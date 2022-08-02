Industry’s second season starts streaming tonight on HBO Max, and there’s no show I’ve been looking forward to more. Its appeal is a little uncanny. When Industry premiered in the fall of 2020, it felt like Euphoria at a London investment bank—a sex-and-drugs bacchanal full of dead-attractive Gen Z junior bankers, all of whom were moving millions by day and their frequently naked bodies by night. But the series was chillier and less attention-grabbing than Euphoria—and had none of the bombast of a 1 percent show like, say, Billions. Its creators—Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, both of whom once worked in banking—operated in a minor key: capturing the bewilderment and rapaciousness of being ambitious and young and layering in dense, near-unintelligible finance jargon and a trance-y score that gave the show assuredness and an air of hyper-modernity. Plus, the casting was just incredible. Myha’la Herrold as Harper, Marisa Abela as Yasmin, Harry Lawtey as Robert, and David Jonsson as Gus were the young stars—faces I’d never seen before. The ensemble of their older colleagues, especially Ken Leung as Harper’s fearsome boss and mentor Eric, was just as good.

