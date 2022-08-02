Save the date! PhotoVogue Portfolio Reviews 2022

Read on www.vogue.com
Announcing the 2022 PhotoVogue Festival Grantees!
We are thrilled to announce the recipients of our second edition of the PhotoVogue Festival Grant in collaboration with Studio RM, the prestigious creative studio with offices in London and New York, which specializes in color grading and post production for film, print and digital. The artists Adeolu Osibodu and...
Meet the PhotoVogue Fashion 100!
The overall quality of the submissions to our first Global Open Call has been so extraordinary and with such a wide international representation that the PhotoVogue team and community felt more artists deserved to be recognized, featured and exhibited. For this reason, as part of the next edition of the...
With Prey, Hollywood Finally Delivers an Indigenous Female Action Star
If you’ve seen any of the Predator movies, you know that humans are often placed at a disadvantage, facing off against (terrifying) extraterrestrial species with powers like invisibility and thermal vision. Even the indestructible Arnold Schwarzenegger had a hard time competing with one of them in the original 1987 film. But in Prey—the latest in the franchise, launching on Hulu this Friday—the Predator meets his match in Naru (Amber Midthunder), an Indigenous warrior determined to protect her community on the Comanche Nation at all costs.
The Best Dressed Stars Favored the Unconventional This Week
There must have been something in the air this week: On the red carpets, the best dressed celebrities favored avant garde dressing and bold, architectural silhouettes. Actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw kicked things off at the premiere of Surface in New York City, when she slipped into an artfully-draped Alexander McQueen gown in green. “There’s something about this dress that’s very feminine, but it also has an edge to it, which is something you always find with McQueen,” the star told Vogue of the dress. “I love that there’s a lot of fabric and pleating. It’s very interesting—it’s not uniform.” Also at the premiere of the new AppleTV+ series was Reese Witherspoon, whose little white dress embraced Schiaparelli’s decorative slashes.
Watch Chase Sui Wonders Get Ready for the Bodies Bodies Bodies Premiere
If you think actors don’t get nervous before a big movie premiere, think again. At least Bodies Bodies Bodies star Chase Sui Wonders does. Before the New York premiere of her film—which follows a group of wealthy friends at a remote mansion who must solve an unexpected murder—the star allowed Vogue in on her getting-ready process, and it began with some good old classic nerves. “Dear whatever heavenly higher power that reigns above, please grant Bodies Bodies Bodies with a successful opening weekend,” she prayed at a candlelit shrine. “And make sure we look amazing on the red carpet tonight.”
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Guide to Bold Eyeshadow and Winged Liner
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “When I’m working I feel like I’m more strict and diligent with myself and my skin,” says actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who made her professional debut starring as Devi Vishwakumar in Netflix’s teen comedy series Never Have I Ever. “When I’m not working I tend to make excuses and say it’s okay—just use a face wipe.” But her ideal routine goes like this: For efficiency’s sake, she cleanses with two products at once (one cream gel, the other a cleansing oil), massaging the combination into her skin with a silicone cleansing scrubber. To remove lasting mascara from the night prior, she opts for Lancôme’s formula, followed by a face mist, antioxidant-rich serum, hydrating moisturizer, reparative eye cream, and Supergoop!’s glowy SPF. Then it’s onto makeup.
Deconstruction has always been a guiding force for Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim at Monse. The first look of their first runway show was a mini dress that mimicked a men’s shirt wrapped around the shoulders—a harbinger of things to come. “There’s always that element of undressing,” Garcia says. Fall 2022 adds a new layer to that conceal-and-reveal concept. The key print in the collection is inspired by wheatpaste posters in Paris that were ripped, revealing all the layers of advertisements past underneath. The individual elements of this print—a mishmash of tapestries and ornate florals—also call to mind old aristocratic decor.
WHAT WOULD SONTAG SAY? • Mark Sealy
Adapted from Photography: Race, Rights and Representation. Photography is omnipresent, sensorial, multidirectional, a layered, fluid, sonic creative process that permeates and resonates across our planet. The radicality of recognising the sensory or disruptive jazz-like experience of photography frees the viewer from the confines of a purely Eurocentric aesthetic desire to contain, frame, chart, collect and own all the meanings an image might produce both aesthetically and legally. Instead, working towards a more improvised and receptive way of thinking through photography opens space for sensing, feeling and perceiving the work that a photograph generates across different individual, temporal and cultural experiences. Here repressed knowledge(s) is free and alive, shared and embraced, and nothing is history as everything that has passed is active with us in the present, moulding and reworking our sense of humanity, reminding us of the duty we have to embrace and produce acts of restorative de-colonial care as a core function of our daily life. Otherwise, as Baldwin reminds us, ‘in the end, it is the threat of universal extinction hanging over all the world today that changes, totally and forever, the nature of reality…We human beings now have the power to exterminate ourselves; this seems to be the entire sum of our achievement’, this is the situation we have to address, reverse and undo with urgency until all the ghosts trapped in the violence of history have been seen, recognised and heard.
Navigating Hollywood and a happy marriage is no easy task. From busy work schedules to the pressures to be picture perfect and temptations around every corner — it's no wonder why so many power couples call it quits. Scroll through the gallery to see the marriages plagued by Hollywood life:Carrie Underwood & Mike FisherCarrie Underwood's busy tour lifestyle has been a difficult adjustment for her family, especially on her marriage to Mike Fisher.“Carrie wanted them [her family] to come along, but Mike wasn’t into it,” a source exclusively told OK! “The kids are getting older, and they need stability. Plus,...
