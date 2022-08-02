Read on www.vogue.com
Related
A Look at the Details of Blanca Miró’s Dior Couture Wedding Dress
On July 9, Blanca Miró married Javi Fondevila in Menorca. The influencer and designer wore a Dior haute couture wedding dress designed for the occasion by Maria Grazia Chiuri and the team at the couture workshop in Paris. “I always said to my mom, ‘If I get married one day, I'd like to wear a long cape with a hood.’ And it happened thanks to Maria Grazia Chiuri,” Miró says. She started by scouring Dior’s haute couture collections, eventually landing on an asymmetrical white dress with tulle and ruffles, paired with a chiffon cape, from the spring 2018 collection. Upon trying it on, Miró says, “I felt myself. I recognized myself.” On various visits to Paris, Miró and the Dior team worked to complete the wedding dress she had been dreaming of since she was a child.
Save the date! PhotoVogue Portfolio Reviews 2022
As we mentioned when we announced the Portfolio Reviews, this year we have combined our scouting mission with our mentoring efforts, offering 57 artists from our Global and Local Open Calls the possibility to show their portfolios and get advice from experts all around the world. The PhotoVogue team believes this approach is more meaningful and can make an impact in the artists lives, as not only will their work be exhibited at the Festival, but also they will get the chance to to discuss it in in-depth 1-on-1 sessions.
Collection
For his first offering under newly-formed umbrella company SP Collection, Roland Mouret brought forth fresh energy, while acknowledging his brand’s heritage. “To exist in the present, you must understand your own history,” said the designer at a showroom set-up in London’s Claridge’s hotel. “Now, it’s time to modernize our signatures to reflect how people want to dress today.”
Announcing the 2022 PhotoVogue Festival Grantees!
We are thrilled to announce the recipients of our second edition of the PhotoVogue Festival Grant in collaboration with Studio RM, the prestigious creative studio with offices in London and New York, which specializes in color grading and post production for film, print and digital. The artists Adeolu Osibodu and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside the Accessories Council’s 26th Annual Ace Awards With J Balvin, Victor Glemaud, and More
On Monday evening, fashion enthusiasts gathered at Cipriani’s midtown location to fete the Accessories Council’s 26th Annual ACE Awards. Just beyond red carpeted steps, attendees in black-tie attire sauntered into the Renaissance-inspired room ready to honor the 2022 award recipients. President and CEO of the Council Karen Giberson...
With Prey, Hollywood Finally Delivers an Indigenous Female Action Star
If you’ve seen any of the Predator movies, you know that humans are often placed at a disadvantage, facing off against (terrifying) extraterrestrial species with powers like invisibility and thermal vision. Even the indestructible Arnold Schwarzenegger had a hard time competing with one of them in the original 1987 film. But in Prey—the latest in the franchise, launching on Hulu this Friday—the Predator meets his match in Naru (Amber Midthunder), an Indigenous warrior determined to protect her community on the Comanche Nation at all costs.
Meet The Editor: Nicole Phelps
At this month’s interactive Meet The Editor event on Thursday, August 25, you’ll be able to ask the Global Director of Vogue Runway and Vogue Business anything—from how she became a fashion critic to what she packs for fashion month. We’re going to be finding out more about how Nicole leads Vogue’s fashion show coverage, her most memorable front row experiences—and the rising designers you need to know now…Join us!
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Guide to Bold Eyeshadow and Winged Liner
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “When I’m working I feel like I’m more strict and diligent with myself and my skin,” says actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who made her professional debut starring as Devi Vishwakumar in Netflix’s teen comedy series Never Have I Ever. “When I’m not working I tend to make excuses and say it’s okay—just use a face wipe.” But her ideal routine goes like this: For efficiency’s sake, she cleanses with two products at once (one cream gel, the other a cleansing oil), massaging the combination into her skin with a silicone cleansing scrubber. To remove lasting mascara from the night prior, she opts for Lancôme’s formula, followed by a face mist, antioxidant-rich serum, hydrating moisturizer, reparative eye cream, and Supergoop!’s glowy SPF. Then it’s onto makeup.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch Chase Sui Wonders Get Ready for the Bodies Bodies Bodies Premiere
If you think actors don’t get nervous before a big movie premiere, think again. At least Bodies Bodies Bodies star Chase Sui Wonders does. Before the New York premiere of her film—which follows a group of wealthy friends at a remote mansion who must solve an unexpected murder—the star allowed Vogue in on her getting-ready process, and it began with some good old classic nerves. “Dear whatever heavenly higher power that reigns above, please grant Bodies Bodies Bodies with a successful opening weekend,” she prayed at a candlelit shrine. “And make sure we look amazing on the red carpet tonight.”
The Outfits in Nope Tell Their Own Story
The outfits in Nope, Jordan Peele’s latest film, tell their own complex and metaphor-filled story. This makes sense for a film that operates heavily through symbols and references — telling the mind-bending story of an alien organism that buckles against being seen or photographed. Another major plot point of the modern Western involves the Haywood siblings, played by Daniel Kuulaya and Keke Palmer, fighting to retain ownership of their horse ranch, kept afloat through Hollywood gigs. (Note: spoilers ahead). The film’s costume designer, Alex Bovaird, added poetic layers to Peele’s visual masterpiece through her lauded and in-demand touch. (Past credits of hers include The White Lotus, American Honey, and Bad Education.)
