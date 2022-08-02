We made seven Nashville SC predictions ahead of the 2022 season. Here's how we've fared

Nashville SC ranks fourth in MLS average match attendance in 2022.

With 11 matches remaining, Nashville SC is on pace to clinch postseason for the third straight year.

Club-record signing Aké Loba hasn't blossomed in first full season. Here's why.

Up to three Nashville SC players may feature in November's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Everything has been a grind for Nashville SC in 2022 and it's presented surprises we didn't foresee when listing our 2022 predictions in December.

"I think you hit a really good vocabulary word on it – gritty," defender Taylor Washington said last week, describing the team's season synopsis.

Heading into Nashville's third year in Major League Soccer, we predicted a significant uptick in fan attendance after the opening of Nashville's soccer-specific stadium, Geodis Park. Club-record signing Aké Loba was expected to have a coming-out party and Nashville was to prove itself as a playoff contender (again) in the Western Conference.

Here are our seven predictions and where Nashville stacks up against them, with 11 regular-season matches remaining.

Nashville SC fan attendance in 2022

Prediction: Geodis Park opened May 1 against the Philadelphia Union. The largest soccer-specific stadium in the U.S. (30,000) will bump its average match attendance into the top three in MLS.

Status: In range, but not there. After 10 matches played at its new home, Nashville ranks fourth (28,439) in MLS in average match attendance, according to Soccer Stadium Digest.

The surprising surge of 2022 expansion club Charlotte FC at 75,000-seat Bank of America Stadium, also the home of the NFL's Carolina Panthers, has kept Nashville out of the top three. Charlotte (36,246) is second behind Atlanta United FC (47,160) and ahead of Seattle Sounders FC (33,861).

Nashville SC in the 2022 MLS playoffs?

Prediction: Nashville will make the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs. It will not, however, clinch a top-four spot.

Status: On par. Through 23 matches, Nashville (8-7-8, 32 points) is sixth in the West. Seven teams from each conference clinch playoff berths and the top four host their first matches. But only three points separate Nashville from fourth-place FC Dallas.

The two meet at Geodis Park on Aug. 21.

Aké Loba in 2022

Prediction: The 24-year-old center forward played only 381 minutes over 19 matches, scoring one goal in 2021. Next season will be different. Loba will play more and score 5-7 goals.

Status: Highly unlikely. Loba's equaled his 2021 goal total (1) and is on pace to log fewer minutes than he did a year ago. The Ivorian DP has played 295 minutes in 20 matches, without a start.

Another DP, another winger

Prediction: Jhonder Cádiz vacated Nashville's third designated player spot in 2021. By the time of the 2022 MLS All-Star Game on Aug. 10, an international winger will take that DP spot for Nashville.

Status: Legally won't happen. Nashville and U.S. men's national team center back Walker Zimmerman signed a DP contract in May through 2025. But a goal-scoring attacker is needed. Nashville's scored 29 goals in 23 outings.

Hany Mukhtar, Randall Leal top scorers

Prediction: Leal will hit double-digit goals in 2022, tying Mukhtar for club-most.

Status: Incorrect. Leal's excelled in a redefined role as Nashville's new attacking midfielder. The Costa Rican has six assists. Leal scored the first goal in Geodis Park history, but his total ends there. Mukhtar has a12 goals.

Best defense in the West

Prediction: Nashville will allow the fewest goals in the West. The magic number is 38.

Status: Partly possible. It's unlikely Nashville (29 goals) will catch Los Angeles FC (23 goals), but conceding just nine goals in the final 11 matches is doable, on paper anyway.

Nashville SC players at 2022 World Cup

Prediction: Nashville will have three players representing their national teams at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November.

Status: Likely, but not under the knowledge in December that USMNT defender Shaq Moore would be a Nashville player. Originally, we predicted Zimmerman (U.S.), Leal (Costa Rica) and Anibal Godoy (Panama) would play in Qatar. Panama didn't make it, but Leal's chance remains with the Ticos.