Meet The Editor: Nicole Phelps
At this month’s interactive Meet The Editor event on Thursday, August 25, you’ll be able to ask the Global Director of Vogue Runway and Vogue Business anything—from how she became a fashion critic to what she packs for fashion month. We’re going to be finding out more about how Nicole leads Vogue’s fashion show coverage, her most memorable front row experiences—and the rising designers you need to know now…Join us!
Why Industry Is Now My Favorite Show on TV
Industry’s second season starts streaming tonight on HBO Max, and there’s no show I’ve been looking forward to more. Its appeal is a little uncanny. When Industry premiered in the fall of 2020, it felt like Euphoria at a London investment bank—a sex-and-drugs bacchanal full of dead-attractive Gen Z junior bankers, all of whom were moving millions by day and their frequently naked bodies by night. But the series was chillier and less attention-grabbing than Euphoria—and had none of the bombast of a 1 percent show like, say, Billions. Its creators—Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, both of whom once worked in banking—operated in a minor key: capturing the bewilderment and rapaciousness of being ambitious and young and layering in dense, near-unintelligible finance jargon and a trance-y score that gave the show assuredness and an air of hyper-modernity. Plus, the casting was just incredible. Myha’la Herrold as Harper, Marisa Abela as Yasmin, Harry Lawtey as Robert, and David Jonsson as Gus were the young stars—faces I’d never seen before. The ensemble of their older colleagues, especially Ken Leung as Harper’s fearsome boss and mentor Eric, was just as good.
Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien Talk Dating Apps and Ghosting in a Game of ‘Agree to Disagree’
Ever wonder if you’ll encounter Dylan O’Brien on a dating app, and finally get the chance to shoot your shot? If this is you, or if you’ve had a crush on him since he starred in Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well: The Short Film” (or, for you sci-fi stans…The Maze Runner), then rejoice! In the second episode of Vogue’s “Agree to Disagree,” O’Brien joins Zoey Deutch—his co-star in Not Okay, now streaming on Hulu—to debate the merits of common aphorisms at the intersection of dating and social media. In so doing, O’Brien sets the record straight about his dating app usage, Deutch tells us why you shouldn’t lie on a first date (hint: the truth always comes out in the end), and a few other juicy admissions emerge.
The Bride Wore Simone Rocha For Her Wedding in the Tuscan Countryside
Rachel Bakewell and Brian Daly met in The Hemingford Arms, Islington, thanks to a mutual friend, the photographer Jason Hetherington. It was a winter’s night and Rachel, a stylist and art director, had been shooting all day. A drink in one of London’s best Irish pubs beckoned, and Brian, also a photographer, happened to be decompressing over a Guinness with his Weimaraner, Snoopy. A group headed back to Brian’s for a house party, where the song “Crimson & Clover” by Tommy James & The Shondells was playing, and the atmosphere between the pair was electric. “We fell in love quickly and the rest is history,” says Rachel.
Jennifer Lopez’s Entire Honeymoon Wardrobe In Pictures
Jennifer Lopez—or Jennifer Lynn Affleck, as she is now known—and husband Ben Affleck have captivated the internet with their honeymoon postcards from Paris. The newlyweds have been papped at every turn during their sojourn in the City of Love, captured looking blissfully loved-up everywhere from the Louvré to the Hôtel de Crillon to a romantic bridge over the Seine.
Sabrina Carpenter on the Radical Honesty of Her New Album, Emails I Can’t Send
On the cover of Sabrina Carpenter’s new album, Emails I Can’t Send, the musician and actor sits on her bed in a simple black dress next to a laptop, turning toward the camera as though interrupted. If that seems a very literal interpretation of the title, it’s fully intentional—many of the lyrics for the 13 songs that make up the record actually began with emails that Carpenter would write during the pandemic as a kind of therapy, making the album by far her most intimate yet. “I wanted everything to feel a lot more simple and timeless,” says Carpenter of the direction for the record, citing her childhood inspirations—from Dolly Parton to Carole King to Carly Simon—as key influences.
Episode 9: The New Season’s Best Products For Your Out-of-office Life
Want to get a heads-up on the best new beauty launches before anyone else? Coming up on August’s show: Vogue Beauty Director Celia Ellenberg will be sharing her edit of the new season’s best products for your out-of-office life, from (hopefully) last-gasp summer vacations to work travel… See you on Thursday, August 11!
Behind the Look: The True Story of Lil Nas X’s Infamous Halloween Costume, According to Designer James Flemons
Lil Nas X is known for breaking societal norms in the music industry—and he’s no stranger to doing the same when it comes to fashion. Can’t you remember his three outfit changes at the 2021 Met Gala?. So it’s no surprise that the rapper takes Halloween very...
Lindsay Lohan Gives Grandma Shoes a Refresh
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When you think of a cool shoe, do you think of a ballet flat pump? We didn’t think so. Low-heeled pumps are reserved for octogenarians going to church or lunch on Madison Avenue. But allow Lindsay Lohan to change your mind! The actor was spotted in New York this week giving the grandma shoe a brand new feel.
Ulrike Ottinger’s Films Are the Style Inspiration You Need
Belle de Jour, Funny Face, In the Mood for Love, The Fifth Element: They all live in the pantheon of stylish films referenced time and time again by fashion designers; photographers and stylists in fashion magazines; and the inspo Instagram accounts we all follow. In the age of references, it’s easy to think we’ve seen it all, that there’s nothing new left under the sun to be inspired by. Of course that would be wrong.
Episode 11: Get Extra Mileage Out of Your Key Summer Closet Staples
Get extra mileage out of your key summer closet staples with our expert guide for styling those heatwave essentials—both in the city and beyond… This month’s episode of The Get LIVE––tune in on Thursday, August 18––is set to be packed with outfit ideas. For anyone searching for that elusive go-anywhere dress: We have you covered…
