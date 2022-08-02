US kills 9/11 planner in drone strike after years of terrorism

Very early in the morning on June 15, a lightweight drone with a 82-foot wingspan took off from the Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona, assisted by a handful of people who had to hand-launch it from the runway. It’s been 40 days since then, and the drone is still flying, continuously breaking its own record with each minute that goes by until it lands at some point.

YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ ・ 11 DAYS AGO