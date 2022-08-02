The results are in! Meet the next generation of artists chosen from our "Global Open Call: The Next Great Fashion Image Makers"

Read on www.vogue.com
Inside the Accessories Council’s 26th Annual Ace Awards With J Balvin, Victor Glemaud, and More
On Monday evening, fashion enthusiasts gathered at Cipriani’s midtown location to fete the Accessories Council’s 26th Annual ACE Awards. Just beyond red carpeted steps, attendees in black-tie attire sauntered into the Renaissance-inspired room ready to honor the 2022 award recipients. President and CEO of the Council Karen Giberson...
Ulrike Ottinger’s Films Are the Style Inspiration You Need
Belle de Jour, Funny Face, In the Mood for Love, The Fifth Element: They all live in the pantheon of stylish films referenced time and time again by fashion designers; photographers and stylists in fashion magazines; and the inspo Instagram accounts we all follow. In the age of references, it’s easy to think we’ve seen it all, that there’s nothing new left under the sun to be inspired by. Of course that would be wrong.
Meet the PhotoVogue Fashion 100!
The overall quality of the submissions to our first Global Open Call has been so extraordinary and with such a wide international representation that the PhotoVogue team and community felt more artists deserved to be recognized, featured and exhibited. For this reason, as part of the next edition of the...
A Beginner’s Guide to K-Pop Fashion Stars
K-pop, short for Korean pop, is more than just a music genre. It’s a culture defined by its ability to blend music and dance genres and draw inspiration from different style aesthetics. Whether they’re on stage or the red carpet, K-pop fashion stars are known to mix luxury with streetwear and wear styles inspired by various decades. K-pop has had the ability to unite all aspects of music, art, and dance under one roof while adorning the world stage with some of the best-dressed stars.
Tory Burch's New Fragrance Collection Taps Into Our Layered Emotions
Without love, where would you be now? The Doobie Brothers lyrics are blasting out of Tory Burch’s laptop on an early morning in her Manhattan office. Burch is bopping along to the beat, watching the screen as the model Imaan Hammam leads a frolicking cast across a beachside hillscape, channeling the halcyon vibe of Bill Backer’s classic “I’d Like to Buy the World a Coke” ad. “There were five words: love, freedom, joy, magic, and peace,” Burch tells me of the concept behind the video, which will serve as the campaign for Essence of Dreams, her five-piece fragrance collection out today and inspired by the idea of visualizing a better world, and countering chaos with unity.
With Prey, Hollywood Finally Delivers an Indigenous Female Action Star
If you’ve seen any of the Predator movies, you know that humans are often placed at a disadvantage, facing off against (terrifying) extraterrestrial species with powers like invisibility and thermal vision. Even the indestructible Arnold Schwarzenegger had a hard time competing with one of them in the original 1987 film. But in Prey—the latest in the franchise, launching on Hulu this Friday—the Predator meets his match in Naru (Amber Midthunder), an Indigenous warrior determined to protect her community on the Comanche Nation at all costs.
Kendall Jenner Is a 2000s Mall Babe In a Denim Mini Skirt
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. This past week, Kendall Jenner promoted her 818 Tequila brand wearing quite the throwback look, plucked out of a chic-afied mall. The model-brewer beamed in a tank that read J’adore Cowboys, a play on J’adore Dior, by the subversive and darkly sexy label Cowboys of Habit. Jenner wore this tank top with the ultimate throwback piece: a denim mini skirt with artful threads hanging from its sheared-off hem by EB Denim, an LA-based brand that reworks vintage denim. Fun fact: You can still get this skirt for $200.
Meet The Editor: Nicole Phelps
At this month’s interactive Meet The Editor event on Thursday, August 25, you’ll be able to ask the Global Director of Vogue Runway and Vogue Business anything—from how she became a fashion critic to what she packs for fashion month. We’re going to be finding out more about how Nicole leads Vogue’s fashion show coverage, her most memorable front row experiences—and the rising designers you need to know now…Join us!
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Guide to Bold Eyeshadow and Winged Liner
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “When I’m working I feel like I’m more strict and diligent with myself and my skin,” says actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who made her professional debut starring as Devi Vishwakumar in Netflix’s teen comedy series Never Have I Ever. “When I’m not working I tend to make excuses and say it’s okay—just use a face wipe.” But her ideal routine goes like this: For efficiency’s sake, she cleanses with two products at once (one cream gel, the other a cleansing oil), massaging the combination into her skin with a silicone cleansing scrubber. To remove lasting mascara from the night prior, she opts for Lancôme’s formula, followed by a face mist, antioxidant-rich serum, hydrating moisturizer, reparative eye cream, and Supergoop!’s glowy SPF. Then it’s onto makeup.
Save the date! PhotoVogue Portfolio Reviews 2022
As we mentioned when we announced the Portfolio Reviews, this year we have combined our scouting mission with our mentoring efforts, offering 57 artists from our Global and Local Open Calls the possibility to show their portfolios and get advice from experts all around the world. The PhotoVogue team believes this approach is more meaningful and can make an impact in the artists lives, as not only will their work be exhibited at the Festival, but also they will get the chance to to discuss it in in-depth 1-on-1 sessions.
Deconstruction has always been a guiding force for Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim at Monse. The first look of their first runway show was a mini dress that mimicked a men’s shirt wrapped around the shoulders—a harbinger of things to come. “There’s always that element of undressing,” Garcia says. Fall 2022 adds a new layer to that conceal-and-reveal concept. The key print in the collection is inspired by wheatpaste posters in Paris that were ripped, revealing all the layers of advertisements past underneath. The individual elements of this print—a mishmash of tapestries and ornate florals—also call to mind old aristocratic decor.
