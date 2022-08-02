US kills 9/11 planner in drone strike after years of terrorism

Read on www.walb.com
U.S. kills al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri in drone strike
“Justice has been delivered, and this terrorist leader is no more,” said President Joe Biden.
The downside: US strike shows Afghanistan still terror base
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is holding out the CIA operation that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri as a monumental strike against the global terror network responsible for the Sept. 11 attacks of 2001. But there’s a downside, too. The drone strike also is putting into stark...
US Air Force pilots face off against Russian helicopter in preparation for combat
America is preparing for air combat with Russia by training against their attack helicopters. Footage shows US Air Force chopper pilots facing off against a Russian-made Mil Mi-24 “Hind” gunship during a week-long exercise. The drill, featuring airmen from the 41st Rescue Squadron, took place at the end...
Images show Kabul house where al Qaeda chief was killed by US strike
CNN has identified what appears to be the house in Kabul, Afghanistan -- a so-called "poppy palace" surrounded by the homes of druglords and warmongers -- that was hit by a Hellfire missile drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in the early hours of Sunday morning.
MilitaryTimes
How L3Harris created US special operators’ new plane to hunt and strike terrorists
WASHINGTON — U.S. Special Operations Command’s new Armed Overwatch aircraft will be able to carry multiple weapons configurations and modular sensors that can be quickly swapped out as well as be disassembled for deployment within hours. The AT-802U Sky Warden, made by L3Harris Technologies and aircraft manufacturer Air...
A solar-powered Army drone has been flying for 40 days straight
Very early in the morning on June 15, a lightweight drone with a 82-foot wingspan took off from the Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona, assisted by a handful of people who had to hand-launch it from the runway. It’s been 40 days since then, and the drone is still flying, continuously breaking its own record with each minute that goes by until it lands at some point.
International Business Times
Thousands Flee Feuding Taliban In Afghanistan's North
When fighting erupted between Taliban forces and a breakaway group led by one of their former commanders in northern Afghanistan last month, Zahra and her family fled to the mountains. For days they walked across the rocky terrain, unsure what lay ahead or when they might return to their home...
Anti-U.S. protests erupt in Afghanistan
KABUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Afghans carried anti-American banners on Friday to protest against a U.S. drone strike that Washington says killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri this month.
Burkina Faso army admits killing civilians in counter-terrorist strike
OUAGADOUGOU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso's army said on Wednesday that it accidentally killed civilians during a counter-terrorist operation in the country's southeast earlier this week.
The US Air Force grounds its F-35s over concerns with the ejection seats
The problem pertains to the explosive cartridges inside ejection seats. The Navy and Marine Corps also sidelined some of their fixed-wing aircraft. The seats’ manufacturer is claiming only F-35s are affected. Back in December of 2021, we reported that the U.S. military stated it would soon be required to...
‘Justice has been delivered’: Al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri killed in U.S. drone strike, Biden says
WASHINGTON — Al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri, who took over command of the terrorist organization after the death of Osama Bin Laden in 2011, was killed by a U.S. drone strike in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Saturday night, President Joe Biden said in a White House address on Monday evening.
Zawahiri strike raises new questions about US 'over-the-horizon' capabilities
The Taliban's willingness to protect al Qaeda leaders in Afghanistan became much clearer following the U.S. strike that killed Ayman al Zawahiri, the successor of Osama bin Laden, the first such strike since America's withdrawal.
Washington Examiner
Zawahiri strike reignites Afghanistan withdrawal debate ahead of anniversary
President Joe Biden ordering the killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri, the government's most wanted man, last weekend in a downtown Kabul drone strike almost one year after the United States withdrew from Afghanistan has restarted the debate over the 20-year war's end. As critics complain Biden has...
