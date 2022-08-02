Read on fox23maine.com
Signs your well may be running dry during Maine's drought
(BDN) -- Private wells in Maine are at risk of going dry thanks to ongoing drought conditions this summer. This comes at a time when farmers, homesteaders and gardeners need all the water they can get for their crops and livestock. Thirty-four private well owners have already reported running out...
Pretending to play: Nationwide violin scheme sweeping across Maine
SANFORD (WGME) -- A nationwide ploy to get your money is sweeping across Maine. People are pretending to play the violin on street corners or in parking lots with a sign claiming they're trying to support their family. Their songs sound sweet and their stories are heartwarming, but police say...
Average price of recreational marijuana continues to fall in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- The price of pot is no longer as high as it once was. Since the first few recreational shops opened their doors in 2020, the industry has boomed in Maine. "Just since we've been open, pricing in the industry has changed a lot," SeaWeed Co. Retail Manager Emily Hyman said.
Second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend kicks off Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME) – Saturday kicks off the second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend in Maine. Dozens of businesses and farms are taking part in the festivities. Farms will welcome visitors so they can tour the facilities and pick their own blueberries. Restaurants and breweries will show off their special blueberry-themed...
Parts of Maine in severe drought, state in desperate need of rain
The latest report from Drought Center shows much of the Maine coast and the New Hampshire Seacoast are in a severe drought. Maine is in desperate need of rain. Just over 8 percent of Maine is in a severe drought and almost 40 percent of the state is in a moderate drought, according to the Drought Center.
Regulators to discuss new lobster sizes amid concerns about population changes
More changes could be coming to the lobster industry, including further restricting the size of lobsters that can be harvested. The hope is to protect the lobster population from further decline. Maine lobstermen already have tough restrictions, the toughest in New England. Lobstermen are currently only allowed to keep a...
Price of lobster drops to pre-pandemic levels putting lobstermen in a pinch
STATEWIDE (WGME) -- The price of lobster has dropped to pre-pandemic levels. Once priced at $20 a pound, you can now get this Maine staple for $3 a pound. Lobstermen are stuck in a trap of low prices for lobster and high prices for everything else, including bait and fuel.
Ask the I-Team: Why are gas prices cheaper outside Portland?
While we’re still feeling some pain at the pump, the average price of gas nationwide is down for the seventh straight week. According to GasBuddy, prices in Maine range from $3.99 to $5.04 a gallon. Ben asked the CBS13 I-Team:. “What gives with the price gouging? We are a...
Heat Advisory: Several days of extreme heat, humidity expected in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- The hottest, muggiest stretch of the summer is likely to hit Maine this week. Several days of oppressive heat and humidity look to be the story in Maine through the end of this week and into the beginning of the next. TIMING: Humidity levels ramp up on Thursday...
Illegal camping at Acadia National Park on the rise
Illegal camping at Acadia National Park is on the rise. The numbers have been skyrocketing since the start of the pandemic. Illegal campsites and people sleeping in their cars has always been an issue at the park, but according to the Bangor Daily News, it's grown significantly since the start of the pandemic.
On Your Side: With temperatures across Maine in the 90s, here's how to stay safe and cool
STATEWIDE (WGME) -- When temperatures get as high as they did this week, it can take a toll on anyone who's outside for long periods of time. If you're working outside or don't have air conditioning, it could lead to heat exhaustion, or even worse, heat stroke. Warning signs of...
'Mom, there's a bear in the living room:' NH family shares scary encounter with bear
CONWAY (WGME) – A New Hampshire family met an unexpected visitor in their house on Monday. Arlee Giannini was home with her son when he told her there was a bear in their living room. "I'm about ready to fall asleep. Jaeden comes flying in my room and he's...
Enjoy lower humidity while it lasts because Thursday will be wicked hot & humid in Maine
Wednesday will feature sunshine, lower humidity, and warm temps. We're in for a nice day. Enjoy it because the heat and humidity return Thursday. Dry air once again filters back into the region for Wednesday. It'll be the pick of the week with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s.
