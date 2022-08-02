ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Markets
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: PerkinElmer, Boeing, Global Payments, Bumble and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. Boeing — Shares of the plane maker rallied more than 7% after CNBC reported the Federal Aviation Administration has approved inspection protocol revisions that should allow the jet maker to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner. Separately, Boeing defense workers will vote on a new proposed labor agreement on Wednesday, aiming to avert a strike.
Zacks.com

Is Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none...
Zacks.com

4 Stocks to Buy on Growth in Services Sector Activity

TH - Free Report) , FactSet Research Systems Inc. (. SPSC - Free Report) and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (. ARCO - Free Report) are likely to benefit in the near term. The Institute for Supply Management said on Aug 3 that its services sector Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) increased to 56.7 in July from a reading of 55.3 in June, ending a three-month decline. Economists had forecast the non-manufacturing PMI to decrease to 53.5.
Zacks.com

Is Charter Communications (CHTR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
Zacks.com

Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates

VCTR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $1.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this investment management firm would...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Saia (SAIA)

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock...
Zacks.com

5 Growth Stocks to Gain From the Ongoing Wall Street Rally

Wall Street witnessed a strong rally in July recording its best month since November 2020. The bull run is likely to continue in August supported by better-than-expected second quarter earnings results and solid economic data. These two positives have eased to some extent the growing concern of a near-term recession.
Zacks.com

3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Greif (GEF)

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Zacks.com

Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) is a Great Choice

Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Stocks

