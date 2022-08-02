ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

2022 Coolest Thing Made In Kansas competition kicks off

The Kansas Manufacturing Council (KMC), an affiliated program of the Kansas Chamber, is looking for the Coolest Thing Made In Kansas. Presented by FORVIS, this competition was launched by KMC in 2020 to promote and elevate Kansas manufacturers and to highlight products developed and produced in Kansas and distributed across the U.S. and internationally.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Kelly, Schmidt easily win primary for Kansas governor

WASHINGTON (AP) — Derek Schmidt wins Republican nomination for governor in Kansas primary election on Tuesday night and will face incumbent Governor Laura Kelly in November. Kelly easily won the Democratic nomination for governor in Kansas primary election with 95 percent of the vote over Richard S. Karnowski. Schmidt...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Topeka, KS
Great Bend Post

Sen. Marshall remains dedicated to "protect life at all costs"

WASHINGTON — In one of the biggest days of this year's primary campaign season, red-state Kansas rejected a measure that would have made it easier to restrict abortion. U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. – an OBGYN who delivered more than 5,000 babies issued a statement on the result of the Value Them both Amendment outcome.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

🎥 Abortion vote in Kansas sparks hope for Dems in midterms

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats displayed a newfound sense of optimism about the election-year political climate Wednesday after voters in traditionally conservative Kansas overwhelmingly backed a measure protecting abortion rights. (Click below to watch the Task Force meeting) At the White House, President Joe Biden hailed the vote in...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Kansas’ top election official defeats conspiracy promoter

TOPEKA (AP) —The top state elections official in Kansas beat back a far-right challenger who promoted conspiracy theories in one of several primaries Tuesday featuring candidates for secretary of state who have expressed skepticism of elections or promoted lies about the 2020 presidential election. Kansas had no significant problems...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy