Tomassoni, Bakk receive Legacy Awards from CGMC

ST. PAUL — Sen. David Tomassoni and Sen. Tom Bakk were recognized Thursday by the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities (CGMC) with the Minnesota Legacy and Tim Flaherty Legacy awards, respectively, during the Coalition’s three-day summer conference in Red Wing.

The Minnesota Legacy Award is given upon retirement to legislators who had a particularly positive impact on Greater Minnesota cities during their legislative careers. The Flaherty award is named for long-time CGMC Executive Director Tim Flaherty, who retired in 2019 after leading the organization for more than 30 years.

Sen. Tomassoni, an Independent from Chisholm, announced his retirement after a 30-year legislative career following his diagnosis with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. He was first elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives in 1992 and then to the Senate in 2000. Throughout his career, Tomassoni has been a steadfast supporter of CGMC priorities, including environmental regulations, capital investments, and transportation. His efforts have resulted in meaningful investments in clean water, city streets, and strong infrastructure for our cities that have helped Greater Minnesota communities to thrive.

“Sen. Tomassoni deeply understands the roll the state plays in providing local governments the tools they need to succeed,” said Pat Baustian, Mayor of Luverne and President of the CGMC. “We are grateful to have had him in the Legislature as a powerful voice for the Iron Range and all Greater Minnesota cities.”

—

Sen. Bakk, an Independent from Cook, announced earlier this year he will be retiring from the Legislature at the end of his current term. Sen. Bakk has been one of the staunchest supporters of the Iron Range and Greater Minnesota at the Legislature for nearly 30 years. During his time in office, Bakk was outspoken about the need for an increase in funding for Local Government Aid (LGA). He was also a strong advocate for rural communities when it comes to transportation — always making sure funding for Greater Minnesota roads and bridges is included in any transportation discussions or proposals. As chair of the Senate Capital Investment Committee, he advocated for vital municipal infrastructure projects, both publicly and behind closed doors. He recognizes cities’ concerns about covering the cost of essential infrastructure and has been a voice for the CGMC during bonding bill negotiations.

“Sen. Bakk has been a rock for rural communities at the Legislature,” said Pat Baustian, mayor of Luverne and president of the CGMC. “He has consistently pushed for LGA appropriation increases and bonding bills that spur economic development in our cities. We greatly appreciate his willingness to provide his insider knowledge, and we will miss his presence on the front-line for CGMC priorities.”

CGMC is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization representing over 100 cities outside of the Twin Cities metropolitan area. The Coalition educates legislators about issues important to Greater Minnesota.