to teach the newer guys, the younger guys like I was last year. I'm becoming more comfortable which allows me to play faster and make plays.

"It's me knowing the playbook more than anything. I've got that down now. It's having the confidence from my teammates and my coaches, having confidence in myself. It feels good knowing I'll be counted on."

Ballard is an increasing rarity on the roster, a player who came to UTEP out of high school (Houston Dobie) as a three-star recruit. He turned heads last year with his play at practice but he said the feeling is different this year knowing he won't be redshirting.

"The pressure's on," Ballard said. "That's when you have to improve the most, when you're under pressure. I'm here for it.

"We're way deeper in the depth of our receivers, way deeper than last year. It feels way better, I'm more confident, I know the plays. I'm progressing every day."

That's what UTEP needs as it searches for a new cast of receivers.

Miners add Garrett to staff

Garrett, a recent UTEP graduate, has been added to the staff as the director of player personnel. That will be a behind-the-scenes roll as he won't be able to work with players on the field.

"His coaching will be analytical stuff, helping us with that," Dimel said. "He's got some good ideas to share with our schematics because he's been there and done it, he knows the system."

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso’s Les Do Makeup Shares Baby Shower Details With Fans

El Paso influencer Les Do Makeup shares her baby shower details with her fans, including the cake she made for her party. El Paso's celebrity influencer Leslie Quezada aka Les Do Makeup, is giving her fans a sneak peek at the cake she made from scratch and her baby shower celebration.
