37-year-old woman last seen at Florence bus station found, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old woman who went missing Saturday in Florence has been found, police said.
Tonya Marie Jarvis was reported missing after last being seen getting off a bus at the station in the 600 block of South Irby Street, police said.
