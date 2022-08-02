ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Examiner Enterprise

No end in sight for Washington County burn ban

By Andy Dossett, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bjWM6_0h1Zb6gB00

Due to the severity of the drought and vegetation going dormant early, Washington County's burn ban has the potential to last until the spring, said Kary Cox, director of Washington County Emergency Management.

Even with almost two inches of rain over the weekend, ending the ban will take more than cooler weather and occasional storms, he said.

"We need sustained rainfall over days to green up the vegetation to help remove fuel around the county," Cox said.

After looking at weather forecasts, Cox feels the ban will stay active for the foreseeable future. He meets with the county's fire chiefs weekly to assess the current extreme fire danger.

Burn bans can last up to 14 days and have to be extended by a vote of the county's commissioners.

Currently, 42 out of 77 counties in Oklahoma are under a burn ban.

The ban prohibits the burning of any forest, grass or trash, as well as building a campfire or bonfire. Residents should take great care when grilling, which should be done on a hard 10-square-foot fireproof material.

Welding, grinding and gas torch work may only occur with a dedicated fire watch person and the means to extinguish a fire.

State statutes dictate burn bans should be considered when there is "extreme fire danger," including severe drought, temperatures more than 100 degrees and less than a half inch of rain forecast in the next three days. Authorities also consider if the risk of fire occurrence is greater than normal or whether 20% of wildfires in an area are due to escaped debris or controlled burns.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Donation given to City of Sand Springs, will allow growth at Keystone Ancient Forest

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — City and economic leaders in Sand Springs announced a major donation Thursday to enhance the city’s Keystone Ancient Forest. The head of the Sand Springs Parks and Recreation department tells FOX23 that they’ve been planning for quite some time to bring back a portion of the Savanna, where geological studies have proven used to call land where the forest sits, home.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Completed construction project frustrates drivers, City of Tulsa addresses concerns

TULSA, Okla. — A construction project in south Tulsa has finished, but drivers are still complaining about a stretch of Memorial Drive between 71st and 81st. “The construction clearly wasn’t done right, because all the grates when you go down on the right lane, there are big bumps, almost like a speed bump on the main road,” said Josh, a frustrated driver FOX23 spoke with at a QuikTrip near 81st and Memorial.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Controlled Burns#Weather Forecasts#Oklahoma#Grilling
KTUL

Wagoner County Clerk to offer fraud alerts at no cost

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner County Clerk's office announced it is now offering fraud alert notifications through their website at no cost to its citizens. “According to the FBI, property and mortgage fraud is the fastest growing crime in America, costing property owners over $200 million in 2020 alone. It is as simple as someone recording a fraudulent document against your property, making it appear as though they own it.” said county clerk Lori Hendricks. “Then they obtain a mortgage against the property and the rightful owner does not usually find out until they receive a notice of foreclosure.”
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Schools Moves to YELLOW Alert for COVID

Bartlesville Public School district has increased their COVID alert level to YELLOW. It had been green since the end of school but a recent rise in COVID cases in our area led the district to take a cautionary approach to the upcoming school year. At YELLOW level, N95 or surgical...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
readfrontier.org

A state investigation found Tulsa schools didn’t directly violate a law on race and gender teachings

An Oklahoma State Department of Education investigation found that Tulsa Public Schools didn’t directly break a law on teaching race and gender issues before a state board voted to downgrade the district’s accreditation status. But an attorney for the Education Department still recommended punishment for the district, finding that an online teacher training course was based on “outlawed concepts,” according to a letter obtained by The Frontier.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma will stop granting licenses to grow, sell marijuana

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will stop giving out new licenses to grow, sell, or process marijuana at the end of August. The moratorium was supposed to start Monday, but the application deadline was extended at the last minute. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority admitted it made a mistake...
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

WCSO Looking for Female Suspect Involved in Stabbing

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your assistance in locating a female suspect involved in a stabbing on Monday. Kimbra Jane Taggart is believed to be involved in the incident that occurred on U.S. Highway 75, just south of West 3600 Rd. Taggart is a 5-7 white female weighing 180 pounds. The 23-year old has brown eyes and several tattoos, including some on or near or face. It is believed she may be in a pickup truck headed to Texas and she was most recently in the area of the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Bartlesville.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fire destroys midtown Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters say a midtown Tulsa home was likely destroyed after an early morning fire Tuesday. The fire started in the basement of an older home near East 31st Street and South Peoria Avenue before 3 a.m. Tulsa firefighters said when they arrived to the home, the...
TULSA, OK
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

810
Followers
1K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy