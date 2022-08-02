Read on www.zacks.com
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (And Paying Cash Monthly)
The stock market is down so far this year; despite a rally since mid-June, the S&P is still down 15% year-to-date and the NASDAQ is down 23%. Share price drops like these get investors thinking about portfolio defense, and that naturally brings them around to dividend stocks. Companies can pay...
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back
Two great companies, both alike in dignity, in fair Silicon Valley, where we lay our scene, are poised to bounce back from today's deep stock market discounts.
Here's Why Income Investors Should Consider Buying This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Novartis is one of the most dominant pharma companies in the world.
Paging Peter Lynch: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy This August
Take a look at the world around you for three stock ideas for your portfolio.
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought
Stock-split euphoria has taken hold of Wall Street, with a select few stock-split stocks standing out as incredible bargains.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: PerkinElmer, Boeing, Global Payments, Bumble and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. Boeing — Shares of the plane maker rallied more than 7% after CNBC reported the Federal Aviation Administration has approved inspection protocol revisions that should allow the jet maker to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner. Separately, Boeing defense workers will vote on a new proposed labor agreement on Wednesday, aiming to avert a strike.
via.news
Realty Income Corporation And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Lennar Corporation (LEN), WESCO (WCC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
Insiders are buying stocks for more reasons than one. In all cases, there are opportunities brewing in these stocks that could pay off in double digits gains
Zacks.com
Is Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none...
Zacks.com
4 Stocks to Buy on Growth in Services Sector Activity
TH - Free Report) , FactSet Research Systems Inc. (. SPSC - Free Report) and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (. ARCO - Free Report) are likely to benefit in the near term. The Institute for Supply Management said on Aug 3 that its services sector Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) increased to 56.7 in July from a reading of 55.3 in June, ending a three-month decline. Economists had forecast the non-manufacturing PMI to decrease to 53.5.
Zacks.com
Is Charter Communications (CHTR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
Zacks.com
Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
VCTR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $1.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this investment management firm would...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Saia (SAIA)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock...
Zacks.com
Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Q2 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates
COLD - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.27 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com
5 Growth Stocks to Gain From the Ongoing Wall Street Rally
Wall Street witnessed a strong rally in July recording its best month since November 2020. The bull run is likely to continue in August supported by better-than-expected second quarter earnings results and solid economic data. These two positives have eased to some extent the growing concern of a near-term recession.
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Greif (GEF)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Zacks.com
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
