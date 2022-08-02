ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

Bath & Body Works confirms new Marshfield store

By Jamie Rokus, Marshfield News-Herald
Marshfield News Herald
Marshfield News Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mzT3A_0h1ZaORn00

MARSHFIELD – Bath & Body Works confirmed Monday that it will open a new store in Marshfield.

The company recently closed its store in Marshfield Mall ahead of a redevelopment project that will see the main section of the mall transformed into a new shopping center. A co-owner of the mall told the Marshfield News-Herald last week the mall will close in September .

A spokesperson for Bath & Body Works said the new store is expected to open in mid-August at 1827 N. Central Ave., the former location of GameStop. It will be in the same strip mall as Dunham's Sports and Rogan's Shoes.

Bath & Body Works is one of the world's leading bath, body and home fragrance retailers. It currently has more than 1,700 stores in North America, including a location in Rib Mountain .

Plans for redevelopment of Marshfield Mall have been in the works since at least 2018 . More recently, Ned Brickman, president of Midland Management, the co-owner of Marshfield Mall, proposed a plan to the Marshfield Common Council May 10 that includes using the existing mall structure to create space for a few big-box stores that would have their own exterior entrances.

Brickman told the News-Herald there is a small interior area near Ashley Furniture and Kohl's that will remain. Some of the existing stores will relocate to that area, he said.

Brickman told the News-Herald there are a lot of moving parts to the plan and he hopes to be able to share more information in the coming months. He did not share a timeline for the project.

Stores inside the mall are preparing for the upcoming changes. Some are preparing to move to new spaces within the mall, while others are planning to close, have already closed or are looking for new locations.

Darby Shannon, manager of World Buffet, said the restaurant will remain in its current location while construction crews work on a new space in the mall. World Buffet will close for a short time while it prepares for reopening in the new space.

Sports Scene will move in September to the former Radio Shack store, next to TC Nails in the mall, an employee told a News-Herald reporter.

Claire's will close Aug. 20, according to the store's Facebook page and a sign posted outside the store. Claire's has no immediate plans to relocate in Marshfield,.

House of Unique, an antiques store, is preparing to close and is looking for a new location, an employee told a News-Herald reporter.

Anchor stores Ashley Furniture, Kohl's and Harbor Freight will remain open, employees confirmed to a News-Herald reporter.

Reporter Melissa Siegler contributed to this story.

Contact USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin editor Jamie Rokus at jrokus@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @Jamie_Rokus .

RELATED: Marshfield Mall owners eye September closing day to prepare for construction of new shopping center

RELATED: 'A pretty profound turnaround': Marshfield, Wisconsin Rapids, Green Bay at forefront of a revival of brick and mortar retail

This article originally appeared on Marshfield News-Herald: Bath & Body Works confirms new Marshfield store

Comments / 0

Related
947jackfm.com

New park in downtown Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Mead Witter Foundation has opened a new park along the river bank of downtown Wisconsin Rapids. The park opened last weekend. It is bounded by Grand Avenue, First and Second Avenues and Johnson Street. Overlooking the Wisconsin River, the park is the result...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WSAW

2 of Wausau’s city pools to close for the season this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The final days to swim at two of the three Wausau city pools is this weekend. Memorial Pool, located at 505 Memorial Park Road will close for the season on Saturday, Aug. 6. Schulenburg Pool, located at 1533 Summit Drive, will close for the season on Sunday, Aug. 7.
WAUSAU, WI
947jackfm.com

Marshfield Mall Sets Closing Date

MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — There’s about one month left on the clock for the current iteration of the Marshfield Mall. Mall Leasing Agent Rita Blenker says the facility will officially close by about September 1st to make way for a redeveloped shopping center at the site. The new space will feature new entrances for each tenant with the expectation of Furniture and Appliancemart, who will use their current entrance.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Police Reports: July 22 – August 2, 2022

July 22 – The complainant reported that the back window of a vehicle was broken. The complainant thought the incident had just occurred. Contact was attempted with the business with no success. A card was left by the door of the business asking for a call back. Complainant reported...
MARSHFIELD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Marshfield, WI
Marshfield, WI
Business
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
WSAW

