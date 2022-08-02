ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chisholm, MN

Little Miss & Mr. St. Louis County Fair on Sunday

CHISHOLM — The Little Miss & Mr. St. Louis County Fair will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 at the fairgrounds’ Pillsbury pavilion in Chisholm.

The event includes five different age divisions, ranging from 1 to 6.

The children will compete in the following divisions: Tiny (ages 1-2); Toddler (age 3); Young (age 4); Little (age 5); Peewee (age 6).

Dress may be casual, or Sunday best (no hats or sunglasses). Hair bows are allowed. Children do not have to be walking. Every child is welcome if they qualify in an age division.

Judging will be based on: Personality, appearance (dress), well being and one on-stage question (no question for baby).

Prizes include a trophy to the top place holder in each age category and cash prize for second and third places. There will be one winter per age group (a boy and girl will not be crowned in each division).

Check-in starts at noon and the show starts at 1:30 p.m. The cutoff time to enter is 1 p.m.

Anyone interested can email contest questions to: msouth17@gmail.com.

Virginia, MN