A Beginner’s Guide to K-Pop Fashion Stars
K-pop, short for Korean pop, is more than just a music genre. It’s a culture defined by its ability to blend music and dance genres and draw inspiration from different style aesthetics. Whether they’re on stage or the red carpet, K-pop fashion stars are known to mix luxury with streetwear and wear styles inspired by various decades. K-pop has had the ability to unite all aspects of music, art, and dance under one roof while adorning the world stage with some of the best-dressed stars.
Jayma Cardoso Hosted an Elegant Bridgehampton Dinner for Vacheron Constantin
Jayma Cardoso is known for being an excellent host. So excellent, in fact, she’s made a career out of it: Her Montauk hotel-slash-restaurant-slash-concert venue, The Surf Lodge, remains the buzziest place to be in the Hamptons since its opening in 2011. So when Vacheron Constantin wanted to throw a VIP dinner out East, who better to help curate than the hospitality entrepreneur?
Tory Burch's New Fragrance Collection Taps Into Our Layered Emotions
Without love, where would you be now? The Doobie Brothers lyrics are blasting out of Tory Burch’s laptop on an early morning in her Manhattan office. Burch is bopping along to the beat, watching the screen as the model Imaan Hammam leads a frolicking cast across a beachside hillscape, channeling the halcyon vibe of Bill Backer’s classic “I’d Like to Buy the World a Coke” ad. “There were five words: love, freedom, joy, magic, and peace,” Burch tells me of the concept behind the video, which will serve as the campaign for Essence of Dreams, her five-piece fragrance collection out today and inspired by the idea of visualizing a better world, and countering chaos with unity.
The Bride Wore Simone Rocha For Her Wedding in the Tuscan Countryside
Rachel Bakewell and Brian Daly met in The Hemingford Arms, Islington, thanks to a mutual friend, the photographer Jason Hetherington. It was a winter’s night and Rachel, a stylist and art director, had been shooting all day. A drink in one of London’s best Irish pubs beckoned, and Brian, also a photographer, happened to be decompressing over a Guinness with his Weimaraner, Snoopy. A group headed back to Brian’s for a house party, where the song “Crimson & Clover” by Tommy James & The Shondells was playing, and the atmosphere between the pair was electric. “We fell in love quickly and the rest is history,” says Rachel.
Why Industry Is Now My Favorite Show on TV
Industry’s second season starts streaming tonight on HBO Max, and there’s no show I’ve been looking forward to more. Its appeal is a little uncanny. When Industry premiered in the fall of 2020, it felt like Euphoria at a London investment bank—a sex-and-drugs bacchanal full of dead-attractive Gen Z junior bankers, all of whom were moving millions by day and their frequently naked bodies by night. But the series was chillier and less attention-grabbing than Euphoria—and had none of the bombast of a 1 percent show like, say, Billions. Its creators—Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, both of whom once worked in banking—operated in a minor key: capturing the bewilderment and rapaciousness of being ambitious and young and layering in dense, near-unintelligible finance jargon and a trance-y score that gave the show assuredness and an air of hyper-modernity. Plus, the casting was just incredible. Myha’la Herrold as Harper, Marisa Abela as Yasmin, Harry Lawtey as Robert, and David Jonsson as Gus were the young stars—faces I’d never seen before. The ensemble of their older colleagues, especially Ken Leung as Harper’s fearsome boss and mentor Eric, was just as good.
Jennifer Lopez’s Entire Honeymoon Wardrobe In Pictures
Jennifer Lopez—or Jennifer Lynn Affleck, as she is now known—and husband Ben Affleck have captivated the internet with their honeymoon postcards from Paris. The newlyweds have been papped at every turn during their sojourn in the City of Love, captured looking blissfully loved-up everywhere from the Louvré to the Hôtel de Crillon to a romantic bridge over the Seine.
Lindsay Lohan Gives Grandma Shoes a Refresh
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When you think of a cool shoe, do you think of a ballet flat pump? We didn’t think so. Low-heeled pumps are reserved for octogenarians going to church or lunch on Madison Avenue. But allow Lindsay Lohan to change your mind! The actor was spotted in New York this week giving the grandma shoe a brand new feel.
Meghan Markle’s Next Style Chapter Looks Good on Her
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Meghan Markle walked into the UN General Assembly in July, we sensed something was different. Shoulders back, head up, Meghan looked radiant and ready to do business on the arm of a suited and booted Prince Harry. Perhaps it was her Givenchy workwear that made her walk a little taller. The Duchess’s luxed-up version of a classic tee and pencil skirt—a black take of the forest green set she wore in Ireland in July 2018—was simplicity refined. Accessorized with classic pieces that spoke volumes—Cartier’s Tank Francaise watch and Love bracelet, a Mulberry Bayswater and Manolo Blahnik BB pumps—the royal looked comfortable in the can-do image she was portraying.
Nobody Brings Fantasy to the Red Carpet Like Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie knows how to deliver a high-impact look on the red carpet. More than that, though, she knows how to deliver a look that feels perfectly on-brand for the latest film or TV epic she’s currently promoting. (Who can forget that epic, billowing Iris van Herpen gown of ice and fire she wore for the final premiere of Game of Thrones?)
Margherita Missoni’s Travel Guide to Paros, Greece
While romantic Santorini and bacchanalian Mykonos often get the lion’s share of attention (and tourists) in the Cyclades, another isle with quieter charms awaits a mere 45 minutes away: Paros. That’s where fashion designer Margherita Missoni and her friends—including Eugenie Niarchos and Tatiana Santo Domingo—vacationed this July. The beaches are calm and crystalline, the bougainvillea-dotted towns full of cultural appeal. Then there’s the cuisine, fresh and seafood-focused: “I love Greek food—and it’s outstanding here compared to anywhere else,” says Missoni.
Vogue Magazine
26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0