KDHE: Reported COVID case numbers down over the past week
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 6,722 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday July 27 to Wednesday August 3, for a total of 841,542 cases. The state reported 7,519 coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday July 20 to Wednesday July 27. On Wednesday, the state reported...
ANALYSIS: Justice retention is next abortion fight in Kansas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After the defeat of the abortion regulation amendment on Tuesday, it's important to note that there is an election for a majority of the justices that have been tasked by Kansas voters with interpreting the Kansas Constitution in this area. The terms of six of the...
2022 Coolest Thing Made In Kansas competition kicks off
The Kansas Manufacturing Council (KMC), an affiliated program of the Kansas Chamber, is looking for the Coolest Thing Made In Kansas. Presented by FORVIS, this competition was launched by KMC in 2020 to promote and elevate Kansas manufacturers and to highlight products developed and produced in Kansas and distributed across the U.S. and internationally.
Kelly, Schmidt easily win primary for Kansas governor
WASHINGTON (AP) — Derek Schmidt wins Republican nomination for governor in Kansas primary election on Tuesday night and will face incumbent Governor Laura Kelly in November. Kelly easily won the Democratic nomination for governor in Kansas primary election with 95 percent of the vote over Richard S. Karnowski. Schmidt...
Sen. Marshall remains dedicated to "protect life at all costs"
WASHINGTON — In one of the biggest days of this year's primary campaign season, red-state Kansas rejected a measure that would have made it easier to restrict abortion. U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. – an OBGYN who delivered more than 5,000 babies issued a statement on the result of the Value Them both Amendment outcome.
🎥 Abortion vote in Kansas sparks hope for Dems in midterms
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats displayed a newfound sense of optimism about the election-year political climate Wednesday after voters in traditionally conservative Kansas overwhelmingly backed a measure protecting abortion rights. (Click below to watch the Task Force meeting) At the White House, President Joe Biden hailed the vote in...
Equifax issued wrong credit scores for millions of consumers
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman has sued Equifax claiming she was denied a car loan because of a 130-point mistake in her credit report that she says was part of a larger group of credit score errors the ratings agency made this spring due to a coding problem.
Kansas’ top election official defeats conspiracy promoter
TOPEKA (AP) —The top state elections official in Kansas beat back a far-right challenger who promoted conspiracy theories in one of several primaries Tuesday featuring candidates for secretary of state who have expressed skepticism of elections or promoted lies about the 2020 presidential election. Kansas had no significant problems...
Former Kan. court administrator charged with falsifying signatures
A former Ellis County District Court Administrator was charged with nine counts of felony identity fraud after allegedly using electronic signatures to sign performance evaluations for court staff, according to the charging affidavit, which was released Wednesday. According to the affidavit, Amanda Marie Truan's alleged use of the electronic signatures...
Kan. woman enters plea in death of victim found in mobile home
McPHERSON – A Kansas woman entered a no-contest plea to charges of second-degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer in connection with the death of a McPherson man in 2020, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Tina Nicole Brown, 35, entered the plea Wednesday in...
Man jailed for alleged arson in Kan. wanted permanent address
RENO COUNTY — A man who claims to be from Maryland took a unique way to establish a permanent address with his arrest early Wednesday morning. Deputies arrested 43-year-old Robert Laney, who told authorities he is homeless, at the W. 30th Avenue Yesway store in Hutchinson on suspicion of arson.
