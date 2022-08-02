Read on www.walb.com
California governor targets Georgia film industry
DORAVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday he’s offering incentives to TV and film executives who pull their productions out of Georgia and other “anti-abortion states that rule with hatred.”. In an ad in Variety magazine, Newsom tells the film industry, “We share your values....
Tax helpers unclear yet on how exactly unborn child tax exemption will work
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When tax season rolls around next year, Georgia mothers can claim their unborn child on their taxes as an exemption. But people who specialize in helping others fill out their taxes have some concerns. They say they’ve been given little guidance on how all this will work.
WALB’s general manager talks need for more officials for high school football games
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The State of Georgia needs more officials for high school football games. That’s what the topic of a speech at the Albany Exchange Club on Friday by WALB General Manager Bruce Austin. Austin officiates football games. There are several reasons for the shortage. Including increased...
Extreme weather: Flash floods close roads, strand 1K people at Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KVVU/Gray News) - The National Park Service says rainfall caused substantial flooding on Friday in Death Valley National Park. KVVU reports about 60 cars have been buried in debris at the Inn at Death Valley. Buildings have also been flooded with about 1,000 people currently trapped in the park due to road closures.
