The results are in! Meet the 25 artists chosen from our Local Open Call "Italian Panorama"

As we mentioned when we announced the Portfolio Reviews, this year we have combined our scouting mission with our mentoring efforts, offering 57 artists from our Global and Local Open Calls the possibility to show their portfolios and get advice from experts all around the world. The PhotoVogue team believes this approach is more meaningful and can make an impact in the artists lives, as not only will their work be exhibited at the Festival, but also they will get the chance to to discuss it in in-depth 1-on-1 sessions.
Deconstruction has always been a guiding force for Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim at Monse. The first look of their first runway show was a mini dress that mimicked a men’s shirt wrapped around the shoulders—a harbinger of things to come. “There’s always that element of undressing,” Garcia says. Fall 2022 adds a new layer to that conceal-and-reveal concept. The key print in the collection is inspired by wheatpaste posters in Paris that were ripped, revealing all the layers of advertisements past underneath. The individual elements of this print—a mishmash of tapestries and ornate florals—also call to mind old aristocratic decor.
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “When I’m working I feel like I’m more strict and diligent with myself and my skin,” says actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who made her professional debut starring as Devi Vishwakumar in Netflix’s teen comedy series Never Have I Ever. “When I’m not working I tend to make excuses and say it’s okay—just use a face wipe.” But her ideal routine goes like this: For efficiency’s sake, she cleanses with two products at once (one cream gel, the other a cleansing oil), massaging the combination into her skin with a silicone cleansing scrubber. To remove lasting mascara from the night prior, she opts for Lancôme’s formula, followed by a face mist, antioxidant-rich serum, hydrating moisturizer, reparative eye cream, and Supergoop!’s glowy SPF. Then it’s onto makeup.
At this month’s interactive Meet The Editor event on Thursday, August 25, you’ll be able to ask the Global Director of Vogue Runway and Vogue Business anything—from how she became a fashion critic to what she packs for fashion month. We’re going to be finding out more about how Nicole leads Vogue’s fashion show coverage, her most memorable front row experiences—and the rising designers you need to know now…Join us!
On July 9, Blanca Miró married Javi Fondevila in Menorca. The influencer and designer wore a Dior haute couture wedding dress designed for the occasion by Maria Grazia Chiuri and the team at the couture workshop in Paris. “I always said to my mom, ‘If I get married one day, I'd like to wear a long cape with a hood.’ And it happened thanks to Maria Grazia Chiuri,” Miró says. She started by scouring Dior’s haute couture collections, eventually landing on an asymmetrical white dress with tulle and ruffles, paired with a chiffon cape, from the spring 2018 collection. Upon trying it on, Miró says, “I felt myself. I recognized myself.” On various visits to Paris, Miró and the Dior team worked to complete the wedding dress she had been dreaming of since she was a child.
Rachel Bakewell and Brian Daly met in The Hemingford Arms, Islington, thanks to a mutual friend, the photographer Jason Hetherington. It was a winter’s night and Rachel, a stylist and art director, had been shooting all day. A drink in one of London’s best Irish pubs beckoned, and Brian, also a photographer, happened to be decompressing over a Guinness with his Weimaraner, Snoopy. A group headed back to Brian’s for a house party, where the song “Crimson & Clover” by Tommy James & The Shondells was playing, and the atmosphere between the pair was electric. “We fell in love quickly and the rest is history,” says Rachel.
Jayma Cardoso is known for being an excellent host. So excellent, in fact, she’s made a career out of it: Her Montauk hotel-slash-restaurant-slash-concert venue, The Surf Lodge, remains the buzziest place to be in the Hamptons since its opening in 2011. So when Vacheron Constantin wanted to throw a VIP dinner out East, who better to help curate than the hospitality entrepreneur?
On Monday evening, fashion enthusiasts gathered at Cipriani’s midtown location to fete the Accessories Council’s 26th Annual ACE Awards. Just beyond red carpeted steps, attendees in black-tie attire sauntered into the Renaissance-inspired room ready to honor the 2022 award recipients. President and CEO of the Council Karen Giberson...
Before or after taxes? I actually love birthdays and have enjoyed every single one of mine, but unfortunately, this society has a tendency to slap their own projections to the number they associate you with. I prefer not engage in that. What did you want to be when you were...
Belle de Jour, Funny Face, In the Mood for Love, The Fifth Element: They all live in the pantheon of stylish films referenced time and time again by fashion designers; photographers and stylists in fashion magazines; and the inspo Instagram accounts we all follow. In the age of references, it’s easy to think we’ve seen it all, that there’s nothing new left under the sun to be inspired by. Of course that would be wrong.
While romantic Santorini and bacchanalian Mykonos often get the lion’s share of attention (and tourists) in the Cyclades, another isle with quieter charms awaits a mere 45 minutes away: Paros. That’s where fashion designer Margherita Missoni and her friends—including Eugenie Niarchos and Tatiana Santo Domingo—vacationed this July. The beaches are calm and crystalline, the bougainvillea-dotted towns full of cultural appeal. Then there’s the cuisine, fresh and seafood-focused: “I love Greek food—and it’s outstanding here compared to anywhere else,” says Missoni.
Suddenly, there’s a rainbow-painted mini-stadium, a catwalk stage, and a ferris wheel in the courtyard of Somerset House in London. It’s all thanks to Gareth Pugh and Carson McColl, who last night exerted their magnetic powers as cultural conveners to launch the This Bright Land festival. The kaleidoscopic...
K-pop, short for Korean pop, is more than just a music genre. It’s a culture defined by its ability to blend music and dance genres and draw inspiration from different style aesthetics. Whether they’re on stage or the red carpet, K-pop fashion stars are known to mix luxury with streetwear and wear styles inspired by various decades. K-pop has had the ability to unite all aspects of music, art, and dance under one roof while adorning the world stage with some of the best-dressed stars.
Without love, where would you be now? The Doobie Brothers lyrics are blasting out of Tory Burch’s laptop on an early morning in her Manhattan office. Burch is bopping along to the beat, watching the screen as the model Imaan Hammam leads a frolicking cast across a beachside hillscape, channeling the halcyon vibe of Bill Backer’s classic “I’d Like to Buy the World a Coke” ad. “There were five words: love, freedom, joy, magic, and peace,” Burch tells me of the concept behind the video, which will serve as the campaign for Essence of Dreams, her five-piece fragrance collection out today and inspired by the idea of visualizing a better world, and countering chaos with unity.
Craving a getaway from the city and a bit of time among trees, I quickly realized the solution was closer to home than I’d expected. In July, Amtrak launched the Berkshire Flyer—a train that goes from Penn Station to Pittsfield, a small city and commercial hub, from Friday to Sunday—which has made a weekend trip to the Berkshires all the more accessible. It’s a scenic route that hits stops in the Hudson Valley (Bard College students included), eventually reaching Albany-Rensselaer, and finally Pittsfield. From there, a local bus will take you the 15-minute journey to the town of Lenox—which I found to be the ideal place for a weekend of respite.
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Meghan Markle walked into the UN General Assembly in July, we sensed something was different. Shoulders back, head up, Meghan looked radiant and ready to do business on the arm of a suited and booted Prince Harry. Perhaps it was her Givenchy workwear that made her walk a little taller. The Duchess’s luxed-up version of a classic tee and pencil skirt—a black take of the forest green set she wore in Ireland in July 2018—was simplicity refined. Accessorized with classic pieces that spoke volumes—Cartier’s Tank Francaise watch and Love bracelet, a Mulberry Bayswater and Manolo Blahnik BB pumps—the royal looked comfortable in the can-do image she was portraying.
