ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US kills 9/11 planner in drone strike after years of terrorism

WALB 10
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.walb.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
International Business Times

Thousands Flee Feuding Taliban In Afghanistan's North

When fighting erupted between Taliban forces and a breakaway group led by one of their former commanders in northern Afghanistan last month, Zahra and her family fled to the mountains. For days they walked across the rocky terrain, unsure what lay ahead or when they might return to their home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Anti-U.S. protests erupt in Afghanistan

KABUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Afghans carried anti-American banners on Friday to protest against a U.S. drone strike that Washington says killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri this month.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#9 11#City Council#Violent Crime#Nra#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Washington Examiner

Zawahiri strike reignites Afghanistan withdrawal debate ahead of anniversary

President Joe Biden ordering the killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri, the government's most wanted man, last weekend in a downtown Kabul drone strike almost one year after the United States withdrew from Afghanistan has restarted the debate over the 20-year war's end. As critics complain Biden has...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy