Maine State

WPFO

Signs your well may be running dry during Maine's drought

(BDN) -- Private wells in Maine are at risk of going dry thanks to ongoing drought conditions this summer. This comes at a time when farmers, homesteaders and gardeners need all the water they can get for their crops and livestock. Thirty-four private well owners have already reported running out...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Pretending to play: Nationwide violin scheme sweeping across Maine

SANFORD (WGME) -- A nationwide ploy to get your money is sweeping across Maine. People are pretending to play the violin on street corners or in parking lots with a sign claiming they're trying to support their family. Their songs sound sweet and their stories are heartwarming, but police say...
SANFORD, ME
WPFO

Average price of recreational marijuana continues to fall in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- The price of pot is no longer as high as it once was. Since the first few recreational shops opened their doors in 2020, the industry has boomed in Maine. "Just since we've been open, pricing in the industry has changed a lot," SeaWeed Co. Retail Manager Emily Hyman said.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend kicks off Saturday

PORTLAND (WGME) – Saturday kicks off the second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend in Maine. Dozens of businesses and farms are taking part in the festivities. Farms will welcome visitors so they can tour the facilities and pick their own blueberries. Restaurants and breweries will show off their special blueberry-themed...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Parts of Maine in severe drought, state in desperate need of rain

The latest report from Drought Center shows much of the Maine coast and the New Hampshire Seacoast are in a severe drought. Maine is in desperate need of rain. Just over 8 percent of Maine is in a severe drought and almost 40 percent of the state is in a moderate drought, according to the Drought Center.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Regulators to discuss new lobster sizes amid concerns about population changes

More changes could be coming to the lobster industry, including further restricting the size of lobsters that can be harvested. The hope is to protect the lobster population from further decline. Maine lobstermen already have tough restrictions, the toughest in New England. Lobstermen are currently only allowed to keep a...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Ask the I-Team: Why are gas prices cheaper outside Portland?

While we’re still feeling some pain at the pump, the average price of gas nationwide is down for the seventh straight week. According to GasBuddy, prices in Maine range from $3.99 to $5.04 a gallon. Ben asked the CBS13 I-Team:. “What gives with the price gouging? We are a...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Illegal camping at Acadia National Park on the rise

Illegal camping at Acadia National Park is on the rise. The numbers have been skyrocketing since the start of the pandemic. Illegal campsites and people sleeping in their cars has always been an issue at the park, but according to the Bangor Daily News, it's grown significantly since the start of the pandemic.
TRAVEL
