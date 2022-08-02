Midnight football at Sebastian River

Photo courtesy of Sebastian River Football

SEBASTIAN RIVER, FLORIDA – Move over Kentucky basketball, there is even a high school football team now holding Midnight Madness to open practice for the season.

Sebastian River players, coaches and a smattering of fans came out for the first official day of football practice at 12:01am on Monday, Aug. 1. It marked the first day that schools across Florida could begin drills in preparation for the 2022 season.

Approximately 65 players turned out for the fifth installment of midnight practice at Sebastian River – all under current head coach Tyrone Perry.

“It went really well,” said Perry, who has been at the Indian River County school since it opened in 1994. He formerly served as a defensive coordinator under coach Randy Bethel, a former Miami Hurricanes player. “We had two sessions of agility drill circuits with five stations at two minutes a drill, with individuals and team sessions for defense and offense. For two hours, we kept them moving.”

This was the second special event the football team has held in a month. Sebastian River held a Moms Football Clinic in July.

Monday’s drills marked the first of five consecutive days that Florida schools can conduct non-contact practice before going to contact sessions on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Sebastian River, which last season went 3-5, will travel to take on Chiles High in Tallahassee on Friday, Aug. 19, for a preseason Kickoff Classic game.

A little further south, Vero Beach and St. Edward’s School of Vero Beach also are preparing for the upcoming season.

Vero Beach, which will compete in Class 4 Suburban, District 12 this fall, will host Boca Raton in a preseason Classic game on Aug. 19. The Indians went 7-3 and advanced to the Class 8A playoffs in 2021.

St. Edward’s, a private school, will visit Melbourne Central Catholic on Aug. 19. Last year, the Pirates went 7-3 and advanced to the Sunshine State Conference playoffs.