Lee County, FL

floridapolitics.com

Judge clears way for a new hospice in Southwest Florida

Hope Hospice and Community Services tried to stop VITAS Healthcare Corporation from opening a hospice program. Residents in Glades, Hendry and Lee counties will have more than one hospice provider to choose from thanks to a new court ruling. A state administrative judge issued a pair of rulings this week...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Public school teachers needed in Collier County

More teachers are needed in Collier County’s public schools for the upcoming school year. There’s only about a week until the new school year starts and 160 teachers are still needed in Collier County. If there’s any good news it’s that Collier County public schools have hired 350...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Future educators from FGCU on what inspires them to teach

WINK News anchor Corey Lazar sat down with teaching students at Florida Gulf Coast University to see what keeps them encouraged and inspired to teach as the new school year approaches. Collier County teachers and staff are headed back to campus on Wednesday to decorate their rooms and get ready...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Mike Greenwell’s plans as newest Lee County commissioner

Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Mike Greenwell will take a swing at public service after being sworn in as a Lee County commissioner on Tuesday, and he says water quality and housing are two big priorities for him. In July, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Greenwell to replace the late Commissioner...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Memorial to build hospital in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital has begin preliminary work to build the first hospital inside the city limits of North Port. Sarasota Memorial Health Care System says it has started master planning and pre-construction site work on a 32-acre undeveloped site in the 4900 block of Sumter Boulevard, near I-75. Sarasota Memorial bought the parcel in 2007 with a pledge from the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board to eventually build hospital in North Port.
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Harry Chapin Food Bank to help SWFL food insecure students

A child’s chance for a promising future starts with getting enough to eat. As many as 12,000,000 children in the United States are food insecure which means they don’t know where their next meal is coming from. In Southwest Florida, the Harry Chapin Food Bank is working with...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Children at Youth Haven create mural with help from local artist

Art therapy, the experts say, helps kids find a sense of belonging and connection and at the same time decreases stress levels. The folks at Youth Haven said their art program allows children and teenagers to feel empowered. That’s why the kids at Youth Haven are working on a one-of-a-kind...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County may expand incoming housing with 114 multi-family units

Collier County leaders will discuss expanding its proposed housing projects with over 100 more multi-family units, but some say that the expansion could hurt the community. Some people are upset because they believe the county needs to focus on bringing in more affordable housing, since many are struggling to make ends meet, but county leaders believe they are keeping up with population growth by setting aside land for another 114 multi-family units.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers, SWFL Crime Stoppers increase reward for tips on 2 cases

The City of Fort Myers has teamed up with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers to increase the reward being offered for tips on two deadly recent cases by $2,500. According to a Crime Stoppers Facebook post, Fort Myers voted to supplement the Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to arrests in two different investigations: the homicide of 33-year-old Craig Truttling and the hit-and-run death of 61-year-old Danny Hand.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

City of Fort Myers updates its trespassing policy

Fort Myers Council members approved changes to its trespass ordinance of Business Crime Prevention by amending the title to Crime Prevention. The change establishes a process for the issuance of trespass warnings on public property, provides notice requirements for trespass warnings from public property and establishes an appeal process for trespass warnings. The update will bring the city’s trespassing limits to more in line with what is constitutionally required and other municipalities, avoiding any potential legal challenges. Prior to the update, the city’s trespassing ordinance did not have an appeal process in place. An appeal process is created for trespass warnings issued at city-owned property, allowing individuals who are issued trespass warnings the opportunity to present their case on why such warnings should not have been issued or enforced.
FORT MYERS, FL