The animals have arrived to the Wisconsin Valley Fair

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The animals arrived at the Wisconsin Valley Fairgrounds on Wednesday morning. While fairgoers are excited to see the animals, 4-H kids have been waiting all year for the fair. “Bringing the animals allows kids who normally don’t experience much farm life to get out and work...
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Homeowners report storm damage

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday night storms left some people in the Chippewa Valley cleaning up and many without power. There are dozens of reports of downed trees. A homeowner reports a tree was uprooted at a home near Dell’s Pond on the city’s northside. The homeowner...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wpr.org

Mining company plans to drill for gold and copper near Wausau next winter

A mining company plans to begin exploratory drilling of copper and gold near Wausau next winter, although the company’s CEO said they still need to obtain approval from local and state regulators. Toronto-based GreenLight Metals shared its plans to drill as part of a presentation before the joint environmental...
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strip Mall#Shopping Center#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Marshfield Mall#Midland Management
cwbradio.com

Proposal for Site of Rose Bowl Lanes in Marshfield

A new development may soon be coming to the parcel of land where Rose Bowl Lanes sits in Marshfield. At their July 19th meeting, Marshfield’s Planning Commission voted to approve a conditional use permit for a proposal of the site. However, no official agreement has been made to purchase the property and the bowling alley is still open.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Gas leak contained in Waushara County

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wautoma Police Department has given an update on the gas leak at a closed-down gas station in the City of Wautoma. According to an update on the Facebook post, WE Energies crews were able to stop the leak and the area is now safe to return to.
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
947jackfm.com

Financial problems for Marshfield Fire Department

MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Marshfield Fire Department is squaring off against City Hall over budget issues. In a memo to City Council and the Police and Fire Commission, Fire Chief Pete Fletty said he was told the department is over $600,000 in debt. While the department is still...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WJFW-TV

Wood County community mourns the death of a young firefighter

GRAND RAPIDS - The Wood County community is mourning the passing of a firefighter. 20-year-old Volunteer Firefighter Riley Huiras passed away yesterday unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm. He was also a member of the Grand Rapids Auxiliary Police Department. Today the Grand Rapids Fire Department held a procession for Huiras.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Fire Department Facing Budget Issues

(Brittany Slaughter, WAOW) -The Marshfield Fire Department is squaring off against City Hall over budget issues. Trucks aren't the only thing in the red at the Marshfield Fire Department. "I think other departments across the state are dealing with this as well," said Marshfield City Administrator Steve Barg. In a...
MARSHFIELD, WI
947jackfm.com

Wausau Man Killed in Western South Dakota Motorcycle Crash

LEAD, SD (WSAU) — A Wausau man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lawrence County, South Dakota last weekend. According to the State Highway Patrol, George Seliger was westbound on Highway 14A near Lead when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Seliger crossed the eastbound lane and went into the ditch before being thrown from the motorcycle, a 2020 Harley-Davidson.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
WSAW

New food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A new food truck is rolling out around the region. It’s called Lo Que Sea Lemonade and More and it’s been in business since July 24. The food truck’s owner and operator, Jennifer Garcia-Pfefferle said there are many reasons she started the food truck, however, one of the main reasons was to give back to the community she and her family now call home.
STEVENS POINT, WI
wrcitytimes.com

George W. Mead, II dead at 94

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – George W. Mead, II, an icon in the Wisconsin and North American paper industry, died July 29 in Madison. He was 94. Mead was well known for his leadership of Consolidated Papers, Inc., formerly headquartered in Wisconsin Rapids, as well as his leadership in the paper industry.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WSAW

UPDATE: Wood County non-emergency lines back up

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Wood County Dispatch’s regular non-emergency phone lines are back up and running once again. According to an email from the lines went down around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The county said they working again at 10:05 p.m. If you need non-emergent police, fire, or...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
Marshfield News Herald

Marshfield News Herald

302
Followers
97
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Marshfield area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at marshfieldnewsherald.com

 http://marshfieldnewsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy