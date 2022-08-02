Hondo City Council votes to revoke rental agreement for Friends of NRA event

Read on www.ktsa.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was Unconstitutional
After the recent shooting in Uvalde, Texas gun law is coming under attack and Governor Greg Abbott is standing his ground. Under Texas law, a person must be 18 years old to buy a gun from a licensed dealer.
KTSA
Attorney representing Uvalde CISD Chief Pete Arredondo ask for another postponement of termination hearing
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A termination hearing for the Chief of the Uvalde CISD Police Department has been postponed….again. The meeting was supposed to take place Thursday but Pete Arredondo’s attorney has asked for a postponement due to a scheduling conflict. Calls for Arredondo’s dismissal have...
KTSA
San Antonio City Council approves resolution supporting abortion rights
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Dozens of residents stepped up to the microphone to address the San Antonio City Council Tuesday as members prepared to vote on a proposal supporting access to abortions. The resolution, which was kickstarted by District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo, doesn’t legalize abortion or decriminalize...
KSAT 12
Termination hearing for Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo postponed again
UVALDE, Texas – A termination hearing for Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo scheduled for Thursday has been postponed for a second time. According to Anne Marie Espinoza, executive director of Communications and Marketing for the district, the hearing was postponed at the request of Arredondo’s attorney due to a scheduling conflict.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alamo Cenotaph monument vandalized
SAN ANTONIO — Graffiti was found on the Alamo Cenotaph... again. The damage is fixed but the investigation continues after someone tagged the Cenotaph monument on Alamo Plaza. One of the centerpieces of the plaza is also known as "The Spirit of Sacrifice" and it honors the people who fought on the Texas side in the Battle of the Alamo.
Neighboring town to Uvalde revokes NRA-aligned group's use of city space for fundraiser
HONDO, Texas — Just days before people planned to protest this Saturday's fundraiser hosted by an NRA-aligned group near the site of the May 24 elementary school massacre in southwest Texas, the city council in Hondo announced Monday that it revoked permission for the organization's use of the space where they planned to host the event.
Hearing held Thursday over law enforcement response in Uvalde shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Senator Gutierrez is suing because he filed an open records request on May 31 asking for information about police presence and ballistics surrounding the Uvalde school shooting. Senator Roland Gutierrez continues to seek answers about the DPS response or lack thereof during the Uvalde massacre. Gutierrez...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez pulls no punches in calling out anti-abortion activists
After the rancorous public comment session for Tuesday's city council vote on a resolution supporting abortion rights, District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez had choice words for some anti-abortion activists in attendance. McKee-Rodriguez, one of nine San Antonio council members who supported the resolution, sent his "love and gratitude" to those...
RELATED PEOPLE
Uvalde school board delays decision on Arredondo's job status for a second time
SAN ANTONIO — Amid continued outcry from community members and the looming start to the school year, Uvalde CISD officials said it was cancelling yet another special meeting to discuss embattled district Police Chief Pete Arredondo's job status, citing a desire to ensure his "due process rights are met."
devinenews.com
Amongst packed court room County leaders push 65+ property tax appraisal freeze idea to the voters in November
Medina County commissioners gave unanimous consent Thursday (July 28) to add a measure to the Nov. 8 ballot seeking voter approval to freeze the appraisal value on property owned by residents over 65 years old. Rather than approving Commissioner Jerry Beck’s proposal for commissioners to institute the tax freeze right...
Beto O'Rourke ad features teacher recalling terrifying lockdown after Uvalde
'There is going to be another Uvalde,' the Texas teacher said.
State senator says DPS asked him to sign non-disclosure in exchange for Uvalde information
State Sen. Roland Gutierrez told KXAN the Texas Department of Public Safety has asked him to sign a non-disclosure agreement in exchange for information on the Uvalde school mass shooting, but he wants those records made public.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Uvalde DA reviewed video to see if officers shot students
Uvalde DA Christina Mitchell Busbee asks for more time to do her job.
KENS 5
Uvalde planning committee paves way toward establishing permanent memorial
UVALDE, Texas — While families of the Robb Elementary tragedy continue to grieve, Uvalde’s Strategic Planning Committee has begun discussions on creating a permanent memorial in remembrance of the 21 victims. Rosemberg Risa, born and raised in Uvalde, has served on the city’s Strategic Planning Committee for the...
KVUE
Sheriff's office was not alerted to Uvalde shooter's firearms purchase. Here's why
AUSTIN, Texas — In the Texas House investigative committee report on the Robb Elementary School shooting, the committee notes the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was alerted to the shooter's purchase of two assault rifles and points out the sheriff's office was not alerted because local law enforcement is only made aware of certain purchases of handguns.
KTSA
Texas cities suing streaming services over franchise fees
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Numerous Texas cities are suing several streaming services over what they say is a failure to pay franchise fees for more than a decade. Numerous media outlets are reporting Disney+, Hulu and Netflix are headed to court because the Texas cities say they are not paying their 5% franchise fees normally paid by cable providers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News organizations sue DPS over Uvalde shooting records
UVALDE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – More than a dozen news organizations filed a lawsuit against the Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday, accusing the agency of unlawfully withholding public records related to the May school shooting in Uvalde. The organizations — which include The Texas Tribune and its partner ProPublica and other local, state and […]
KENS 5
Bexar County K-9 sniffs out $400,000 worth of drugs
SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken into custody and about $400,000 worth of drugs seized Wednesday when a K-9 with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office alerted deputies during a traffic stop. According to a BCSO Facebook post, deputies patrolling the far southeast side of the county pulled over...
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Aug. 1, 2022: How Texas’ groundwater is doing amid statewide drought
With heightened concern over dwindling water supplies in communities across Texas, many towns and cities have implemented strict water conservation ordinances. And: A shot in the arm for a Liquid Natural Gas facility in Brownsville – what a big contract means for its future. Also: In Uvalde, the community still in the early days of recovery is trying to access the financial help promised, but doing that is easier said than done.
texasstandard.org
Uvalde considers how namesake of Robb Elementary should be remembered after the school is torn down
The Uvalde community plans to tear down Robb Elementary School, the site of the shooting on May 24 that left 19 children and two teachers dead. But it’s not certain what will happen to the space once the building is cleared away. In the midst of their grief, Uvalde residents are also considering new ways to still honor Annie Robb — the school’s namesake.
Comments / 1