Pueblo Police ask for help in locating road rage shooting suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the person responsible for what they're calling a road rage shooting incident.

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. on July 23, in the area of Interstate 25 and U.S. Hwy. 50 W. When officers arrived they found a man who was shot in the face. He was transported to the hospital for treatment. At this time there is no update on his condition.

Officers were informed that a white Cadillac Escalade was involved in the shooting and fled the scene. Pueblo Police are asking anyone who may have any information related to the shooting or the Escalade to contact them.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719) 553 2502 or Sergeant Chris Flores at (719) 553-2936. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or visit their website .

If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

