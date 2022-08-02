ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
37-year-old woman last seen at Florence bus station found, police say

By Dennis Bright
 6 days ago

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old woman who went missing Saturday in Florence has been found, police said.

Tonya Marie Jarvis was reported missing after last being seen getting off a bus at the station in the 600 block of South Irby Street, police said.

WBTW News13

WBTW News13

