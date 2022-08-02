Petersburg officials say storm damage could have caused 200-year-old tree to fall on house

PETERSBURG — A centuries-old tree that possibly had been damaged by previous storms fell Monday afternoon onto a house in the city's east end. No one was injured, but 10 people have been forced to seek temporary shelter.

The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of 6th Street near its intersection with Accomack Street. Part of a tree that authorities estimated to be around 200 years old crashed through the roof of a duplex, according to a city statement.

Petersburg spokesperson Joanne Williams said there were people inside the duplex when the tree fell, but everyone got out safely. That structure and two adjacent houses were deemed unsafe because they were in a possible tree-collapse zone.

Petersburg's Neighborhood Services Department inspected the tree's remains, Williams said, and found some storm damage.

"They said it could have been hit by lightning, but they're not sure," she said.

An investigation into the tree's collapse is ongoing.

The property owners of the duplex and houses have been contacted. The scene was cleared at 4:13pm.