ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Sources: McDonald's employee shot after argument about cold fries

By Natalie Duddridge
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oIsCv_0h1ZZuiI00

Sources: McDonald's worker shot after customer complains about cold fries 02:36

NEW YORK -- A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot on the job at a McDonald's in Brooklyn.

The shooting happened at around 7 p.m. Monday outside the restaurant on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke with some of the victim's colleagues, who described him as a good guy and said they were on edge going back to work Tuesday.

"That something could happen like that over something so simple as food, like that's crazy," one person in the neighborhood said.

"He was working, at work, this happened at work? It's kind of sad, because he's trying to make a living," another person added.

It started when a customer, who sources told CBS2 was mad her fries were cold, approached the worker and started arguing with him.

The argument moved outside and that's when, sources said, the woman called over her 20-year-old son to "take care of the problem." He then pulled out a gun and shot the employee in the neck.

The worker was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, and the son was taken into custody.

"I'm deeply concerned. My children have come to this McDonald's over the years, and from time to time I have meetings in this McDonald's," said Rev. Conrad Tillar. "It's sad. It shows that we're in a level of crisis in this city."

"My daughter wants to work in fast food. She's 17, and I'm scared of things like that. It's horrible," Alison Mason said. "You could be angry and say, 'Hey, I didn't get my order right,' but to shoot someone?"

Duddridge spoke with a man who works at another fast food spot. He said he's thankful his boss recently installed a glass barrier, but staff are still scared.

"One of our workers, he called me today, he don't want to work no more... because of this. They said they're scared," Habib Sayed said. "That's why I don't want to work at night. I told my boss, if you want to pay me like $100 an hour, I'm not going to work, because it's crazy."

Police said there did not appear to be any previous connection between the employee and the suspect.

Staff at the McDonald's said there is security, but the hours were recently scaled back.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Comments / 18

Char Krasnay
2d ago

not a joke, his injury is serious and may give him lifelong issues. vote Red.

Reply
13
wayne malone
2d ago

why wasn't the mom arrested also?

Reply(1)
22
Scott
2d ago

people need to stop living in the clouds. People get shot for less everyday.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
CBS New York

84-year-old swimmer drowns at Brighton Beach in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A man drowned Thursday after swimming in a closed-off section of a Brooklyn beach.Police say 84-year-old Aronov Femyon was unconscious when on-duty lifeguards at Brighton Beach pulled him from the water around 3:45 p.m. and performed CPR.He was taken to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Officials say Femyon was in a section of the beach that was closed to swimming and marked off with red flags.The New York City parks department released a statement saying in part, "This unfortunate incident is a painful reminder that New Yorkers should never enter the water in closed sections of our shoreline where lifeguards are not present."
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Exclusive video shows terrifying moment boom truck topples over in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Nearly a dozen people are now displaced after authorities say a boom truck unloading building materials tipped over and damaged a neighboring church in Sunset Park, Brooklyn Wednesday morning. CBS2's Hannah Kliger obtained exclusive surveillance video of the terrifying moment. An active investigation continues, and the street was blocked off and traffic redirected as various agencies try to figure out how it happened. Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured.In the surveillance video from across the street, you see the crane on top of the truck falling over, sending people running for cover. "I heard a big crash, like, a big boom, and...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Alleged shooter of McDonald's worker also charged for 2020 murder

A 20-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly shot a McDonald’s worker during a dispute over the french fries his mother was served, the NYPD said Wednesday. Michael Morgan faces attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon charges in connection with Monday’s shooting, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted Wednesday morning. His attorney information wasn't immediately available. Police said the charges could be upgraded if the McDonald's worker dies from his injuries.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nypd#Police#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Mcdonald#Brookdale Hospital
CBS New York

FDNY: 2 injured in high-rise building fire in Harlem

NEW YORK -- A fire in a high-rise apartment building in Harlem on Thursday morning left two people critically hurt.Chopper 2 flew over the building in the Martin Luther King Jr. Houses on West 112th Street. The FDNY said the fire broke out just before 6 a.m. Firefighters brought it under control an hour later.The two people hurt are at Mount Sinai Hospital.The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Video captures men throwing rocks at N.J. mosque congregants

PATERSON, N.J. -- Two people were captured on camera throwing rocks at worshippers inside a mosque during Monday night prayer in northern New Jersey.Days later, members of the congregation in Paterson told CBS2's Lisa Rozner they're on edge every time they go to pray.Inside Masjid Abu Bakr Islamic Congregation of New Jersey, anyone arriving late to prayer can't get in."Everybody's scared," said second priest Tariq Naizi.Doors are locked following an incident Monday around 8:30 p.m., when two individuals walked in after prayers began."They are saying 'As-salaam alaikum' ... and then let them get inside," Masjid Abu Bakr board member Sajjad...
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

Caught on video: Beloved bodega cat stolen in broad daylight

NEW YORK - There are cries in Brooklyn to bring a beloved bodega cat back home after it was stolen in broad daylight.  The cat's owners are sharing surveillance video they want you to see. As CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports, at just two weeks, tiny, adopted Kediboka, also known as Boka, stole the hearts of customers and - of course - the co-owners of Green Olives Deli & Grill in Park Slope, Brooklyn.  "He was so friendly and everything he does was so funny," said co-owner Abdulmajeed Albahri. Albarhi says videos he posted of Boka on Instagram got hundreds of likes. His...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS New York

Man arrested in girlfriend's shooting death on Long Island

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- On Long Island, police have arrested the boyfriend of a woman found fatally shot inside her Mineola apartment.On Saturday morning, police received a call for a well check at the Allure apartments on Old Country Road.Officers found Marivel Estevez in her bedroom, shot multiple times. She was last seen returning home on Thursday.Police say her boyfriend, Mark Small, is responsible for her death.The couple had been dating for two years and their relationship was described by friends and family as "tumultuous."Police say Small was at Estevez's apartment when she came home Thursday."During the evening, it is believed that Mark and Marivel had an argument or a domestic incident. During that domestic incident, Mark shot her multiple times," Nassau County Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said.Police say Small drove off with Estevez's dog and her car. Small suffered non-life threatening injuries after getting into an accident.
MINEOLA, NY
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Newark Had Been Wanted For Harassing Dunkin' Donuts Drive-Thru Worker

A 34-year-old Newark man wanted earlier this summer for throwing objects at a Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru worker was shot and killed early Tuesday, Aug. 2, authorities said. Davion Sumler was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 300 block of South 20th Street around 2:05 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily News

Off-duty NYPD detective fatally shoots himself in Queens home

An off-duty NYPD detective has died after shooting himself in his Queens home, police said Tuesday. Detective Brendan Mcveigh was found shot in the head by his fiancée in his Rockaway apartment about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. Responding officers found his gun near his body. Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital, but he could not be saved. “Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss ...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

High school mourns 16-year-old after hit-and-run in Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Charges are pending against a driver who allegedly fled the scene after striking a teenager riding a scooter in Yonkers. The 16-year-old died on Thursday morning.CBS2's Tony Aiello spoke with heartbroken members of the victim's close-knit community. They found comfort in each other's company on McClean Avenue to remember and mourn at the spot where 16-year-old CJ Hackett was struck while riding his electric scooter just after midnight Wednesday.The rising senior at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains suffered head trauma and died Thursday morning. "It's all around one of the saddest things. I feel terrible for the kids...
YONKERS, NY
CBS New York

Exclusive: Man gets in altercation with suspected motorcycle thieves

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for the suspects who stole a motorcycle in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. They also allegedly beat up its owner once he found the men and his bike a few blocks away in Bushwick.CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke exclusively with the victim.Stephen Herbert says during the altercation over his motorcycle his nose was broken."I was on the ground. I think they were both kicking me and punching me. I was hoping they'd leave without doing more damage to me," Herbert said.Last month, Herbert purchased his motorcycle on a Friday. On the following Monday, it was stolen in...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
102K+
Followers
23K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy