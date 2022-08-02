Sources: McDonald's employee shot after argument about cold fries

Sources: McDonald's worker shot after customer complains about cold fries 02:36

NEW YORK -- A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot on the job at a McDonald's in Brooklyn.

The shooting happened at around 7 p.m. Monday outside the restaurant on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke with some of the victim's colleagues, who described him as a good guy and said they were on edge going back to work Tuesday.

"That something could happen like that over something so simple as food, like that's crazy," one person in the neighborhood said.

"He was working, at work, this happened at work? It's kind of sad, because he's trying to make a living," another person added.

It started when a customer, who sources told CBS2 was mad her fries were cold, approached the worker and started arguing with him.

The argument moved outside and that's when, sources said, the woman called over her 20-year-old son to "take care of the problem." He then pulled out a gun and shot the employee in the neck.

The worker was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, and the son was taken into custody.

"I'm deeply concerned. My children have come to this McDonald's over the years, and from time to time I have meetings in this McDonald's," said Rev. Conrad Tillar. "It's sad. It shows that we're in a level of crisis in this city."

"My daughter wants to work in fast food. She's 17, and I'm scared of things like that. It's horrible," Alison Mason said. "You could be angry and say, 'Hey, I didn't get my order right,' but to shoot someone?"

Duddridge spoke with a man who works at another fast food spot. He said he's thankful his boss recently installed a glass barrier, but staff are still scared.

"One of our workers, he called me today, he don't want to work no more... because of this. They said they're scared," Habib Sayed said. "That's why I don't want to work at night. I told my boss, if you want to pay me like $100 an hour, I'm not going to work, because it's crazy."

Police said there did not appear to be any previous connection between the employee and the suspect.

Staff at the McDonald's said there is security, but the hours were recently scaled back.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.