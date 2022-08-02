Read on greatbendpost.com
Related
KAKE TV
Man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast Kansas
CANEY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 77-year-old Oklahoma man has died following a motorcycle crash in southeast Kansas on Monday. The accident happened at around 5 p.m. on a county road in western Montgomery County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Claude Secrest was heading north when his Harley-Davidson went off the roadway and struck the embankment of a dry creek bed.
Tractor trailer overturns in crash with train in Coffeyville, Kan.
COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — Early Wednesday morning reports of a tractor trailer crash involving a train on South Walnut alerted E-911. Coffeyville Police, EMS and Coffeyville Fire responded emergency. Complete details regarding the crash are unknown however police state in a release of information there are no injuries. For the...
Motorcyclist killed on Kansas county road
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 77-year-old Oklahoma man was killed Monday when his motorcycle went off the road and he was ejected from the bike. Claude E. Secrest, 77, of Ponca City, Oklahoma was heading northbound on County Road 1350 in Montgomery County when his bike went off the road, and hit a dry creek […]
ME says man struck, killed in I-44 hit-and-run last week; Victim identified
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Last week we brought you the story of a body discovered by highway workers along I-44 in NE Okla. Now today more details are revealed that the male was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle. Thursday, July 28, 2022 at approximately 1:45 pm the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Quapaw Nation Marshal Service and Ottawa County Sheriff’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Discarded cigarette lights hay trailer in Crawford County, Kan.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — Wednesday afternoon CCFD No.2 crew from Arma Fire Dept were dispatched to US-160 near 260th Ave. to reports of a trailer hauling hay on fire. The semi driver was able to unhook his truck from the trailer before it was damaged. “Firefighters are on scene battling extreme temperatures to extinguish a semi trailer full of hay...
Arrest made in Oklahoma oilfield copper thefts
Authorities say they have arrested a man who may be connected to several thefts from oil and gas well sites.
23-Year-Old Stabbing Suspect Arrested In Collinsville
--- Washington County investigators are asking for the public's help finding a woman who is accused of stabbing someone on Monday. Investigators say they are searching for 23-year-old Kimbra Taggart. According to investigators, Taggart has brown hair with pink, purple, or red in it and also has several tattoos. Taggart...
Elk City woman killed in Montgomery County crash
An Elk City woman is dead following a crash in Montgomery County Sunday evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
poncacitynow.com
Mother of Washington County Teen Who Drowned Over the Weekend in Ponca City Pays Tribute to Her Son
RAMONA, Okla. — The mother of a 17-year-old boy who drowned at Ponca Lake in Kay County Saturday night is paying tribute to her son. Tessa Parks said her son, Ethan Dodson, was her whole world. Ethan went to Caney Valley High School in Ramona, Oklahoma and the football...
Rollover crash claims life of 40-year-old Kansas woman
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. – Authorities respond after a rollover crash in southeast Kansas that claimed the life of a 40-year-old woman. The crash happened on Sunday around 6:44 pm northwest of Independence, at County Road 5600/Sweeney Hilll Dr and Chism Lane. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Independence City Fire...
Kansas woman accused in death of man found wounded in alley
NEOSHO COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities investigating the July 25 death of 34-year-old Blake Pearson in Chanute have made an arrest, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Just before 9p.m. Monday, authorities arrested Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, near Iowa Street and 2600 Road in Allen County, according...
Woman arrested in Pittsburg after chase with 4-year-old in car
PARSONS, Kan. – A woman claims she’s going to be killed, then leads police on a car chase with her 4-year-old in the back. Police Chief Robert Spinks said, “It is situations like that this that unfold at alarming rates and are very fluid. It is a blessing that this individual was taken into custody, and nobody was injured. It is a great partnership with other agencies that make cases like this able to be resolved efficiently. I sincerely hope that the judicial branch of our government takes this opportunity to hold accountable the mother involved with endangering the life of her own child.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
classiccountry1070.com
Woman arrested for southeast Kansas murder
A Topeka woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a 41-year-old woman was arrested near Iola, in Allen County on Monday evening. She was booked into the Neosho County jail. The woman is a suspect in the shooting death...
bartlesvilleradio.com
WCSO Looking for Female Suspect Involved in Stabbing
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your assistance in locating a female suspect involved in a stabbing on Monday. Kimbra Jane Taggart is believed to be involved in the incident that occurred on U.S. Highway 75, just south of West 3600 Rd. Taggart is a 5-7 white female weighing 180 pounds. The 23-year old has brown eyes and several tattoos, including some on or near or face. It is believed she may be in a pickup truck headed to Texas and she was most recently in the area of the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Bartlesville.
Topeka woman arrested in connection to killing in Chanute
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday they have made an arrest in connection with the killing of Blake Pearson On Monday evening, Aug. 1, at approximately 9 p.m., Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, was arrested near Iowa St. and 2600 Rd., in Allen County. Fox was arrested on suspicion of first-degree […]
U.S. Marshal apprehend Kansas woman wanted for murder
NEOSHO COUNTY (KSNT) – The Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force has apprehended a woman they believe is responsible for a homicide. Nicole Rae Ann Kern, 41, was arrested just east of Iola. She was wanted for According to a press release from the Marshal’s office, investigators found Kern near a campground. Marshals said Kern […]
Sand Springs police identify three suspects involved in high-speed chase and manhunt
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE 8/2/2022 1:50 p.m.: The Sand Springs Police Department (SSPD) identified three suspects involved in a police chase that stretched through Sand Springs and into Pawnee County on Monday. Police said 31-year-old Brandon Beaty, 32-year-old Aubrey Beaty and 30-year-old Tiffany Delgado are suspected to be...
Stillwater Police Department celebrates birthday of police dog
STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater Police Department (SPD) is celebrating the 6th birthday of their police dog, Egon. SPD posted videos of Egon on Facebook, saying that he spent the morning in training and at the playground. They also posted a link to K9s4Cops, a nonprofit that helps provide fully-trained...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs July 29-31
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 9:36 a.m. police arrested Josiah Mills on warrants at America’s Best Inn. At 10:33 a.m. police located a stolen vehicle at Highland Dairy, 1203 west Summit. Kay County deputies responded. The green Ford was reported stolen the day before. The owner was notified.
poncacitynow.com
Drowning Victim Recovered at Lake Ponca Saturday Night
Ponca City- A 17-year-old-male drown at Lake Ponca over the weekend. The Ponca City Police Department received a call at 7:12 pm Saturday reporting a possible drowning at Lake Ponca. Ponca City Police, Ponca City Fire and Rescue, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Kay County Sheriffs office and Lake Ponca Patrol...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0