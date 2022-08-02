ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Boys season 4 adds two of the "best and craziest" Supes in the show's history

By Bradley Russell
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Un1HF_0h1Zaxts00

The Boys season 4 is shaking up its cast: a new series regular is joined by two Supes that are set to be among the wildest in the Amazon series’ history.

Cameron Crovetti, who plays Homelander’s son Ryan, has been upgraded to series regular after his appearances in the second and third seasons of The Boys. That hints at The Boys’ daddy issues cropping up again. The Boys season 3 ending scene saw Homelander and Ryan descend on the masses together – so expect more Homelander and Homelander Jr. shenanigans in the near future.

Two original Supes not found in the comics are also joining the cast. Valorie Curry (who you might recognize as Kara from the video game Detroit: Become Human ) will play Firecracker. Susan Heyward (Powers) is set to portray Sister Sage.

We don’t know what powers they possess, nor how they’ll shake up the dynamics of The Boys – but show creator Eric Kripke has teased the pair having a serious impact on proceedings.

"These new Supes are some of the best & craziest ever written for The Boys," Kripke wrote on Twitter . "You are going to love them. And by love, I mean be absolutely horrified & a tiny bit nauseous. WELCOME TO THE FAMILY YOU GUYS."

Future seasons could also see major characters return , including those seemingly out of the picture after the third season.

"We definitely won’t reach the end of the series without seeing Maeve again. I’m hoping we see Soldier Boy again." Kripke told Deadline .

The world of The Boys is also set to expand with a new college-based spin-off. Gen V has announced the full cast of the series in a new video , including Patrick Schwarzenegger, London Thor, and Lizzie Broadway.

For more from the streamer, check out our rundown of the best shows on Amazon Prime.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 1

Related
theplaylist.net

‘Harley Quinn’ Season 3 Review Continues To Transcend The Conventions Of The Animated Superhero Series

To say that the DC franchise as a whole has had a troubled history translating its characters to the big screen would be an understatement. Though DC characters in live-action and animation have certainly had their gems in the realms of film and tv, the most recent crop of live-action DC movies have been divisive money-makers, prompting a disjointed and generally disappointing answer to Marvel’s competing MCU. Somehow, in the midst of all the live-action chaos, DC’s strongest, most consistently well-review series slips by, vastly unnoticed, and it’s returned for a third – no less raunchy and no less outstanding – season: DC’s “Harley Quinn.”
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valorie Curry
Person
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Person
Susan Heyward
Person
Ryan
Person
Eric Kripke
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Outsider.com

Tony Sirico Dies: ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Steve Schirripa Shares Touching Tribute to Late ‘The Sopranos’ Actor

Blue Bloods actor Steve Schirripa offered some tender words on Friday after news spread about the death of Tony Sirico. If you recall, Schirripa played Bobby Baccalieri on The Sopranos opposite Sirico’s Paulie Walnuts. Bobby would be a top aide to Corrado “Junior” Soprano on the HBO series. Well, Schirripa shared a sweet photo of him and Sirico in an appearance on Sesame Street. In the picture, you can see Sirico sharing eyebrows with Bert while Schirripa is behind Ernie.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Homelander S Son Ryan#Firecracker#Maeve
FanSided

Will Gibbs return in NCIS Season 20? (Is Mark Harmon coming back?)

Mark Harmon decided to only come back in a limited capacity in NCIS Season 19. Will we see Gibbs return to the team in NCIS Season 20?. After 18 seasons, Mark Harmon decided that it was time to step back as Gibbs in NCIS. This could have been the end of the series, but the writers found a way to keep it going. While Gibbs is certainly important and beloved, there are some other excellent characters in the ensemble cast. It also helped that Gary Cole’s Alden Parker was very different to Gibbs to help bring a slight change of pace to the series.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Selfie With Husband in Croatia Ahead of Season 23

Everyone needs a little break sometimes and Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay went to Croatia with her husband, Peter Hermann. If he looks familiar, then know he’s also appeared on the show as Trevor Langan. Yet this moment was not about acting, show business, or anything else other than fun. Wouldn’t you be happy on vacation ahead of Season 23 of your TV show? There’s plenty to smile about when seeing Hargitay and Hermann together.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Did Cote De Pablo Leave?

For 19 years, the police television series NCIS has captivated audiences. Not to mention, it gave CBS a hit show with 435 episodes in total. With such a long history, NCIS did more than create a loyal fan base as the show received 27 awards throughout its run. But while fans love the show, there are some interesting moments and characters that left them wondering exactly what happened behind the scenes. One of those moments came after Cote de Pablo joined the show in Season 3 as Special Agent Ziva David.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
digitalspy.com

Virgin River confirms big change for season 5

Virgin River season 4 spoilers follow. Virgin River has confirmed it's getting a new showrunner for season 5. Following the release of season 4 last week, it has been revealed that Greek creator Patrick Sean Smith is coming on board to oversee the show, replacing Sue Tenney. Speaking to TVLine,...
TV SERIES
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched

The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic

A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
TV SERIES
Black Enterprise

Fans Threaten to Boycott ‘Black Panther 2’ Over Demands to #RecastTChalla

Amid the release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Marvel fans are threatening to boycott the highly anticipated film for one main reason. Marvel dropped a teaser of the Black Panther sequel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and got fans talking. The trailer sparked a few queries surrounding the recasting of late actor Chadwick Boseman (who played the lead role of T’Challa/Black Panther.)
MOVIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

26K+
Followers
32K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy