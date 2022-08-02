Proposal calls for new bike lane along West Side Highway

Manhattan borough president lays out plan for West Side bike lane 02:26

NEW YORK -- There may soon be some changes to the West Side Highway .

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine is proposing a four-mile stretch be transformed into a two-way protected bike lane. He held a news conference Tuesday morning, breaking down the plan, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported.

Advocates say the current bike lane on the Hudson River greenway in Tribeca becomes packed throughout the day and the creation of a new bike lane would allow for safer travel along the West Side Highway.

Levine explained the problem.

"During the morning commute, the evening commute, on evenings and weekends, when the weather is nice, it is simply too crowded on the greenway," Levine said Tuesday.

The four-mile lane would replace the southbound lane of car traffic closest to the Hudson River from West 57th Street in midtown to Chambers Street in Tribeca. It would also allow cyclists to legally ride electric bicycles.

"I like the idea of bike lanes all throughout the city, not just over here," one New Yorker said.

Levine said the lane would help ease congestion and, if approved, the plan would coincide when congestion pricing, a controversial move designed to also help reduce traffic in the Central Business District by tolling drivers who head south of 60th Street, is implemented in as early as 2023 .

"If we can make it easier to commute on a bicycle along this artery, then there will be people who will give up their cars to do it," Levine said.

READ MORE: Commuters react with congestion pricing set to start as early as next year, bringing MTA $1 billion annually

Many cyclists riding down the greenway Tuesday morning said they are in favor of the plan.

"The more bike lanes, the better," one person said, adding when asked about drivers saying more lanes would cause more congestion, "Too bad. There are enough cars in the city."

And while joggers agree it's a good idea, drivers say it'll be a burden on their commute.

"It's tough to run on these strips, because the bikes ... I have to turn around constantly to see if a bike is coming. They could take a strip from here. It wouldn't take away much and it'll be safer for the runners and walkers over here," said Christine Bast of Brooklyn.

"I do feel like there's a lot of bikers on this route. However, I feel like an additional lane will just cause chaos, because right now there's already enough. Look how many cars are lined up right now. I mean, it's crazy," said Daniel Moscoso of Brooklyn.

Levine as well as other local officials are now calling on the state Department of Transportation to approve the multi-million dollar project.