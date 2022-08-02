Announcing the 2022 PhotoVogue Festival Grantees!

Read on www.vogue.com
Related
Save the date! PhotoVogue Portfolio Reviews 2022
As we mentioned when we announced the Portfolio Reviews, this year we have combined our scouting mission with our mentoring efforts, offering 57 artists from our Global and Local Open Calls the possibility to show their portfolios and get advice from experts all around the world. The PhotoVogue team believes this approach is more meaningful and can make an impact in the artists lives, as not only will their work be exhibited at the Festival, but also they will get the chance to to discuss it in in-depth 1-on-1 sessions.
Inside the Accessories Council’s 26th Annual Ace Awards With J Balvin, Victor Glemaud, and More
On Monday evening, fashion enthusiasts gathered at Cipriani’s midtown location to fete the Accessories Council’s 26th Annual ACE Awards. Just beyond red carpeted steps, attendees in black-tie attire sauntered into the Renaissance-inspired room ready to honor the 2022 award recipients. President and CEO of the Council Karen Giberson...
Meet the PhotoVogue Fashion 100!
The overall quality of the submissions to our first Global Open Call has been so extraordinary and with such a wide international representation that the PhotoVogue team and community felt more artists deserved to be recognized, featured and exhibited. For this reason, as part of the next edition of the...
Tory Burch's New Fragrance Collection Taps Into Our Layered Emotions
Without love, where would you be now? The Doobie Brothers lyrics are blasting out of Tory Burch’s laptop on an early morning in her Manhattan office. Burch is bopping along to the beat, watching the screen as the model Imaan Hammam leads a frolicking cast across a beachside hillscape, channeling the halcyon vibe of Bill Backer’s classic “I’d Like to Buy the World a Coke” ad. “There were five words: love, freedom, joy, magic, and peace,” Burch tells me of the concept behind the video, which will serve as the campaign for Essence of Dreams, her five-piece fragrance collection out today and inspired by the idea of visualizing a better world, and countering chaos with unity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hypebae
Kim Shui and Afterpay Host Virtual Casting for NYFW
Designer Kim Shui has partnered with Afterpay to host a virtual casting for a model, photographer and stylist for New York Fashion Week. Opening up the doors of a traditionally opaque and sometimes elitist industry, Shui’s search for creative talent online only further diversifies the fashion world. In addition...
With Prey, Hollywood Finally Delivers an Indigenous Female Action Star
If you’ve seen any of the Predator movies, you know that humans are often placed at a disadvantage, facing off against (terrifying) extraterrestrial species with powers like invisibility and thermal vision. Even the indestructible Arnold Schwarzenegger had a hard time competing with one of them in the original 1987 film. But in Prey—the latest in the franchise, launching on Hulu this Friday—the Predator meets his match in Naru (Amber Midthunder), an Indigenous warrior determined to protect her community on the Comanche Nation at all costs.
Collection
Deconstruction has always been a guiding force for Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim at Monse. The first look of their first runway show was a mini dress that mimicked a men’s shirt wrapped around the shoulders—a harbinger of things to come. “There’s always that element of undressing,” Garcia says. Fall 2022 adds a new layer to that conceal-and-reveal concept. The key print in the collection is inspired by wheatpaste posters in Paris that were ripped, revealing all the layers of advertisements past underneath. The individual elements of this print—a mishmash of tapestries and ornate florals—also call to mind old aristocratic decor.
Watch Chase Sui Wonders Get Ready for the Bodies Bodies Bodies Premiere
If you think actors don’t get nervous before a big movie premiere, think again. At least Bodies Bodies Bodies star Chase Sui Wonders does. Before the New York premiere of her film—which follows a group of wealthy friends at a remote mansion who must solve an unexpected murder—the star allowed Vogue in on her getting-ready process, and it began with some good old classic nerves. “Dear whatever heavenly higher power that reigns above, please grant Bodies Bodies Bodies with a successful opening weekend,” she prayed at a candlelit shrine. “And make sure we look amazing on the red carpet tonight.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Guide to Bold Eyeshadow and Winged Liner
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “When I’m working I feel like I’m more strict and diligent with myself and my skin,” says actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who made her professional debut starring as Devi Vishwakumar in Netflix’s teen comedy series Never Have I Ever. “When I’m not working I tend to make excuses and say it’s okay—just use a face wipe.” But her ideal routine goes like this: For efficiency’s sake, she cleanses with two products at once (one cream gel, the other a cleansing oil), massaging the combination into her skin with a silicone cleansing scrubber. To remove lasting mascara from the night prior, she opts for Lancôme’s formula, followed by a face mist, antioxidant-rich serum, hydrating moisturizer, reparative eye cream, and Supergoop!’s glowy SPF. Then it’s onto makeup.
WHAT WOULD SONTAG SAY? • Mark Sealy
Adapted from Photography: Race, Rights and Representation. Photography is omnipresent, sensorial, multidirectional, a layered, fluid, sonic creative process that permeates and resonates across our planet. The radicality of recognising the sensory or disruptive jazz-like experience of photography frees the viewer from the confines of a purely Eurocentric aesthetic desire to contain, frame, chart, collect and own all the meanings an image might produce both aesthetically and legally. Instead, working towards a more improvised and receptive way of thinking through photography opens space for sensing, feeling and perceiving the work that a photograph generates across different individual, temporal and cultural experiences. Here repressed knowledge(s) is free and alive, shared and embraced, and nothing is history as everything that has passed is active with us in the present, moulding and reworking our sense of humanity, reminding us of the duty we have to embrace and produce acts of restorative de-colonial care as a core function of our daily life. Otherwise, as Baldwin reminds us, ‘in the end, it is the threat of universal extinction hanging over all the world today that changes, totally and forever, the nature of reality…We human beings now have the power to exterminate ourselves; this seems to be the entire sum of our achievement’, this is the situation we have to address, reverse and undo with urgency until all the ghosts trapped in the violence of history have been seen, recognised and heard.
