Today's Wordle Is One of the Most Difficult Yet

Read on comicbook.com
Related
dotesports.com
Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘Y’ and ‘Y’
Wordle is a game that makes players guess a new five-letter word daily. There are only six attempts to get it right and the only clues available appear after the first attempt in the form of the letters that were used. The New York Times game is now set to...
Xbox to Trial New Playable Title Feature
A new Xbox update is aiming to make it easier to identify which games in your catalogue are playable, rolling it out to Xbox Insiders first. This new update is part of a trial from Microsoft which allows players to see whether or not they can play a game through new badges. These badges will identify if a disc hasn't been inserted for an applicable game, or if the player is missing a license for the game (in the case of it leaving Xbox Game Pass), among other reasons.
IGN
Someone Has Successfully Decrypted Stray's Secret Language
Stray, the video game that lets you play as a stray cat who falls into a walled cyberpunk-esque city whose inhabitants are robots, machines, and the like. The language used in this city appears incomprehensible to the cat (and to us too), and B-12, our drone companion in the game, helps us translate it. Well, it turns out that the language is not just gibberish text, but a substitution cipher.
‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Says the Game Show ‘Is Becoming More Like a Sport’
Although dating back to the 1960s, the format that most have come to love about the game show Jeopardy! started in 1984 with Alex Trebek. Since then, the show has become what some consider to be the greatest game show in television history. But while the format hasn’t changed in decades, a new type of player has. Once known for stumping players, Jeopardy! is now a place of champions. And what is more surprising is the fact that it seemed to happen overnight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Refinery29
I Got The ‘Italian Bob’ & It’s My Favourite Haircut Ever
To say we're spoilt for choice when it comes to cool haircut trends would be an understatement. In the past few months, we've seen everything from the 'wolf cut' to 'bottleneck bangs', not to mention the 'octopus' haircut and invisible layers. But for all the buzzy coiffures out there, nothing endures like the bob haircut.
PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
The Best Places To Hopefully Buy a PS5 and Finally Play Ratchet & Clank
Click here to read the full article. Table of Contents Why Are PS5s So Hard To Find? How To Increase Your Chances of Buying a PS5 The Best Places To Buy a PS5 QVC HSN Bed Bath & Beyond Getting your hands on a PS5 is a Herculean feat in and of itself. With so much demand and so little supply, it’s safe to say the PlayStation 5 is one of the most sought-after video game consoles of all time. There’s a good reason for that: Sony’s lineup of first-party titles boasts some of the best in gaming history. Combined with the ability to revisit old classics...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minecraft player is building all nine Pokemon regions in one playable map
The massive map will require the Minecraft Pixelmon mod
itechpost.com
A Read Dead Online Bug Makes NPCs Disappear; Rockstar Focuses on GTA 6
Red Dead Online's (RDO) NPCs might have gotten the memo about Rockstar Games focusing on GTA 6 instead of giving their game more content. Players of Rockstar's online western multiplayer game recently reported that the game's NPCs have been disappearing from the game due to a bug, per a Reddit thread.
ComicBook
Far Cry 6 Going Free for Limited Time
Ubisoft is making Far Cry 6 completely free to play for a limited period of time across all platforms. The latest entry in the long-running Far Cry series hasn't even been out for a full year, but Ubisoft is already greatly lowering the barrier of entry needed to play the game. And in addition to being available for no cost, Far Cry 6 is also getting a steep discount to make this promotion even better.
techeblog.com
God of War Remake in Unreal Engine 5 Showcases What the Game Could Look Like on Next-Gen Consoles
TeaserPlay is back at it again, and this time, with a God of War remake in Unreal Engine 5. The main objective of this remake was to humanize Kratos’ face as much as possible, similar to what you saw in the eighth-installment released on April 20, 2018 for the PS4 / PC, while also bringing the camera a bit closer to the character.
NME
Blizzard to release new ‘Diablo Immortal’ content every two weeks
Blizzard has confirmed it plans to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks. Sharing the news in a blog post, Blizzard wrote: “Our current plan is to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks—this will come in the form of either a mini or major update.”
ComicBook
The Last of Us Part 1 Reveals New PS5 and PS4 Graphics Comparison
Developer Naughty Dog has revealed new gameplay footage from its upcoming remake of The Last of Us. The game, which is formally titled The Last of Us Part 1 and is due out next month on PlayStation 5, has been shown off more extensively in the past couple of weeks, notably when a 10-minute gameplay trailer for the project was unveiled. And while this new footage isn't anywhere as long as that video, it continues to show how Naughty Dog has improved The Last of Us from its Remastered version on PS4.
ComicBook
PS1 Fans Thrilled to See Beloved RPG Finally Returning
Longtime fans of the original PlayStation are thrilled to see that one of the most beloved RPGs that first came to the console in 1998 is making a comeback. Square Enix announced this morning that after numerous leaks, Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together is making a return on modern platforms later this year. This new version of the game, called Tactics Ogre: Reborn, is set to come to PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on November 11, 2022. And while this re-release was somewhat expected, that hasn't kept fans from being over the moon.
Polygon
Dragonriding in WoW’s new expansion is not only fast, it’s actually fun
Running through one of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s new zones, the Azure Span, it was hard not to reminisce about the Azeroth of old. The massively multiplayer online game’s original locations had a rustic feel to them, an aesthetic shared by the new Dragonflight zone we were able to check out in a preview of the expansion’s upcoming alpha test.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Is Getting One of Gaming's Most Beloved Franchises
Sony is gearing up to bring one of gaming's most beloved franchises to PlayStation Plus before 2022 comes to a close. In a general sense, the number of titles on PS Plus have already expanded greatly in recent months following the creation of PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra. Now, those tiers of the service are about to become even more worthwhile as the entire Yakuza series from Sega will soon be accessible via the PlayStation subscription platform.
ComicBook
Wordle #411 Isn't Too Difficult to Solve
Wordle is finally giving players a reprieve after a series of tough puzzles. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 screenshots emerge online courtesy of LA Rams players
A series of screenshots of the highly-anticipated Call of Duty (CoD) game Modern Warfare 2 have been leaked online thanks to some NFL players. CharlieIntel reports that an image showing what could be the lobby screen of Modern Warfare 2 was posted by Rams’ Cameron Dicker. It also presented the multiplayer feature of the game, which was being played at some sort of collaboration event between the team and CoD. Dicker went on to delete the image, replacing it with a less revealing one.
NFL・
Comments / 13