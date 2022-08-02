Read on www.digitaltrends.com
This powerful Dell laptop is over $1,200 off today
If you’re in search of a professional computer with the capacity to go anywhere with you, look no further than the Dell Latitude 5520. And if you’re in search of one of the best laptop deals, look no further than this deal on the Latitude 5520, which discounts this powerhouse laptop down to just $1,709 when you purchase directly from Dell. That’s a massive savings of more than $1,200, as its regular price clears the $2,900 mark. Free next-day delivery is included with your purchase, making this one of the best Dell laptop deals you’ll find.
Dell’s best business laptop is ridiculously cheap today
There are a lot of great Dell laptop deals going on right now, but if you want a good business laptop at a budget price, the Vostro 5620 is an excellent option. Not only is it specced out well, but Dell has also discounted it to $899 from $1,570, a whopping $671, so it’s well worth considering if you want a great productivity and business laptop.
Cheap 2-in-1 laptop: Save $160 on the HP Pavilion x360 today
If you’re on the hunt for an affordable but reliable 2-in-1 laptop, take a look at HP’s offer for the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible. You only have to pay $470, as its original price of $630 was slashed with a $160 discount. It’s one of the best HP laptop deals that you can take advantage of right now, so we don’t expect it to last long. You’ll be glad if you grab onto it while you still can.
Dell XPS laptops and desktops got HUGE discounts today
Few names are synonymous with PCs quite like Dell, which is why we always get pumped when we see desktop computer deals and laptop deals from this computer giant. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup or work-from-home station, or if you’re heading back to school and need a new laptop, Dell has got you covered. Right now, Dell XPS desktops and laptops are deeply discounted, so don’t miss your chance to get a new PC at a lower price.
Hurry — this HP laptop with Windows 11 is a bargain at $200
Laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to buy a Windows-based system for just $200. Normally that’s the price range for Chromebooks, but right now you can get an HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop for just $200 at Best Buy, saving you $40 off the usual price. While it might not be exactly speedy, it’s well suited if you need to occasionally work on the move or you’re looking to provide your child with a laptop when they head back to school.
Google gives LG TV owners three free months of Stadia Pro
Google and LG today announced that they’re giving three months of access to Stadia Pro to new and existing owners of LG TVs. Stadia is Google’s cloud-based gaming service that works with various devices such as LG televisions, Chromecast with Google, and other supported hardware. There’s nothing to plug in — you just pair a controller and get things going with the Stadia app on your phone, and you’re good to go.
Billboard
Back-to-School Laptop Deals: MacBook, HP, Lenovo & More
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Whether you’re heading back to the office, or back to school, it’s a great time to...
Best Buy just dropped the price of this Microsoft Surface laptop to $550
Laptop deals can feel overwhelming but we can confidently say that many people will be more than happy to gravitate straight toward this Microsoft Surface laptop deal. Right now, you can buy a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go from Best Buy for $550 saving you $150 off the usual price of $700. An already great value option for anyone looking for a mid-range laptop, if you’re keen to work on your commute or you want to look like the most stylish student in your class, this is the deal for you.
Best Buy drops the price of the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop by $300
If you’re looking for one of the most stylish and powerful 2-in-1 laptop deals, then check out this HP Envy x360 deal from Best Buy. Ordinarily priced at $1,100, it’s $300 off for a limited time, meaning it’s down to $800. A far more affordable proposition than before, it’s a truly stylish looking laptop that also offers some suitably high-powered hardware. Read on while we take you through why this is one of the most unmissable laptop deals out there today.
What I love (and regret) about ditching the Galaxy S22 Ultra for the iPhone 13 Pro Max
The Galaxy S22 Ultra was my primary device since its launch earlier in the year. That is until I decided to buy the iPhone 13 Pro Max in July. One of my primary concerns with the Samsung flagship was its battery life. When I was using all its features — high refresh rate, maxed-out screen resolution, and more — it simply didn’t last as long as I needed it to.
RTX 3050 PC deals in August 2022
We're rounding up all the best RTX 3050 PC deals available in August 2022 in the US and UK
Logitech MX Master 3S review: the perfect productivity mouse
The Logitech MX Master line of mice has been a go-to option for many. That puts pressure on the latest version of that mouse to live up to. The stakes are especially high since there are newcomers like the Razer Pro Click that are seeking to dethrone it. Contents. The...
Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti could rival the RTX 3090 Ti — at less than half the price
The rumored specifications of Nvidia’s upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti just leaked, and it looks like it’ll be one beast of a graphics card. If the specs turn out to be true, the RTX 4070 Ti might be powerful enough to match the current-gen flagship RTX 3090 Ti, but it’s also expected to cost a lot less than the $1,999 GPU.
Unofficial drivers bring AMD AI Noise Suppression to older Radeon GPUs
Older GPU users will now have a chance to block all that unwanted background noise in coms.
Why I don’t upgrade my CPU for higher frame rates anymore
Although GPUs are often the focus for gaming, CPUs are perceived as an important upgrade too. According to AMD and Intel, we all need the fastest Ryzen 7 5800X3D or the Core i9-12900KS to get truly good gaming performance in our games. And that’s partially true. If you upgrade from...
You knew the first recorded computer bug was a literal bug, right?
It was a moth stuck in a relay... and other fun tech facts.
Is Rainbow Six Siege cross-platform?
Rainbow Six Siege is one of the most popular FPS games on the market, yet it doesn’t offer full cross-platform support. Ubisoft has big plans for the tactical shooter in 2022 (including some more updates to crossplay), but right now, there are some limitations you and your friends will have to deal with when trying to play Rainbow Six Siege together.
Alleged Nvidia RTX 4070 specs suggest it could match the RTX 3090 Ti
Rumor mill: It's a case of another day, another RTX 4000 rumor. Assuming it turns out to be accurate, the latest claim from a regular leaker is excellent news for those with one eye on the RTX 4070, a supposedly mid-range card that could potentially take on the RTX 3090 Ti.
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 looks set to beat the RTX 3090 Ti as updated hardware specifications of the GPU surface
In an interesting turn of events, hardware leaker kopite7kimi has updated the rumored specs of the RTX 4070. The new configuration makes the GPU more powerful with a significantly better memory profile. The leaker has also mentioned the improved 3DMark Time Spy Extreme score of the board. Desktop Geforce GPU...
AMD and Nvidia's GPU holiday launch could mean huge savings for gamers
There have been talks today about AMD’s upcoming RDNA 3 GPU release happening just before Christmas, which would be great for a variety of reasons. According to Moore’s Law is Dead and reported by PCGamesN, it seems that just like Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4090, AMD is gearing up to launch their high-end Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards powered by the RDNA 3 sometime either in November or December.
