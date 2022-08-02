ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Dolphins plan season-long celebration to mark 50th anniversary of 17-0 team

By Hal Habib, Palm Beach Post
 2 days ago

It has been 50 years since the Dolphins enjoyed the greatest season of their career.

They're not letting this golden anniversary pass unnoticed.

The Dolphins have a series of season-long events planned in honor of the 17-0 team.

An early list of events:

Alumni captains: The Dolphins will recognize members of the 1972 team as alumni captains at every home game by position groups.

Perfect Season podcast, 50th anniversary edition: Host Josh Lewin offers his perspective on 1972. Fans will hear from the players.

Museum exhibit at Hard Rock Stadium: An exhibit at the stadium will include artifacts from the 1972 team and a look at memorabilia.

Sunday Night Football celebration: Members of the 1972 team will be honored as part of the team’s Sunday Night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 23. The team will wear throwback jerseys with a commemorative patch honoring the 1972 team.

Exclusive merchandise line: The Dolphins will release merchandise featuring the 50th anniversary commemorative logo for the Sunday Night Football celebration.

Dolphins fan cruise: The Dolphins and First Class Cruises, in conjunction with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, are inviting Dolphins fans to a cruise with former Dolphins, including those from 1972, from March 12-19, 2023. It will depart from Miami and stop at Caribbean islands. For information, visit DolphinsFanCruise.com.

Hal Habib covers the Dolphins for The Post. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Dolphins plan season-long celebration to mark 50th anniversary of 17-0 team

