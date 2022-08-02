Read on www.geeky-gadgets.com
Amazon Drive cloud storage closing down
Users of the Amazon Drive cloud storage service first launched by Amazon way back in 2011 will be disappointed to learn that Amazon has taken the decision to close down the service and users will no longer be able to upload files from January 31, 2023. Following the removal of uploads Amazon will be completely shutting down Drive on December 31, 2023 after which worldwide customers will no longer have access to their files in Amazon Drive.
technewstoday.com
How to Change Spotify Password?
Although Spotify has made it easy to find music from around the world, one tricky thing is changing its password. That’s because not many know that Spotify doesn’t allow you to change the password on the app version for either mobile or desktop. You can only do it via the web player on a web browser.
Mojo84 transparent programmable mechanical keyboard
Mojo84 is a new 75% mechanical keyboard launched by Kickstarter this month which has already raised over $250,000 thanks to over 1500 backers with still three days remaining on its campaign. The keyboard builds on the company’s previous successful campaign and now features brand new black keycaps, upgraded gasket mount and custom switches. The design team kept all your favorites from the Mojo68, including the transparent case design, hot-swappable options and the KBTOOLS App. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $179 or £148 (depending on current exchange rates).
Creative Sound Blaster X1 USB DAC unveiled
Creative has launched their latest headphone amplifier, the Creative Sound Blaster X1, the device comes with the Sound Blaster Acoustic Engine technology. The new Creative Sound Blaster X1 is now available to buy in the US and the device retails for $69.99, more details about the device are below. With...
Digital Trends
How to get 2 free books at Audible
For readers of all ages, few things have revolutionized the reading experience quite like Amazon’s Audible audiobook subscription services. If you’ve been thinking about giving Audible a try or even if you’ve never heard of it before today, Amazon has made it possible for you to get two audiobooks for our favorite price: free.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
The Lapedo Child had the chin and arms of a human but the jaw and build were Neanderthal
Reconstruction of a Homo neanderthalensis faceCredit: Guérin Nicolas ; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Lapedo Child (also called the Lagar Velho boy) was first discovered in Portugal in 1998. It was the first Ice Age burial that was discovered in the Iberian Peninsula. Its skeleton was recovered largely intact in the Lagar Velho rock shelter in Leiria, Portugal.
Incredible iPhone trick will totally change how you use the camera app – don’t miss it
IF YOU need to quickly whip your iPhone camera out to take a quick photo, it can be a bit of a faff. Fortunately, your iPhone has a little-known feature that makes life much easier. The Apple logo on the back of the device can act as a button for...
5 tips and tricks every Roku TV user needs to know
Roku is still the streaming platform to beat. Affordable hardware and intuitive software have made it the platform of choice for millions of American consumers. There is a decent chance that you have a Roku device in your home right now. As such, we think this might be a good time to share some tips to help you get the most out of your Roku.
Google just banned 52 malware Android apps from the Play store, you should delete them now
For as many people as it employs, Google can’t stop every malicious app from sneaking its way onto Google Play. That’s why security researchers are such a hugely valuable resource. For example, earlier this week, the cloud security company Zscaler revealed that Google recently banned a whopping 52 malware-laced Android apps from the store.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Amazon launches fifth word you can use to wake up Alexa
Customers in the UK can now try a new wake word for their Echo devices - “Ziggy”. “Ziggy” is the fifth wake word option for Echo devices in addition to “Alexa”, “Amazon”, “Computer” and “Echo”. Customers can change...
Acceley adjustable angle laptop stand
Acceley is a new robust and highly engineered aluminum adjustable angle laptop stand enabling users to set their laptop at the perfect angle and height on their desk. Featuring strong load-bearing construction, heat dissipation and minimalist design the laptop stand is now available to back via Kickstarter. Early bird pledges...
I’m an Amazon super fan – my 10 must-buy items to organize your small kitchen for as little as $17
MAKING the most of a small kitchen is all about savvy storage. Amazon has a secret treasure trove of kitchen organization products, and the best items on the website sell for as little as $17. The experts at Food & Wine shared the great buys, which are part of Amazon's...
Holoswim 2 swimming goggles with real-time AR display
Building on the companies first generation of augmented reality swimming goggles capable of displaying your times and metrics in front of your eyes as you swim. GUANGLI has once again return to Kickstarter to launch their second generation Holoswim 2 smart swimming goggles capable of displaying distance, time, speed and pace, laps, strokes, goal progress, calories and even heart rate using an optional accessory. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $99 or £82 (depending on current exchange rates).
Digital Trends
Why I bought a Kindle instead of an iPad on Prime Day
I’m an avid reader who’s been firmly entrenched in the Apple ecosystem for over a decade. I’ve been buying e-books on Apple Books since it was called “iBooks” and happily reading them on the various iPhone and iPad models I’ve owned over the years. Despite this, my big Prime Day purchase this year was an Amazon Kindle.
DIY Photography
New YouTube app update lets you convert your long-form videos into shorts on iOS and Android
YouTube has updated its iOS and Android apps with a new feature that lets you convert up to 60 seconds from your existing long-form content YouTube videos into Shorts. The new feature offers all of the usual editing tools you’re used to from the YouTube app including text, timeline editor filters, etc. and will let you bring some of your older content back to the forefront of your feed.
iPhone warning – change your settings to save you from huge battery fail
THE IPHONE has a hidden feature to help users avoid being caught off guard by a dead battery. You can easily change your settings to get the most out of the iPhone and its virtual assistant Siri. The iPhone has loads of customizable features for creating a device that's unique...
How to read free e-books on your Amazon Kindle
The Amazon Kindle has become the default e-reader for a lot of people. These devices are inexpensive, easy to use, and can access a massive library of Kindle books, especially if you have a Kindle Unlimited subscription. But what if the book you're looking for isn't available? Thankfully, Kindles aren't as locked into the Amazon store as you might think, and it's possible to sideload free e-books onto your Kindle.
How to record a call on android
This guide is designed to show you how to record a call on your Android Phone, this is something that can be useful, when you record a call you should make sure that it is done legally. It should be made clear that you should not record a call or...
The Verge
Spotify’s paying customers will soon get separate play and shuffle buttons
Spotify is fully separating its play and shuffle buttons — but only for Premium subscribers. Today, the company announced that it’s beginning to roll out individual buttons for the two functions, which will replace the combined play / shuffle button that’s currently at the top of playlists and artist pages. The change is expected to hit Android and iOS devices “in the coming weeks.”
