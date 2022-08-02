ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Former Americas baseball player Darell Hernaiz shines in Baltimore Orioles organization

By Felix F. Chavez, El Paso Times
 2 days ago
Former Americas baseball player Darell Hernaiz is finding success as he works his way up in the Baltimore Orioles organization.

The 2019 graduate of Americas High School, who was a fifth round selection of the Orioles that same year, has been steady during his time with the Orioles organization.

The shortstop has been productive at the Rookie League and Class A level. This year, he began the season with Single-A Delmarva, before being promoted to High-A Aberdeen.

"It's been a learning process and I'm really enjoying it," said Hernaiz, who hit six homers and recorded 25 RBI at Delmarva before the call-up to Aberdeen. "Playing every day is a new learning experience and I have to be strong mentally every day. There are lots of ups and downs. You have to turn the page each day, it's a new game and a new opportunity."

In his short minor league career, he is batting .280 with an on-base percentage of .346 in 192 games. He along with all of minor league baseball did not play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He's shown why the Orioles drafted him in the fifth round in 2019.

Hernaiz is hitting a combined .292 with 14 doubles, four triples, nine homers and 44 RBI. Compared to last year, his slugging percentage (.481), on-base percentage (.355) and batting average (.292) is higher than last year. With Aberdeen, he passed .300 in batting average and is hitting .301.

"I'm really enjoying my time as at the pro level," said the 6-foot-1 Hernaiz, who has also played third base on the pro level. "This is a game I love and every day I work hard to be the best I can. Here at Aberdeen, I know a lot of the guys and we want to be a part of the Orioles culture. There are a lot of positive things going on right now. There are about six weeks left here in the regular season, it's a chance to finish strong and continue to build for the future. I feel like my game has improved and overall I'm a better player. But there is lots of work to do to reach my goal of reaching the majors. I'm trying to be a good all around hitter and player. My power has improved, but I want to continue to be someone who gets on base a lot on a consistent level."

Americas baseball coach Jesse Munoz has coached several college bound and professional players at Americas and said Hernaiz is one of the best players to come out of El Paso.

"Darell works hard, he's gotten stronger and developed into an even better player as he has matured," Munoz said. "It's clear the player development system in the Baltimore organization is working great. Darell has a passion for the game. People forget he graduated high school when he was 17 and he's just 20 right now. He's on track to reach his goal of making into the major leagues. He can play different positions and to be able to have some power at the top of the lineup is big for him."

Fellow El Pasoan Ivan Melendez was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second round of this year's MLB Draft on July 17.

"I've worked out with Ivan and we keep in contact," Hernaiz said. "He's a great player and deserves all the success he gets. It was great to see him have the year he did at the University of Texas. It's always great to see players from El Paso do well."

Felix F. Chavez may be reached at 915-546-6167; fchavez@elpasotimes.com; @Fchavezeptimes on Twitter.

