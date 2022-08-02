Read on greatbendpost.com
Great Bend downtown building hoping to add 15-17 apartments
Last September, the City of Great Bend approved an application to apply for a Moderate Income Housing grant on behalf of the Great Bend Economic Development. The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation provides grants to cities with populations fewer than 60,000. If awarded, the grant would offset the cost to renovate...
Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (8/4)
Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Azria Health Woodhaven provides excellence at every level, delivering exceptional service to each individual – from their inviting welcome program to their individualized care planes. They are with you every step of the way. Their team considers every detail in making you feel at home, providing a high level of personal attention. The entire Azria Health Woodhaven experience is designed to encourage social activity and maintain regimens that foster health and well-being.
The Beauty Bar welcomes new stylist Schwager
The Beauty Bar announced that Amy Schwager will be returning as a stylist. Lexie Schneider, owner, says they are so excited to have Amy’s expertise and energy back at the salon. Amy is a Barton County native where her and her husband are raising their two children. She will...
'American-food' buffet restaurant in Great Bend to open this fall
It was just three years ago that Dennis Crouse and Rick Riggs began operating RePerks and now they are setting the table for a new venture. Their new restaurant will be a separate entity, located next door to RePerks in the Zarah Building at Lakin & Main where construction is ongoing. Its name is Tellers 1872. RePerks is a coffee house/café.
Shirers named Old Bill Honorees for Barton Foundation Auction
The Barton Community College Foundation Board has chosen to recognize Brad and Sarah Shirer with the “Old Bill Honorarium” at its 43rd Annual Big Benefit Auction, which is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Great Bend Columbus Club and is themed “Boots and Brews.” The Honorarium allows auction attendees to donate to a scholarship in the honoree’s name to be awarded for the 23-24 academic year.
Rolling Sculpture car show returns to Barton Co. Historical Society
Tap on the brakes and park it at the 10th annual Rolling Sculpture Car Show on the Barton County Historical Society’s grounds on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Admission to the museum grounds is free and concessions will be provided by 32 degrees of Rush Center.
🎙City Edition: Shawna Schafer & Randy Keasling
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend City Clerk Shawna Schafer and Human Resources Director Randy Keasling that aired Aug. 3, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Plans for Hutch 150th celebration photo announced
The City of Hutchinson officially celebrates 150 years as an incorporated city Aug. 18. Hutchinson and Reno County residents are invited to a free Community Spirit Block Party on this special 150th celebration that will include a mile’s worth of block parties on Main Street from Avenue C through 9th Avenue. Festivities will take place from 6-9 p.m. More than 60 businesses, organizations, civic and community groups, and nonprofits will be providing free activities and entertainment throughout the celebration.
Broadway & Washington to close Wednesday in Great Bend
From the City of Great Bend... The City of Great Bend Public Works would like to inform everyone that Wednesday, Aug. 3, as part of the Broadway resurfacing project, there will be work done in the intersection of Broadway and Washington. As such the intersection will be shut down starting at 6:30 AM for the duration of the day. The intersection should be open back up in the evening depending on any unforeseen circumstances.
Pilot Club of Great Bend recognized at international convention
The 2022 Pilot International Annual Convention and Leadership Conference was held in Rochester, New York at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center from June 29 -July 2. The theme for the Convention was, “Challenges, Choices, and Changes for a New Century." This was the 101st Anniversary for...
Anonymous donor will pay for new city pool in Pratt
PRATT —An anonymous donor has made a commitment to pay for a new city pool in Pratt just hours after voters approved a sales tax to fund a new pool. In a statement on the city's web site, the community shared about an act of kindness "that is stunning."
Great Bend reconsidering outside agency funding process
Each year prior to the budget being finalized, outside agencies go before the Great Bend City Council requesting funding for the upcoming fiscal year. The Great Bend Public Library, Golden Belt Humane Society, Barton County Fair and Great Bend Economic Development are just a few of the entities asking for funding based on their services they provide the city.
With turnover in mind, Great Bend PD operating with ‘plus one’
The newest hired police officer for the Great Bend Police Department was introduced to the Great Bend City Council Monday night. The department is designed for 33 full-time commissioned police officers, but Chief Steve Haulmark said he was given the authority to hire one officer more than the allotted manpower.
Migrating birds not making annual stop at Bottoms due to drought
A construction project and dry conditions continue to conspire to keep Cheyenne Bottoms dry. Storms that were predicted to drop several of inches of moisture in the area late last week instead yielded rain totals of an inch or less around most of Barton County. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said current drought are similar to those experienced 10 years ago.
Great Bend intersection construction should be done before school
While there are a few walkthroughs to be done yet, the resurfacing project on Broadway Avenue in Great Bend is essentially complete. The reconstruction of the 19th Street and Harrison Street intersection still has work to be done but should be complete before students come back to school. The two...
James McGinness Jr., age 80
Larned – James McGinness, Jr. 80, entered his eternal rest on August 1, 2022 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS. He was born on October 9, 1941 at Ava, MO to James and Bessie (Phillips) McGinness. He married Sharon Lloyd-May, on December 25, 1975 at Tribune, KS. A...
Investigation continues into Reno County gas plant explosion
RENO COUNTY — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says their investigation into the April 14 explosion and fire at the Haven Midstream gas facility near Haven is still open. No timeline was given as to when their investigation would conclude but did say that such investigations usually take as long as six months to complete.
Kan. felon transporting drugs caught after 130mph chase
SALINE COUNTY —A pursuit that began in Salina early Wednesday ended with stop spikes in Ellsworth County. Just after 2a.m., an Audi 7 driven by Kaleb Beaugh, 29, of rural Saline County, was northbound on N. College Avenue when he failed to signal a turn west onto W. Ash Street, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.
Cop Shop (8/2)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/2) At 3:31 a.m. a report of cattle out was made in the 500 block of NW 190 Road in Hoisington. At 10:16 a.m. breathing problems were reported at 619 Cheyenne View Dr. Unconscious / Fainting. At 3:54 p.m. an unconscious/fainting report was...
Oldest Great Bend church celebrates sesquicentennial
The members of the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 3400 21st St., Great Bend, will celebrate the church’s 150th anniversary with special services at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. The foundation of today’s church originated with the forming of a Sunday School in the spring...
