MedicalXpress

Theophylline nasal irrigation studied in COVID-19-related smell loss

For patients with COVID-19-related olfactory dysfunction (OD), the clinical benefit of theophylline added to saline nasal irrigation (SNI) is inconclusive, according to a study published online July 7 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. Shruti Gupta, M.D., from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and colleagues examined the...
MedicalXpress

Maintenance of immunity to COVID after infection or vaccination

A new study has examined the maintenance of memory B cell responses to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, after recovery from natural infection or post-vaccination. The study is published in Viral Immunology. The study, co-authored by David Fear, from King's College London, and colleagues, showed that among those recovered...
Medical Daily

Can We Get Covid Protection From Using Nanobodies Found In Llama Blood?

Nanobodies found in llama blood may offer protection against COVID-19 and its variants, including the ever-evolving omicron strain. In a paper published in Cell Reports, a team of researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai immunized a llama named "Wally" with the SARS-CoV-2 receptor-binding domain (RBD), or the short fragment of the virus that latches onto the protein on the surface of human cells to cause an infection.
Medical Daily

Are COVID-19 Vaccines, Boosters Enough Against New Omicron Variants?

Existing COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are not enough to secure long-term protection from the new omicron variants, a new study has found. Sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and led by the Infectious Diseases Clinical Research Consortium, researchers conducted a study on the neutralizing antibodies elicited by the different COVID vaccine-and-booster combinations.
Medical News Today

Vitiligo and COVID-19 vaccine: Links and more

Recent evidence has shown that COVID-19 vaccination may correlate with the onset or worsening of vitiligo. Vitiligo is an autoimmune condition involving skin pigmentation or color loss. A person with vitiligo develops patches of skin with little or no pigmentation across their body. COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing the...
LiveScience

What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?

In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
Medical Daily

What Is Parechovirus? CDC Warns Of Infection Circulating Among US Infants

Authorities are warning of an infection that's been circulating among babies in the U.S. Called parechovirus (PeV), it can cause severe illness in very young infants. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been receiving reports of PeV in "neonates and young infants" in multiple states since May, the agency said in the Health Alert Network (HAN) health advisory it issued Tuesday.
contagionlive.com

COVID-19 Antibodies After 1 and 2 Pfizer Vaccine Boosters

This Israeli study found 3 and 4 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech bolstered antibody titers in adults 60 and older. COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, though still effective against severe or fatal disease, are known to wane over time. This is exacerbated by the emergence of new, highly infectious variants, such as Delta and Omicron.
Medical Daily

Is COVID-19 BA.5 The ‘Worst Variant’ Of SARS-CoV-2?

The fear of the COVID-19 pandemic has seemingly reignited upon the arrival of the new SARS-CoV-2 variant labeled BA.5. But is it really the worst version of the virus?. When White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on MSNBC earlier this week, he did not say anything about BA.5 being the worst strain. Instead, he urged the public to continue masking up indoors and taking caution amid the outbreak.
MedicalXpress

Twin mothers aren't more fertile—just luckier

Twin births aren't exactly common. In humans, they occur in one to three percent of all births. Previous studies of the phenomenon have concluded that mothers of twins are more fertile than other women. This is because on average they give birth more often than other mothers. They have been called "supermothers" and considered more robust and as having better health.
Medical Daily

Long Covid Symptoms Affect One In Eight, Study Suggests

One in eight people who get coronavirus develop at least one symptom of long Covid, one of the most comprehensive studies on the condition to date suggested on Thursday. With more than half a billion coronavirus cases recorded worldwide since the start of the pandemic, there has been rising concern about the lasting symptoms seen in people with long Covid.
Medical Daily

