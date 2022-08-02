ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

MultiVersus is a smashing success, having already racked up an estimated 5 million players

By Anne-Marie Ostler
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LPgm5_0h1ZbA7q00

Around 5 million players have already tried out Warner Bros' free-to-play fighting game MultiVersus.

The MultiVersus open beta kicked off just seven days ago, and already it's is doing impressively well. Shortly after launch, the Smash Bros-style brawler reached 142,086 concurrent players on Steam, making it the fourth-biggest game on the platform , ahead of the likes of GTA 5 and Apex Legends. It continues to be one of Steam’s most popular titles, with an average player count of 70,208 and a peak player count of over 153,000 in the week since launch.

These figures, of course, doesn’t take into account PlayStation and Xbox players, but the MultiVersus leaderboards give us a good indication of how popular the game is overall. According to PC Gamer , after 29 matches, a player was ranked 4,929,968 in the world. This suggests that the total player count already exceeds 5 million.

We’ll have to wait for official figures from Player First Games to know exactly how many people are playing, but it’s safe to say that MultiVersus is off to a smashing start. And we could see MultiVersus get even more popular in the coming months, with the developer promising fresh content in the form of “new characters, maps, seasonal content, and more.”

As more fans get to grips with the game, its developer continues to add tweaks to ensure a fairer fight for all. So far, we’ve seen Taz’s terrible Tornado get a much-needed nerf ; Bugs Bunny also got a downgrade and is due for another . Meanwhile, in news that’s sure to delight Wonder Woman fans, an update scheduled for sometime after EVO 2022 will include buffs for the popular DC superhero .

Get the most out of your favourite fighter with our guide to the best MultiVersus perks .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says

PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

MultiVersus players are being stomped by Bugs Bunny, for now

MultiVersus players think Bugs Bunny might be a bit overpowered. Yesterday on August 4, the Twitch clip just below started circulating online. The gameplay segment shows someone as Bugs Bunny brutally destroying another player as Batman from a recent tournament, repeatedly tormenting them with air attacks and slams aimed at sending them through the floor.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Mario Bros#Game Developer#Video Game#Warner Bros#Multiversus
GamesRadar

MultiVersus hitboxes are getting a "big overhaul"

MultiVersus will get a "big overhaul" of its hitboxes, its game director has confirmed. Responding to a fan query yesterday on August 4, MultiVersus game director Tony Huynh commented on hitboxes for the fighting game. As you can see from the response below, developer Warner Bros. has big things planned for overhauling the hitbox system in MultiVersus.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today

The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Bully' Remake In Unreal Engine 5 Gets First Look

These days when we think of Rockstar Games, franchises like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead spring to mind but amidst all that, there was once Bully. This PlayStation 2 gem was released back in 2006 and despite its respectable sales figures, Bully 2 never seemed to materialise. The third-person...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
dotesports.com

Sony plans to discontinue PS5 Accolades due to lack of player usage

The PlayStation 5 released a lot of new features when the console was first launched. Features like backward compatibility with older PlayStation games was a welcome addition from previous generations, but others like the Accolade system ended up falling flat. So flat that Sony has now decided to scrap its Accolade system altogether.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wave 2 datamine gives a glimpse at potential future courses

Following the release of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wave 2, dataminers have investigated the latest update and found hints towards future DLC tracks. Shortly after the second wave of Mario Kart 8 tracks were released, well-known Nintendo dataminer @OatmealDome (opens in new tab) - with the help of fellow dataminers recordreader (opens in new tab), BLBambooMK2, and @fishguy6564 (opens in new tab) - shared a list of music preview files from the 2.1.0 update. Thanks to this, we can see what kind of tracks could be coming to Nintendo’s racing game in the near future.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Destiny 2 streamer finds galaxy-brained use for 11 Stadia accounts running simultaneously

It's no secret that keeping up with Destiny 2's endless loop of new gear is a serious grind. So it's also of little surprise that players keep coming up with increasingly fiendish paths of least resistance. As the season wears on, that often means sharing boss checkpoints for the hardest content—such as the Vow of the Disciple raid and the master Duality dungeon—to allow fireteams to skip all the preamble. Finding these checkpoints has tended to involve having either scrupulously organised clan mates, or taking your chance with the crapshoot of the Destiny 2 LFG Discord.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Square Enix reportedly worried that Tomb Raider and Deus Ex 'cannibalised' sales of its Japanese games

The Final Fantasy developer is also reportedly looking to sell stakes in remaining studios. Square Enix has reportedly revealed that its sale of studios Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal was driven by concerns their games would "cannibalise" sales of the rest of the company. Looking forward, it also looks like Square Enix may look to sell stakes in some of its studios to improve ‘capital efficiency’ all while resources shift from US and European studios to Japan.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

MultiVersus Fans Just Got Disappointing News About Season 1

Despite a strong start to the "MultiVersus" open beta, developer Player First Games has delivered unfortunate news to fans. As announced on the game's official Twitter account, the full launch of "MultiVersus" has been delayed. "We want to let everyone know that we are delaying the start of Season 1 & the release of Morty to a later date," reads the update. "We know this might be disappointing for some and want to assure our Community that we are dedicated to delivering new and exciting content that delights players."
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Xbox Boss Confirms His Most Anticipated Game Is PlayStation Exclusive

2018's God of War is one of PlayStation's biggest successes. As well as receiving universal acclaim from critics, and winning many game of the year awards, it sold over 5 million copies within a month and remains one of the best selling PS4 games of all time. Its release on PC earlier this year will have earned it many more fans, so it's no surprise that plenty of gamers are hotly anticipating the sequel, Ragnarok, coming out on November 9th.
VIDEO GAMES
itechpost.com

A Read Dead Online Bug Makes NPCs Disappear; Rockstar Focuses on GTA 6

Red Dead Online's (RDO) NPCs might have gotten the memo about Rockstar Games focusing on GTA 6 instead of giving their game more content. Players of Rockstar's online western multiplayer game recently reported that the game's NPCs have been disappearing from the game due to a bug, per a Reddit thread.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

26K+
Followers
32K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy