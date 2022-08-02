ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

New Pensacola townhomes offer rooftop terraces, downtown living for non-multi-millionaires

By Jim Little, Pensacola News Journal
 2 days ago

A new townhome development is almost complete in downtown Pensacola .

One Spring, located at the corner of Spring and Intendencia streets, will have 14 townhomes, each with private rooftop terraces that overlook downtown Pensacola.

Ron Ladner, who is developing the project with his business partner Rimmer Covington, told the News Journal that 11 of the units are already under sales contracts.

The development will have six three-bedroom units and eight two-bedroom units. Ten of the units have street-facing balconies, and the rooftop terraces will include gardens.

"The rooftop terrace is pretty epic," Ladner said. "… That was something that's really important for us, is that outdoor space. We spend a lot of time outdoors and I just couldn't imagine living in downtown without that space where you can breathe fresh air and hear the birds. It's a very peaceful spot. It's interesting how you go out on the rooftop, and it's very, very peaceful, but you're two blocks over from Palafox."

Ladner and Covington are joint owners of Shaggy's Restaurants, which has six locations including Pensacola Beach.

Ladner said he fell in love with the Pensacola area when his company opened its Pensacola Beach location.

"We enjoy the real estate part of our restaurant just as much as the operations side, and we just wanted to do something a little bit different and we took our skills to downtown Pensacola," Ladner said.

When the opportunity came to build a residential development in downtown Pensacola, they jumped at it.

"We just wanted to do a cool development with outdoor space in downtown Pensacola," Ladner said.

Ladner said they tried to keep the price point competitive as possible, and the units range from the mid-$500,000 to $600,000.

"You see the guys north of us are starting at $900,000 and everywhere you look it's $1 million-plus," Ladner said. "We tried to build a product that's really cool and you don't have to be a multi-millionaire to enjoy it."

The entire project is expected to be completed in October.

Jim Little can be reached at jwlittle@pnj.com and 850-208-9827.

