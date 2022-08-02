ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections newsletter: It's primary day in Michigan

By Emily Lawler, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
Michiganders head to the polls today for the Aug. 2 primary, submitting their choices for who should face off for some of the state's most important seats.

From the governor's race at the top of the ticket — crowded with five contenders on the GOP side — to local House and Senate races, Michiganders will make their voices heard. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and you can check our voter guide as you head out to vote.

Once polls close for most of the state at 8 p.m., we'll have live results from races across the state, plus local races and ballot proposals for Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

— Detroit Free Press politics team

Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices

Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
Gov. Whitmer hosts 'Grillin' with Gretchen' after GOP primary

Addressing a crowd of over 450 supporters at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for victory in November. "Grillin' with Gretchen," which offered barbecue before the event, was Whitmer's first event since the Michigan GOP primary election. On Nov. 8, Whitmer will face Trump-backed Republican candidate Tudor Dixon.
Michigan primary election 2022: Live results, races to watch

Polling locations throughout Michigan closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, bringing an end to the August primary election to decide which Republican candidate will emerge from a crowded field to face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this fall (Tudor Dixon) along with several hotly contested intraparty congressional and state legislative fights.  Hundreds of thousands of Michigan voters returned absentee ballots before Election Day and by Tuesday morning, more than a million absentee ballots had been received by election officials across the...
4 Takeaways from the Michigan Primary Election

Michigan’s traditionally low-turnout election — midterm primaries in the middle of the summer — nonetheless produced a landmark field of candidates for the fall, headlined by the state’s first all-female battle for governor, the likely end of a legendary political dynasty, and a halt to Detroit’s streak of 68 years of sending a Black person to Congress.
Threats force Michigan GOP to cancel Election Day event in Lansing, spokesman says

The Michigan Republican Party canceled a primary election celebration scheduled for Tuesday evening in Lansing after receiving multiple death threats and other promises of violence, a party spokesman said.  Gustavo Portela, communications director for the Michigan Republican Party, said staff reported the threats to the Lansing Police Department.  More: Meet the Republican governor candidates running against...
Michigan judge extends order preventing criminal charges under abortion ban

An Oakland County judge on Wednesday extended until Aug. 17 an emergency order barring prosecutors from criminally charging abortion providers under a 1931 state law that largely bans the procedure. An Aug. 17 hearing will focus on whether the state should implement a preliminary injunction, a more formal kind of order that would also prevent enforcement of the ban.  ...
Michigan GOP cancels primary event after threats

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Republican Party has canceled its watch party event Tuesday over threats they say were made at party headquarters earlier in the morning. The MI GOP says ‘violent threats’ were made towards a female staff member at the party’s headquarters. Lansing...
11 Places You Should Never Move To In Michigan

YouTuber NickJohnson1 has built a cottage industry around ranking places all across the nation with his 'Unboxing America' Channel. In one particular video, he aims for the Great Lakes State, laying out the case for the WORST places to live in Michigan. What are the worst places to live in...
