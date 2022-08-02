ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

California governor targets Georgia film industry

DORAVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday he’s offering incentives to TV and film executives who pull their productions out of Georgia and other “anti-abortion states that rule with hatred.”. In an ad in Variety magazine, Newsom tells the film industry, “We share your values....
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy