Brad Pitt Compliments 'Phenomenal' Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe: 'Tough Dress to Fill' (Exclusive)

By Sophie Schillaci‍
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Page Six

Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger

Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
NewsBreak
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Bonds With Mom Angelina Jolie At Manekin Concert In Rome: Photos

They grow up so fast! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt looked every inch the teenager as she got to rock out with her mom Angelina Jolie at a concert in Rome on Saturday, July 9. The 16-year-old fledgling dancer and the Maleficent star, 47, were spotted enjoying the sounds of the 2021 Eurovision winner Måneskin. The adorable mother/daughter pair — both dressed in black — looked to be having a blast as they kept laughing, smiling and singing along to the band’s songs.
WWD

Kelly Rowland Goes Bold in Sheer Cutout Mugler Dress at ‘Nope’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Rowland opted for an edgy look for the world premiere of “Nope” in Los Angeles. On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer walked the red carpet of the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres for “Nope” wearing a black gown by Mugler, designed by creative director Casey Cadwallader, which featured mesh and cutout designs on the sides of her midriff and hips. She wore her hair down and wore diamond jewelry and gladiator heels.More from WWDAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in LondonKeke Palmer, Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun at...
Harper's Bazaar

Katie Holmes Wore a Blanket Dress in 90-Degree Weather

Katie Holmes found a way to wear a blanket as an outfit in the middle of the New York City summer. The actress stepped out yesterday for an appearance on Good Morning America wearing a knit midi dress with white, gray, brown, and black stripes with a matching shawl by Chloé. She paired the cozy-looking piece with oxford sneakers, also by the brand, and carried a black croc shoulder bag.
TODAY.com

Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh rock out at concert in Rome

The actor and philanthropist, 47, just rocked out with her 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, at a concert in Rome on Saturday. They were among the more than 70,000 spectators who packed the city’s historic Circus Maximus venue to watch the Italian glam rock band Måneskin, winner of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.
ETOnline.com

Romeo Miller and Family Pay Tribute to Late Tytyana Miller in Honor of Her Birthday

Nearly two months after Tytyana Miller's tragic death, her family is remembering her legacy. On Monday, Romeo Miller shared a touching tribute on Instagram, celebrating what would have been his sister's 26th birthday. "25 years of adventure, 2.5 decades of sweet memories, 309 months of making your siblings smile, 9,430 days of making your parents proud," Romeo captioned the video showing Tytyana with her daughter and their family members. "226,320 hours of love, joy, and growth. But most importantly, 1 blessed life with 1 amazing daughter! Some of my best memories are those days we just bump throwback Mariah Carey and just vibe out in the car, so that's what I'll do all day today. Big brother loves you infinity."
ETOnline.com

Brad Pitt Rocks a Skirt on the Red Carpet

Brad Pitt showed off his legs at the Bullet Train premiere in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, opting for a knee-length skirt look on the red carpet. The famed actor paired a matching brown cardigan and skirt with a salmon-colored button-up shirt and finished the look with combat boots. Pitt's eye-catching ensemble also featured tortoise-shell sunglasses and his signature, long chains. ET has learned that New York-based Haans Nicholas Mott is the designer behind Brad Pitt's outfit.
