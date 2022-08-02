Read on www.winknews.com
School district looks at state-required changes for students in Lee County
less than one week before the start of school and the lee county school district says there are changes, they want families to know about.
Collier schools considers notifying parents of students dating, will for gender choice
Right now, school districts in our area are getting ready for the school year, which is coming with a lot of changes brought about by new state laws. Among them is the Parental Right in Education law. What the new laws will mean for teachers this year is still to be determined.
Press conference held to discuss what’s news in Lee County schools
The chief academic officer of Lee County schools held a press conference Thursday to discuss what’s new in Lee County schools. WINK News attended the conference to tell you what you need to know as students head back to class. Lee County schools has a message for parents as...
Collier school district-owned land could turn into affordable homes for teachers
Collier County Public Schools could potentially see district-owned land be converted into affordable homes. It's an idea at this point, but Board Chair Jen Mitchell would like to see it happen.
Lee County public school teachers prepare for upcoming year
Teachers in Lee county schools have their first day today for a full week of being ready to start on August 10th.
Judge clears way for a new hospice in Southwest Florida
Hope Hospice and Community Services tried to stop VITAS Healthcare Corporation from opening a hospice program. Residents in Glades, Hendry and Lee counties will have more than one hospice provider to choose from thanks to a new court ruling. A state administrative judge issued a pair of rulings this week...
Public school teachers needed in Collier County
More teachers are needed in Collier County’s public schools for the upcoming school year. There’s only about a week until the new school year starts and 160 teachers are still needed in Collier County. If there’s any good news it’s that Collier County public schools have hired 350...
Future educators from FGCU on what inspires them to teach
WINK News anchor Corey Lazar sat down with teaching students at Florida Gulf Coast University to see what keeps them encouraged and inspired to teach as the new school year approaches. Collier County teachers and staff are headed back to campus on Wednesday to decorate their rooms and get ready...
Charlotte school leaders approve student action plan incorporating new state law
Charlotte County Public Schools' student plan will incorporate recently-passed legislative laws including banning Critical Race Theory and the discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation.
Mike Greenwell’s plans as newest Lee County commissioner
Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Mike Greenwell will take a swing at public service after being sworn in as a Lee County commissioner on Tuesday, and he says water quality and housing are two big priorities for him. In July, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Greenwell to replace the late Commissioner...
Charlotte school board to finalize state-approved policies, some controversial
This has been a common theme for districts across the state as they conform and adhere to a number of new state laws ahead of the first day of school.
County approves $300k to collect unpaid out-of-state toll fees
Lee County Commissioners approved shifting $300,000 in the county's budget to collect the unpaid tolls from out-of-state license plates.
Sarasota Memorial to build hospital in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital has begin preliminary work to build the first hospital inside the city limits of North Port. Sarasota Memorial Health Care System says it has started master planning and pre-construction site work on a 32-acre undeveloped site in the 4900 block of Sumter Boulevard, near I-75. Sarasota Memorial bought the parcel in 2007 with a pledge from the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board to eventually build hospital in North Port.
Harry Chapin Food Bank to help SWFL food insecure students
A child’s chance for a promising future starts with getting enough to eat. As many as 12,000,000 children in the United States are food insecure which means they don’t know where their next meal is coming from. In Southwest Florida, the Harry Chapin Food Bank is working with...
Children at Youth Haven create mural with help from local artist
Art therapy, the experts say, helps kids find a sense of belonging and connection and at the same time decreases stress levels. The folks at Youth Haven said their art program allows children and teenagers to feel empowered. That’s why the kids at Youth Haven are working on a one-of-a-kind...
Collier County may expand incoming housing with 114 multi-family units
Collier County leaders will discuss expanding its proposed housing projects with over 100 more multi-family units, but some say that the expansion could hurt the community. Some people are upset because they believe the county needs to focus on bringing in more affordable housing, since many are struggling to make ends meet, but county leaders believe they are keeping up with population growth by setting aside land for another 114 multi-family units.
Fort Myers, SWFL Crime Stoppers increase reward for tips on 2 cases
The City of Fort Myers has teamed up with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers to increase the reward being offered for tips on two deadly recent cases by $2,500. According to a Crime Stoppers Facebook post, Fort Myers voted to supplement the Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to arrests in two different investigations: the homicide of 33-year-old Craig Truttling and the hit-and-run death of 61-year-old Danny Hand.
City of Fort Myers updates its trespassing policy
Fort Myers Council members approved changes to its trespass ordinance of Business Crime Prevention by amending the title to Crime Prevention. The change establishes a process for the issuance of trespass warnings on public property, provides notice requirements for trespass warnings from public property and establishes an appeal process for trespass warnings. The update will bring the city’s trespassing limits to more in line with what is constitutionally required and other municipalities, avoiding any potential legal challenges. Prior to the update, the city’s trespassing ordinance did not have an appeal process in place. An appeal process is created for trespass warnings issued at city-owned property, allowing individuals who are issued trespass warnings the opportunity to present their case on why such warnings should not have been issued or enforced.
HUGE questions for county leader Brian Hamman and his new job, can he be transparent
A county leader will now have a bigger role in shaping the future of the Southwest Florida community. The Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce named Commissioner Brian Hamman as the new President and CEO of the organization. Hamman on how his role as commissioner could impact his role or...
FGCU receives $22.9 million grant
The U.S. Department of Commerce announced its grant of $22.9 million for Florida Gulf Coast University.
