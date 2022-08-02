ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hondo, TX

Hondo City Council votes to revoke rental agreement for Friends of NRA event

By Don Morgan
KTSA
 3 days ago
Read on www.ktsa.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSA

San Antonio City Council approves resolution supporting abortion rights

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Dozens of residents stepped up to the microphone to address the San Antonio City Council Tuesday as members prepared to vote on a proposal supporting access to abortions. The resolution, which was kickstarted by District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo, doesn’t legalize abortion or decriminalize...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Termination hearing for Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo postponed again

UVALDE, Texas – A termination hearing for Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo scheduled for Thursday has been postponed for a second time. According to Anne Marie Espinoza, executive director of Communications and Marketing for the district, the hearing was postponed at the request of Arredondo’s attorney due to a scheduling conflict.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Hondo, TX
Uvalde, TX
Government
Hondo, TX
Government
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Alamo Cenotaph monument vandalized

SAN ANTONIO — Graffiti was found on the Alamo Cenotaph... again. The damage is fixed but the investigation continues after someone tagged the Cenotaph monument on Alamo Plaza. One of the centerpieces of the plaza is also known as "The Spirit of Sacrifice" and it honors the people who fought on the Texas side in the Battle of the Alamo.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez pulls no punches in calling out anti-abortion activists

After the rancorous public comment session for Tuesday's city council vote on a resolution supporting abortion rights, District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez had choice words for some anti-abortion activists in attendance. McKee-Rodriguez, one of nine San Antonio council members who supported the resolution, sent his "love and gratitude" to those...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Cross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nra#Revoke#School Shooting#Hondo City Council#Friends Of Nra#Robb Elementary School#Ktsa News#The Medina Area Friends
KENS 5

Uvalde planning committee paves way toward establishing permanent memorial

UVALDE, Texas — While families of the Robb Elementary tragedy continue to grieve, Uvalde’s Strategic Planning Committee has begun discussions on creating a permanent memorial in remembrance of the 21 victims. Rosemberg Risa, born and raised in Uvalde, has served on the city’s Strategic Planning Committee for the...
UVALDE, TX
KVUE

Sheriff's office was not alerted to Uvalde shooter's firearms purchase. Here's why

AUSTIN, Texas — In the Texas House investigative committee report on the Robb Elementary School shooting, the committee notes the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was alerted to the shooter's purchase of two assault rifles and points out the sheriff's office was not alerted because local law enforcement is only made aware of certain purchases of handguns.
UVALDE, TX
KTSA

Texas cities suing streaming services over franchise fees

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Numerous Texas cities are suing several streaming services over what they say is a failure to pay franchise fees for more than a decade. Numerous media outlets are reporting Disney+, Hulu and Netflix are headed to court because the Texas cities say they are not paying their 5% franchise fees normally paid by cable providers.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ValleyCentral

News organizations sue DPS over Uvalde shooting records

UVALDE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – More than a dozen news organizations filed a lawsuit against the Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday, accusing the agency of unlawfully withholding public records related to the May school shooting in Uvalde. The organizations — which include The Texas Tribune and its partner ProPublica and other local, state and […]
UVALDE, TX
KENS 5

Bexar County K-9 sniffs out $400,000 worth of drugs

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken into custody and about $400,000 worth of drugs seized Wednesday when a K-9 with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office alerted deputies during a traffic stop. According to a BCSO Facebook post, deputies patrolling the far southeast side of the county pulled over...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
texasstandard.org

Texas Standard for Aug. 1, 2022: How Texas’ groundwater is doing amid statewide drought

With heightened concern over dwindling water supplies in communities across Texas, many towns and cities have implemented strict water conservation ordinances. And: A shot in the arm for a Liquid Natural Gas facility in Brownsville – what a big contract means for its future. Also: In Uvalde, the community still in the early days of recovery is trying to access the financial help promised, but doing that is easier said than done.
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Uvalde considers how namesake of Robb Elementary should be remembered after the school is torn down

The Uvalde community plans to tear down Robb Elementary School, the site of the shooting on May 24 that left 19 children and two teachers dead. But it’s not certain what will happen to the space once the building is cleared away. In the midst of their grief, Uvalde residents are also considering new ways to still honor Annie Robb — the school’s namesake.
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy