Brad Pitt Compliments 'Phenomenal' Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe: 'Tough Dress to Fill' (Exclusive)

Read on www.etonline.com
Related
See Ana de Armas Side-by-Side with Marilyn Monroe inNetflix's Blonde
Ana de Armas is taking on the iconic role of Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's Blonde film and the resemblance is uncanny. See pictures of the actress in character side-by-side with the real-life blonde bombshell.
Brad Pitt & Daughter Shiloh 'Have An Unbreakable Bond,' Insider Shares, Pair Are 'Cut From The Same Cloth'
Even though Brad Pitt might not have the best relationship with all of his kids, it seems like the actor and daughter Shiloh are two peas in a pod. According to a source, the father-daughter duo "truly have an unbreakable bond," and they have "the same passions." "He prefers it...
Inside Brad Pitt’s New $40 Million Home in Beachy Carmel, California
Watch: Brad Pitt's Life in the Spotlight: "E! THS" Recap. Brad Pitt has got some new old digs. The 53-year-old actor has reportedly put down $40 million for a historic home overlooking the ocean in the Carmel Highlands along California's central coast, according to public records, per the Wall Street Journal.
Ana de Armas’ Spanish Accent Slammed in New Marilyn Monroe ‘Blonde’ Trailer
Netflix recently released a new promo for the upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde, and it’s getting a lot of attention. But not the type of attention that the lead star Ana de Armas had hoped for. In a nearly two-minute teaser, de Armas gives a heartbreaking interview detailing how...
RELATED PEOPLE
Angelina Jolie Is Happy Ex Brad Pitt 'Stepped Up' To Make Trip To Rome Where He Visited The Kids, Source Shares: 'A Huge Weight Off Her Shoulders'
On better terms? Earlier this week, Brad Pitt was spotted in the Rome, Italy, airport, where it was reported he was visiting his kids, who are abroad with their mother, Angelina Jolie. According to Hollywood Life, the handsome hunk, 58, traveled across the world to see the twins, Knox and...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger
Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Today: See Photos of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Teenage Daughter
As a child of superstars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has been in the spotlight since her birth in 2006. She's grown up right before our eyes and is now a...
Pierce Brosnan Is Unrecognizable After Transformation for New Movie The Last Rifleman
Watch: Pierce Brosnan Earned a Nickname From "Mamma Mia 2" Pierce Brosnan's new look is making us do a double take. The Die Another Day actor was recently spotted in full costume for the new Terry Loane-directed film The Last Rifleman, in which he stars as 89-year-old World War Veteran II Artie Crawford, alongside Louis Gossett Jr. and Jürgen Prochnow.
In Style
Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair
San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
Chris Rock gets his revenge on Will Smith by mocking actor in shock on-stage moment four months after Oscars slap
CHRIS Rock has clapped back at Will Smith by mocking the actor as he finally addressed his on-stage Oscars slap four months later. The funnyman's swipe at the King Richard actor came during his Only Headliners Allowed comedy tour segment in New York City's Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Sources...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Bonds With Mom Angelina Jolie At Manekin Concert In Rome: Photos
They grow up so fast! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt looked every inch the teenager as she got to rock out with her mom Angelina Jolie at a concert in Rome on Saturday, July 9. The 16-year-old fledgling dancer and the Maleficent star, 47, were spotted enjoying the sounds of the 2021 Eurovision winner Måneskin. The adorable mother/daughter pair — both dressed in black — looked to be having a blast as they kept laughing, smiling and singing along to the band’s songs.
Suri Cruise battles the New York heat in a white dress
Suri Cruise was photographed out in New York in a white summer dress. Cruise was photographed walking and talking on the phone as the city battles a dangerous heat wave. RELATED: Suri Cruise looks like a fashionista while out with a friend in New York ...
Kelly Rowland Goes Bold in Sheer Cutout Mugler Dress at ‘Nope’ Premiere
Click here to read the full article. Kelly Rowland opted for an edgy look for the world premiere of “Nope” in Los Angeles. On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer walked the red carpet of the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres for “Nope” wearing a black gown by Mugler, designed by creative director Casey Cadwallader, which featured mesh and cutout designs on the sides of her midriff and hips. She wore her hair down and wore diamond jewelry and gladiator heels.More from WWDAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in LondonKeke Palmer, Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun at...
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Harper's Bazaar
Katie Holmes Wore a Blanket Dress in 90-Degree Weather
Katie Holmes found a way to wear a blanket as an outfit in the middle of the New York City summer. The actress stepped out yesterday for an appearance on Good Morning America wearing a knit midi dress with white, gray, brown, and black stripes with a matching shawl by Chloé. She paired the cozy-looking piece with oxford sneakers, also by the brand, and carried a black croc shoulder bag.
TODAY.com
Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh rock out at concert in Rome
The actor and philanthropist, 47, just rocked out with her 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, at a concert in Rome on Saturday. They were among the more than 70,000 spectators who packed the city’s historic Circus Maximus venue to watch the Italian glam rock band Måneskin, winner of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.
ETOnline.com
Romeo Miller and Family Pay Tribute to Late Tytyana Miller in Honor of Her Birthday
Nearly two months after Tytyana Miller's tragic death, her family is remembering her legacy. On Monday, Romeo Miller shared a touching tribute on Instagram, celebrating what would have been his sister's 26th birthday. "25 years of adventure, 2.5 decades of sweet memories, 309 months of making your siblings smile, 9,430 days of making your parents proud," Romeo captioned the video showing Tytyana with her daughter and their family members. "226,320 hours of love, joy, and growth. But most importantly, 1 blessed life with 1 amazing daughter! Some of my best memories are those days we just bump throwback Mariah Carey and just vibe out in the car, so that's what I'll do all day today. Big brother loves you infinity."
ETOnline.com
Brad Pitt Rocks a Skirt on the Red Carpet
Brad Pitt showed off his legs at the Bullet Train premiere in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, opting for a knee-length skirt look on the red carpet. The famed actor paired a matching brown cardigan and skirt with a salmon-colored button-up shirt and finished the look with combat boots. Pitt's eye-catching ensemble also featured tortoise-shell sunglasses and his signature, long chains. ET has learned that New York-based Haans Nicholas Mott is the designer behind Brad Pitt's outfit.
Comments / 0