Macedonia Rec Center to get upgrades worth $68,200

By Ken Lahmers
 2 days ago
MACEDONIA – Flooring improvements in the lobby, halls, stairwells, bridge and front desk area of the 23-year-old Family Recreation Center will move forward after City Council awarded a contract July 28.

After a review of the bids by Parks-Recreation director Jason Chadock, Environmental Flooring Group LLC landed the contract at a cost of $61,400, plus an additional $6,800 for removal of existing flooring.

Flooring in the activity room originally was to be replaced, but Chadock said an oversight resulted in it not being included in the bid specs, so that project will not occur until a separate quote is obtained.

As for another project scheduled at the rec center, Council authorized Chadock to prepare plans, bids and specifications and Mayor Nick Molnar to advertise for bids for replacing six heating/air conditioning units, which Chadock called “a substantial project.”

Meanwhile, Council also authorized the mayor to apply for funding from the Ohio Public Works Commission through the District 8 Public Works Committee for Walters Road resurfacing.

Because the road between Twinsburg Road and the Boston Heights/Hudson limits divides Macedonia and Northfield Center Township, the city previously had entered into a cooperative agreement with the township to submit the OPWC application.

Estimated cost of the project is $341,047. The city and township will split the balance of the cost which remains after the state funding amount, if awarded, is determined.

Council approved setting up a OneOhio fund to be used to track receipts and expenditures of revenue received from the state’s opioid litigation settlement. The city is expected to receive about $106,000, with half coming by the end of the year.

Molnar said city officials are discussing how the money will be spent, and will bring proposals to Council. “There are lots of restrictions on how it can be spent,” he said.

Council gave the go-ahead for the service department to sell via auction on govdeals.com two Sterling 2.5-ton dump trucks (2004 and 2005 models) and a 2008 Ford F-250 4x4 truck which are unfit for continued use.

The vehicles will be available for purchase online for 15 days, and if they are not sold, they will be disposed of by salvage or other appropriate means as determined by the service director.

The appointment of Donny Basch to the parks/rec committee and the reappointment of Richard Ioffreda to the board of zoning and building code appeals were confirmed by Council.

Basch will fill a vacant seat, the term of which runs until Dec. 31, while Ioffreda’s new term will expire Aug. 17, 2027.

Council OK’d three motions – to accept Valley Fire District’s donation of 36 cases of disinfectant wipes ($3,500 estimated value) to the police and fire departments, to seek a Division of Liquor Control hearing on C NEW’s liquor permit application and to confirm amending rules and regulations relating to parks/rec panel sessions.

One amendment to the rules is that meetings will not take place in June or July. The other change adds criteria for conducting meetings virtually via Microsoft Teams in case of a health or weather emergency.

With the U.S. House of Representatives having designated July as Parks and Recreation Month, Molnar read a proclamation that the city also recognized July as such.

Molnar reminded residents that tree lawn and sidewalk maintenance is a homeowner’s responsibility. They also are responsible for buying culvert pipe running under their driveways if replacement is necessary – and for repaving the aprons – but the city will install the pipe.

The mayor added the city does ditch cleaning only if it is in the city’s right-of-way, while law director Mark Guidetti added the city does not do work on private property unless a situation causes a problem which adversely affects the public welfare.

Molnar praised the work being done by the service department on the new restrooms at Veterans Memorial Park. “Doing that in-house is saving the city a lot of money,” he noted.

Finally, he announced Macedonia has been named a Tree City USA for the 14th consecutive year.

Service Director Daniel Wilson reported 25,000 pounds of paper were shredded and 640 pounds of cardboard were collected at a recent event in the city.

Contact the newspaper at newsleader@recordpub.com.

