Elections newsletter: It's primary day in Michigan

Michiganders head to the polls today for the Aug. 2 primary, submitting their choices for who should face off for some of the state's most important seats.

From the governor's race at the top of the ticket — crowded with five contenders on the GOP side — to local House and Senate races, Michiganders will make their voices heard. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and you can check our voter guide as you head out to vote.

Once polls close for most of the state at 8 p.m., we'll have live results from races across the state, plus local races and ballot proposals for Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

— Detroit Free Press politics team