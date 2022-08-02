ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

First practice reflects Monterey football coach Judd Thrash's emphasis on discipline

By Stephen Garcia, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago
There's a lot Judd Thrash is teaching the Monterey football team as he enters his first season at the helm.

Above the Xs and Os, new schemes and terminology, Thrash is preaching discipline and commitment. That was on full display Monday during the Plainsmen's first practice of the year.

As the evening wound down, Thrash recognized the first players to be invited into the varsity locker room — those who wasted no time rising to meet their new coach's level of accountability over the summer.

"A disciplined football team is a team that is definitely going to win most of the time," Thrash said. "Disciplined teams execute at a high level, and it's all about execution. It's not about all the different types of plays, it's about how well you run the play. … Anytime the players commit, you want to reward them. We had 14 guys that committed to the summer workouts. They missed less than three (times), so we wanted to reward those guys."

Junior quarterback D.J. Williams was part of the high-attendance group. He said he's adapted to Thrash's style and was excited to get practice underway.

"We've been getting prepared since back in the spring," Williams said. "… We have Coach Thrash here (and) we've been working harder. He's brought a lot. It's more intense, it's way more intense."

Williams has noticed Thrash's emphasis on discipline, adding that translates to more film study, too. Williams is back after playing in seven games last season and amassing 827 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. He stepped into the starting role following an injury to then-senior Blake Porter.

Monterey finished a game shy of the postseason, and realignment didn't grant any favors. The Plainsmen will be in one of the state's toughest districts with Coronado, Lubbock-Cooper, Abilene High, Amarillo Caprock, Amarillo High, Amarillo Palo Duro and Amarillo Tascosa — a total of six 2021 playoff teams.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football has Monterey finishing outside of the top four. Williams doesn't mind, saying the Plainsmen are fine in an underdog role.

"It's just motivation to us. It's all motivation to us," Williams said. "We're just going to keep working harder."

Thrash dismissed the projections and added he wants focus to be on each opponent. That means Class 6A Odessa High, which hosts the Plainsmen in Thrash's regular-season debut Aug. 26.

"We're going to play as hard as we can every game," Thrash said. "If we come in that (playoff) picture, we'll talk about it then. But right now we're just talking about the first game. And then the second game, then the third game. We just want to be 1-0 every week. One game at a time, that's all we're focusing on."

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2022 2-A-Days Road Trip : Amarillo High Sandies

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo High Sandies will head into the 2022 season under new starting quarterback, Mason Graham. A young man that already seems comfortable stepping into his new leadership role. 2022 Amarillo High Sandies schedule (from Maxpreps): Fri, 8/26 7:00pm Midland Legacy MidlandAway • Non-District Preview Fri, 9/2 6:00pm Cleveland Rio Rancho, […]
AMARILLO, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

