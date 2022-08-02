The Boys season 4 adds two of the "best and craziest" Supes in the show's history

The Boys season 4 is shaking up its cast: a new series regular is joined by two Supes that are set to be among the wildest in the Amazon series’ history.

Cameron Crovetti, who plays Homelander’s son Ryan, has been upgraded to series regular after his appearances in the second and third seasons of The Boys. That hints at The Boys’ daddy issues cropping up again. The Boys season 3 ending scene saw Homelander and Ryan descend on the masses together – so expect more Homelander and Homelander Jr. shenanigans in the near future.

Two original Supes not found in the comics are also joining the cast. Valorie Curry (who you might recognize as Kara from the video game Detroit: Become Human ) will play Firecracker. Susan Heyward (Powers) is set to portray Sister Sage.

We don’t know what powers they possess, nor how they’ll shake up the dynamics of The Boys – but show creator Eric Kripke has teased the pair having a serious impact on proceedings.

"These new Supes are some of the best & craziest ever written for The Boys," Kripke wrote on Twitter . "You are going to love them. And by love, I mean be absolutely horrified & a tiny bit nauseous. WELCOME TO THE FAMILY YOU GUYS."

Future seasons could also see major characters return , including those seemingly out of the picture after the third season.

"We definitely won’t reach the end of the series without seeing Maeve again. I’m hoping we see Soldier Boy again." Kripke told Deadline .

The world of The Boys is also set to expand with a new college-based spin-off. Gen V has announced the full cast of the series in a new video , including Patrick Schwarzenegger, London Thor, and Lizzie Broadway.

