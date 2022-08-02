ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball numbers from Aug. 1, 2022: No winners, jackpot increases to $202 million

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
After there were no grand prize winners from Monday night's Powerball drawing, the jackpot continues to increase: now rising to an estimated $202 million with a cash value of $119.5 million.

The winning numbers from the Monday drawing were 15, 21, 31, 36 and 65. The red Powerball was 16 and the Power Play was 3X.

In addition to no grand prize winners, there were no Match 5 + Power Play $2 million winners and no Match 5 $1 million winners from this drawing.

While the Powerball is increasing, it's still nowhere near the recent Mega Millions. On Saturday night, one ticketholder in Illinois claimed the enormous, $1.33 billion Mega Millions jackpot, which broke records and was sitting as the second largest jackpot amount in the lottery's history.

Mega Millions drawing July 29, 2022:Who won the $1.33 billion jackpot?

Ahead of the next Powerball drawing on Wednesday, Aug. 3, here's what you need to know.

What time is the Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings are held three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

How to play Powerball

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

To play, select five numbers from one to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from one to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the 9 Ways to Win:

  • 5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize
  • 5 white balls = $1 million
  • 4 white balls = 1 red Powerball = $50,000
  • 4 white balls = $100
  • 3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100
  • 3 white balls = $7
  • 2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7
  • 1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4
  • 1 red Powerball = $4

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the Grand Prize. In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel, meaning it's determined by the sales and the number of winners.

What was the biggest Powerball jackpot ever?

The record Powerball jackpot was $1.586 billion in January 2016, according to The Associated Press. It was divided among three ticket winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball Grand Prize are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds for the lowest prize, $4 for one red Powerball, are 1 in 38.32.

According to Powerball, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.87, based on a $2 play and rounded to two decimal places.

Where to buy Powerball tickets near me

The Powerball is played in 45 states including Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, and in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. You do not have to be a U.S. citizen or U.S. resident to play Powerball.

In Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, you can purchase tickets at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets. Sales cut-off times vary by one to two hours before the drawing, depending on the selling jurisdiction.

You can also purchase tickets in Ohio through the Ohio Lottery website, www.ohiolottery.com.

