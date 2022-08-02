ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 things to do this weekend in Houma area include fishing rodeo, movies, farmers' market

By Edith Nevis, The Courier
 2 days ago
Catch a movie, compete in a fishing rodeo, shop at a farmers' market or celebrate Terrebonne Parish's 200th birthday.

They're among six things to do this weekend in Terrebonne and Lafourche:

Catch a movie

It's been almost a year since residents could catch a flick at the Houma-Thibodaux area's only movie theater.

The AMC Palace 10, at 5737 W. Park Ave., opened July 28 for the first time since Hurricane Ida damaged the building.

Films showing now include "Where the Crawdads Sing," produced by Reese Witherspoon, which was partially filmed in Houma last year.

For a complete schedule, visit the AMC Palace 10 website.

'It's a miracle':How a high school ring found in Ireland made it home to Houma

Take a look inside: Do you recognize the most expensive home for sale in Houma?

Compete in a fishing rodeo

The Terrebonne Sportsman’s League’s 69th annual fishing rodeo is scheduled for Aug. 5-7.

Tickets, $25, are available throughout the Houma area.

The weigh station will be at the East Park Recreation Center, at East Park Avenue and Robert Street in Houma.

Cash awards of $250, $150 and $75 will go to first-, second- and third-place winners.

For information, call Troy Bonvillain at 804-7504, Larry Jordan at 804-4366 or Bayouside Seafood at 851- 4537.

Shop or browse at Market at the Marina

Houma's Market at the Marina returns from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday under the Houma twin spans in front of Terrebonne General Medical Center.

The outdoor farmers' market includes local vendors who produce fresh food, including produce, breads, sweet treats, pet treats, honey and jams and seafood. You'll also find plants and crafts for home and garden.

Open the first Saturday of each month, it's sponsored by Terrebonne General Health System along with the Houma Downtown Development Association. Admission is free.

For information, follow Market at the Marina on Facebook or visit tghealthsystem.com.

Learn tips at Baby Bash

Expecting parents and families of infants and toddlers are invited to a free educational program Saturday in Houma.

Terrebonne General Health System will host its fourth annual Baby Bash from 8 a.m. to noon at Market at the Marina.

It will include a variety of baby health and wellness resources, connecting parents to local pregnancy and parenting experts. Goodie bags are available for the first 75 guests.

Sign up for the Tarpon Triathlon

The 13th annual Tarpon Triathlon is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Bayou Black Recreation Center, 3688 Southdown Mandalay Road.

The event, for adults and kids, consists of swimming, bike riding and running.

The triathlon raises money for the Bayou Black Tarpons Swim Team.

For information, including registration and fees, visit tarpontri.net.

Celebrate Terrebonne's 200th birthday

The latest in a yearlong series of programs celebrating Terrebonne Parish's bicentennial is scheduled for Thursday.

School Board members Debi Benoit and Stacey Solet will discuss the "Evolution of Education in Terrebonne Parish."

The free program starts at 6 p.m. in Meeting Room 3 of the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center, 346 Civic Center Blvd.

Details: http://terrebonne200.org.

