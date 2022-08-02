Holley-Navarre Water System is investigating its CEO. What we know about his background

The Holley-Navarre Water System announced Friday it was launching a third-party investigation to review concerns about the background of the utility's CEO Dallas Peavey.

Residents in the Navarre community have been raising alarms for weeks about Peavey's background, culminating last week with a Navarre citizens group, Preserve Navarre, publicly disseminated documents listing purported criminal charges against Peavey.

According to documents from the Midland County , Texas, court system independently verified by the News Journal, a judgment was filed in 2010 against Peavey. The indictment includes three felony theft charges. He pleaded guilty to all charges and was placed on a term of supervision for five years.

Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf, who was the attorney representing the state in the case, told the News Journal that the charges were related to Peavey's time working for a subdivision of the oil and energy company Ortloff Engineers.

Nodolf said Peavey falsified travel expenses and invoices. Peavey was made to pay $22,345 to Ortloff in restitution.

Though Peavey pleaded guilty, he received a deferred adjudication of guilt.

According to the Texas Office of Court Administration, deferred adjudication is a special form of judge-ordered community supervision that permits a defendant to accept responsibility for a crime without an actual conviction being placed on the record.

Sunshine complaint: Santa Rosa commissioners pursue Sunshine complaint against Holley-Navarre Water System

Vetoed projects: DeSantis vetoed $10.2M in Escambia and Santa Rosa projects. See what was and wasn't cut:

An order to dismiss the actions was filed in 2014 because Peavey had paid his restitution and probation fees in full.

Nodolf said when her office was contacted about the allegations against Peavey, there were concerns the thefts were part of a pattern of behavior. She said the company did its "due diligence" and attempted to involve the FBI but said the offenses "didn't meet the federal threshold."

The News Journal reached out to the Holley-Navarre Water System Thursday and Friday regarding the allegations. The system's Executive Coordinator Emerald McDaniel said the News Journal's questions were forwarded to Peavey, but he has not yet provided a response.

Shark catchers: They're in it for fun, for adrenaline and for science. Meet Navarre's shark catchers.

HNWS is a member-owned, not-for-profit, water corporation. According to the system's website, it serves over 14,000 customers. The corporation has over $72 million in liabilities and both contributed and proprietary capital, according to the system's financial statements from December.

Peavey was hired by HNWS in late 2020 after a 10-month search for a new CEO. The system has a seven-member board of directors, who are elected by the members of the system. The board hires the CEO.

On Friday afternoon, HNWS released a press release acknowledging the controversy around Peavey and the Texas criminal case. The release said the board is aware of the situation and added that at the time of hire, a background check on Peavey did not reveal any convictions.

"Documents provided by Dr. Peavey and verified by the Board to be accurate ... show that in the District Court of the 385th Judicial District, Midland, Texas, presiding Judge Satterwhite dismissed case number CR-36,616 and discharged Dallas Monroe Peavey, Jr. from community supervision and released him from all penalties and disabilities resulting from the deferred adjudication of the matter on December 12, 2014," the release said. "This was a full and proper dismissal of case number CR-36,616."

The release also addressed the system's plans going forward.

"The Board has a fiduciary duty to its members to ensure the proper operation of the Company. The Board is aware of accusations made in public forums about Dr. Peavey," the press release states. "The Board has directed its attorney to engage the services of a third-party, independent investigator to fully investigate the allegations and report back to the Board."

Concerns about Peavey predate recent record release

At least one former HNWS employee raised concerns about Peavey's background prior to the recent controversy.

Former HNWS Director of Finance Ashley Ferguson said she left her role in October 2021 after working there for less than a year.

In her resignation letter, Ferguson mentioned she had concerns regarding Peavey’s role at HNWS.

“I do not live in Navarre. It is not my clean water or financial future in jeopardy. I am certain I have no option other than to resign. I cannot as a professional work under these unconventional and hostile working conditions. It is your fiduciary duty to investigate what is happening,” Ferguson wrote.

On Oct. 5, 2021, Ferguson emailed HNWS' current secretary and treasurer Bill Thiel about her departure.

Abortion ban: Santa Rosa Commissioners will hold public hearing on abortion ban later this month

Adams Sanitation: Judge denies motion by Adams Sanitation challenging Santa Rosa franchising requirement

"I have done some research today and I think you all should look into (Peavey's) past education and experience a little deeper. What I've read certainly deepens my personal concerns," Ferguson wrote.

Additionally, there have been concerns from Santa Rosa County commissioners about the operation of HNWS.

In 2020, after several months of discussions and negotiations, the city of Gulf Breeze, the HNWS and Santa Rosa County came to an agreement regarding the future of a regional wastewater treatment project. Last summer, Santa Rosa County commissioners accused Holley-Navarre Water System of not being transparent about the project and explored a Sunshine Law complaint against HNWS.

The HNWS has a franchise agreement with Santa Rosa County to provide service as a water utility to the Navarre area, and some interactions with the organization have caused members of the Board of County Commissioners to publicly question the transparency of the corporation as recently as last week.

"I asked specifically for all their (HNWS) financials: how much, who gets paid, what they charge, their organizational structure," said Santa Rosa County Commission Chairman Bob Cole at a commission meeting Thursday morning, adding he did not receive that information.

"I tried to get Mr. Peavey and their board to come and meet with our board as a group, an advertised meeting. He refused to and (said) he wanted to go one-on-one one with each one of us," Cole said.

Also on Thursday, the HNWS board met for a confidential executive session, and on Friday the board issued a press release announcing the investigation into the allegations around Peavey. Multiple board members contacted by the News Journal declined to comment about what was discussed at the meeting.

According to HNWS documents, the business included "personnel and legal matters."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Holley-Navarre Water System is investigating its CEO. What we know about his background