Images of the Week: Beyoncé Releases Renaissance
It’s a great weekend for Beyoncé fans. The superstar released her seventh studio album, Renaissance, her first since 2016’s Lemonade. Filled with references to disco and house music, this is an album to dance to. Selena Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday last weekend with an intimate dinner...
Kylie Jenner Gets Her Hands on Comme des Garçons
Today, Kylie Jenner showed off one of her signature curve-skimming ensembles in London. Normally that’s nothing unusual, but this was an unlikely choice for the star. Jenner opted for an ensemble from the Comme des Garçons fall 2007 collection. The look, both cheeky and sexy, included a fuchsia top adorned with black ostrich feathers and two trompe l’oeil three-dimensional hands that clutched across the chest and around the stomach. Jenner also wore a black mini skirt with the same hands on the hips as if they were wrapped around the body. In her actual hand was an itty-bitty box bag.
Meghan Markle’s Next Style Chapter Looks Good on Her
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Meghan Markle walked into the UN General Assembly in July, we sensed something was different. Shoulders back, head up, Meghan looked radiant and ready to do business on the arm of a suited and booted Prince Harry. Perhaps it was her Givenchy workwear that made her walk a little taller. The Duchess’s luxed-up version of a classic tee and pencil skirt—a black take of the forest green set she wore in Ireland in July 2018—was simplicity refined. Accessorized with classic pieces that spoke volumes—Cartier’s Tank Francaise watch and Love bracelet, a Mulberry Bayswater and Manolo Blahnik BB pumps—the royal looked comfortable in the can-do image she was portraying.
Behind the Look: The True Story of Lil Nas X’s Infamous Halloween Costume, According to Designer James Flemons
Lil Nas X is known for breaking societal norms in the music industry—and he’s no stranger to doing the same when it comes to fashion. Can’t you remember his three outfit changes at the 2021 Met Gala?. So it’s no surprise that the rapper takes Halloween very...
The Bride Wore Simone Rocha For Her Wedding in the Tuscan Countryside
Rachel Bakewell and Brian Daly met in The Hemingford Arms, Islington, thanks to a mutual friend, the photographer Jason Hetherington. It was a winter’s night and Rachel, a stylist and art director, had been shooting all day. A drink in one of London’s best Irish pubs beckoned, and Brian, also a photographer, happened to be decompressing over a Guinness with his Weimaraner, Snoopy. A group headed back to Brian’s for a house party, where the song “Crimson & Clover” by Tommy James & The Shondells was playing, and the atmosphere between the pair was electric. “We fell in love quickly and the rest is history,” says Rachel.
Jayma Cardoso Hosted an Elegant Bridgehampton Dinner for Vacheron Constantin
Jayma Cardoso is known for being an excellent host. So excellent, in fact, she’s made a career out of it: Her Montauk hotel-slash-restaurant-slash-concert venue, The Surf Lodge, remains the buzziest place to be in the Hamptons since its opening in 2011. So when Vacheron Constantin wanted to throw a VIP dinner out East, who better to help curate than the hospitality entrepreneur?
WHAT WOULD SONTAG SAY? • Mark Sealy
Adapted from Photography: Race, Rights and Representation. Photography is omnipresent, sensorial, multidirectional, a layered, fluid, sonic creative process that permeates and resonates across our planet. The radicality of recognising the sensory or disruptive jazz-like experience of photography frees the viewer from the confines of a purely Eurocentric aesthetic desire to contain, frame, chart, collect and own all the meanings an image might produce both aesthetically and legally. Instead, working towards a more improvised and receptive way of thinking through photography opens space for sensing, feeling and perceiving the work that a photograph generates across different individual, temporal and cultural experiences. Here repressed knowledge(s) is free and alive, shared and embraced, and nothing is history as everything that has passed is active with us in the present, moulding and reworking our sense of humanity, reminding us of the duty we have to embrace and produce acts of restorative de-colonial care as a core function of our daily life. Otherwise, as Baldwin reminds us, ‘in the end, it is the threat of universal extinction hanging over all the world today that changes, totally and forever, the nature of reality…We human beings now have the power to exterminate ourselves; this seems to be the entire sum of our achievement’, this is the situation we have to address, reverse and undo with urgency until all the ghosts trapped in the violence of history have been seen, recognised and heard.
Episode 9: The New Season’s Best Products For Your Out-of-office Life
Want to get a heads-up on the best new beauty launches before anyone else? Coming up on August’s show: Vogue Beauty Director Celia Ellenberg will be sharing her edit of the new season’s best products for your out-of-office life, from (hopefully) last-gasp summer vacations to work travel… See you on Thursday, August 11!
Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien Talk Dating Apps and Ghosting in a Game of ‘Agree to Disagree’
Ever wonder if you’ll encounter Dylan O’Brien on a dating app, and finally get the chance to shoot your shot? If this is you, or if you’ve had a crush on him since he starred in Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well: The Short Film” (or, for you sci-fi stans…The Maze Runner), then rejoice! In the second episode of Vogue’s “Agree to Disagree,” O’Brien joins Zoey Deutch—his co-star in Not Okay, now streaming on Hulu—to debate the merits of common aphorisms at the intersection of dating and social media. In so doing, O’Brien sets the record straight about his dating app usage, Deutch tells us why you shouldn’t lie on a first date (hint: the truth always comes out in the end), and a few other juicy admissions emerge.
