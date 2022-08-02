ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (8/4)

Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Azria Health Woodhaven provides excellence at every level, delivering exceptional service to each individual – from their inviting welcome program to their individualized care planes. They are with you every step of the way. Their team considers every detail in making you feel at home, providing a high level of personal attention. The entire Azria Health Woodhaven experience is designed to encourage social activity and maintain regimens that foster health and well-being.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

The Beauty Bar welcomes new stylist Schwager

The Beauty Bar announced that Amy Schwager will be returning as a stylist. Lexie Schneider, owner, says they are so excited to have Amy’s expertise and energy back at the salon. Amy is a Barton County native where her and her husband are raising their two children. She will...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Shirers named Old Bill Honorees for Barton Foundation Auction

The Barton Community College Foundation Board has chosen to recognize Brad and Sarah Shirer with the “Old Bill Honorarium” at its 43rd Annual Big Benefit Auction, which is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Great Bend Columbus Club and is themed “Boots and Brews.” The Honorarium allows auction attendees to donate to a scholarship in the honoree’s name to be awarded for the 23-24 academic year.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Plans for Hutch 150th celebration photo announced

The City of Hutchinson officially celebrates 150 years as an incorporated city Aug. 18. Hutchinson and Reno County residents are invited to a free Community Spirit Block Party on this special 150th celebration that will include a mile’s worth of block parties on Main Street from Avenue C through 9th Avenue. Festivities will take place from 6-9 p.m. More than 60 businesses, organizations, civic and community groups, and nonprofits will be providing free activities and entertainment throughout the celebration.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Spice
Great Bend Post

Broadway & Washington to close Wednesday in Great Bend

From the City of Great Bend... The City of Great Bend Public Works would like to inform everyone that Wednesday, Aug. 3, as part of the Broadway resurfacing project, there will be work done in the intersection of Broadway and Washington. As such the intersection will be shut down starting at 6:30 AM for the duration of the day. The intersection should be open back up in the evening depending on any unforeseen circumstances.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend reconsidering outside agency funding process

Each year prior to the budget being finalized, outside agencies go before the Great Bend City Council requesting funding for the upcoming fiscal year. The Great Bend Public Library, Golden Belt Humane Society, Barton County Fair and Great Bend Economic Development are just a few of the entities asking for funding based on their services they provide the city.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Migrating birds not making annual stop at Bottoms due to drought

A construction project and dry conditions continue to conspire to keep Cheyenne Bottoms dry. Storms that were predicted to drop several of inches of moisture in the area late last week instead yielded rain totals of an inch or less around most of Barton County. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said current drought are similar to those experienced 10 years ago.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
greatbendpost.com

James McGinness Jr., age 80

Larned – James McGinness, Jr. 80, entered his eternal rest on August 1, 2022 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS. He was born on October 9, 1941 at Ava, MO to James and Bessie (Phillips) McGinness. He married Sharon Lloyd-May, on December 25, 1975 at Tribune, KS. A...
LARNED, KS
Great Bend Post

Investigation continues into Reno County gas plant explosion

RENO COUNTY — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says their investigation into the April 14 explosion and fire at the Haven Midstream gas facility near Haven is still open. No timeline was given as to when their investigation would conclude but did say that such investigations usually take as long as six months to complete.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Kan. felon transporting drugs caught after 130mph chase

SALINE COUNTY —A pursuit that began in Salina early Wednesday ended with stop spikes in Ellsworth County. Just after 2a.m., an Audi 7 driven by Kaleb Beaugh, 29, of rural Saline County, was northbound on N. College Avenue when he failed to signal a turn west onto W. Ash Street, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (8/2)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/2) At 3:31 a.m. a report of cattle out was made in the 500 block of NW 190 Road in Hoisington. At 10:16 a.m. breathing problems were reported at 619 Cheyenne View Dr. Unconscious / Fainting. At 3:54 p.m. an unconscious/fainting report was...
HOISINGTON, KS
Great Bend Post

Oldest Great Bend church celebrates sesquicentennial

The members of the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 3400 21st St., Great Bend, will celebrate the church’s 150th anniversary with special services at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. The foundation of today’s church originated with the forming of a Sunday School in the spring...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