Even Kate Middleton Is Wearing 2022’s Summer Essential
An elevated take on the white tank top was a key trend to emerge from fashion week. Simple vests were styled with slouchy jeans at Bottega and semi-sheer midi skirts at Prada, taking the tank from workaday basic to coveted fashion piece in an instant. If there were any doubt...
Kylie Jenner Gets Her Hands on Comme des Garçons
Today, Kylie Jenner showed off one of her signature curve-skimming ensembles in London. Normally that’s nothing unusual, but this was an unlikely choice for the star. Jenner opted for an ensemble from the Comme des Garçons fall 2007 collection. The look, both cheeky and sexy, included a fuchsia top adorned with black ostrich feathers and two trompe l’oeil three-dimensional hands that clutched across the chest and around the stomach. Jenner also wore a black mini skirt with the same hands on the hips as if they were wrapped around the body. In her actual hand was an itty-bitty box bag.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Bride Wore Simone Rocha For Her Wedding in the Tuscan Countryside
Rachel Bakewell and Brian Daly met in The Hemingford Arms, Islington, thanks to a mutual friend, the photographer Jason Hetherington. It was a winter’s night and Rachel, a stylist and art director, had been shooting all day. A drink in one of London’s best Irish pubs beckoned, and Brian, also a photographer, happened to be decompressing over a Guinness with his Weimaraner, Snoopy. A group headed back to Brian’s for a house party, where the song “Crimson & Clover” by Tommy James & The Shondells was playing, and the atmosphere between the pair was electric. “We fell in love quickly and the rest is history,” says Rachel.
Why Industry Is Now My Favorite Show on TV
Industry’s second season starts streaming tonight on HBO Max, and there’s no show I’ve been looking forward to more. Its appeal is a little uncanny. When Industry premiered in the fall of 2020, it felt like Euphoria at a London investment bank—a sex-and-drugs bacchanal full of dead-attractive Gen Z junior bankers, all of whom were moving millions by day and their frequently naked bodies by night. But the series was chillier and less attention-grabbing than Euphoria—and had none of the bombast of a 1 percent show like, say, Billions. Its creators—Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, both of whom once worked in banking—operated in a minor key: capturing the bewilderment and rapaciousness of being ambitious and young and layering in dense, near-unintelligible finance jargon and a trance-y score that gave the show assuredness and an air of hyper-modernity. Plus, the casting was just incredible. Myha’la Herrold as Harper, Marisa Abela as Yasmin, Harry Lawtey as Robert, and David Jonsson as Gus were the young stars—faces I’d never seen before. The ensemble of their older colleagues, especially Ken Leung as Harper’s fearsome boss and mentor Eric, was just as good.
Gap’s Biggest Fan Loves the ’90s In-Store Playlists as Much as the Clothes
Michael Bise loves Gap—at least the Gap from 1992 to 2006. His passion for the brand—known for classic basics, well-fitted denim, and, at the time, revolutionary campaigns—began when he started working at a Dallas store in 1993. For years, Bise has been chronicling and compiling Gap playlists from his time there and storing his favorite pieces. His website gapplaylists.blogspot.com is an incredibly detailed library of the soundtracks that Gap’s corporate office would distribute to the stores via CD to play while customers shopped.
Jennifer Lopez’s Entire Honeymoon Wardrobe In Pictures
Jennifer Lopez—or Jennifer Lynn Affleck, as she is now known—and husband Ben Affleck have captivated the internet with their honeymoon postcards from Paris. The newlyweds have been papped at every turn during their sojourn in the City of Love, captured looking blissfully loved-up everywhere from the Louvré to the Hôtel de Crillon to a romantic bridge over the Seine.
Lindsay Lohan Gives Grandma Shoes a Refresh
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When you think of a cool shoe, do you think of a ballet flat pump? We didn’t think so. Low-heeled pumps are reserved for octogenarians going to church or lunch on Madison Avenue. But allow Lindsay Lohan to change your mind! The actor was spotted in New York this week giving the grandma shoe a brand new feel.
Margherita Missoni’s Travel Guide to Paros, Greece
While romantic Santorini and bacchanalian Mykonos often get the lion’s share of attention (and tourists) in the Cyclades, another isle with quieter charms awaits a mere 45 minutes away: Paros. That’s where fashion designer Margherita Missoni and her friends—including Eugenie Niarchos and Tatiana Santo Domingo—vacationed this July. The beaches are calm and crystalline, the bougainvillea-dotted towns full of cultural appeal. Then there’s the cuisine, fresh and seafood-focused: “I love Greek food—and it’s outstanding here compared to anywhere else,” says Missoni.
Gareth Pugh Lights up London With His Month-long Festival Takeover at Somerset House
Suddenly, there’s a rainbow-painted mini-stadium, a catwalk stage, and a ferris wheel in the courtyard of Somerset House in London. It’s all thanks to Gareth Pugh and Carson McColl, who last night exerted their magnetic powers as cultural conveners to launch the This Bright Land festival. The kaleidoscopic...
10 Questions With Nicola Mendelsohn: Meta, Storytelling Opportunities for Luxe Brands in the Metaverse and What Fashion Can Learn From Wendy’s
Nicola Mendelsohn, vice president of global business group at Meta, knows fashion has always had a story to tell. She also knows the metaverse is the incoming, omni-sensory platform for putting those stories out. And contrary to the industry’s entry into e-commerce, she said, “The fashion industry has actually been really early adopters of trying and experimenting with what the opportunities of the metaverse can be. And there are so many.”
Vogue Magazine
26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0